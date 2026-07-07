Quantum Gold Algos 5K

  • 专家
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    5 (1)
    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
    18 产品
  • 版本: 1.5
  • 激活: 10
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management.

The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred trading style without changing the core engine.

Quantum Gold Algos 5K is not a grid or martingale robot. It focuses on controlled exposure, structured trade management and risk-based automation.

Recommended market:
Gold / XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe:
M15

Also suitable for testing:
M30 and H1

The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY and GBPJPY. Settings should always be adjusted to the selected symbol, broker spread, leverage and market conditions.

Main Features:
- Premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
- Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD
- Can also be tested on major Forex pairs
- Recommended timeframe: M15
- Clean and simple buyer menu
- Locked internal AutoPilot engine
- AI Profile selection: Safe, Balanced or Aggressive
- Risk-based lot calculation
- Daily Loss Protection
- Daily Profit Target Lock
- Partial Take Profit
- Break Even management
- Adaptive trailing stop
- One position per symbol logic
- Spread protection
- Slippage control
- Margin check before opening trades
- OrderCheck validation before execution
- Safe position modification
- Safe partial close handling
- Market session protection
- Professional dashboard
- Tester optimization with dashboard disabled in Strategy Tester

AI Profile System:
Quantum Gold Algos 5K uses a profile-based setup to make the EA easier to use.

Safe Profile:
Designed for more conservative trading behavior.

Balanced Profile:
Recommended default profile for normal XAUUSD trading conditions.

Aggressive Profile:
Designed for more active trading behavior and higher trade opportunity frequency.

Risk Management:
The EA includes several protection layers to help control account exposure. The user can set risk per trade, maximum daily loss and daily profit target lock. These features are designed to help the trader control risk and avoid unnecessary overexposure.

Position Management:
Quantum Gold Algos 5K can manage trades using Partial Take Profit, Break Even and adaptive trailing stop. These tools are designed to help protect open positions and manage trades when the market moves in the expected direction.

Daily Loss Protection:
The Daily Loss Protection function is designed to stop trading after a selected daily drawdown level is reached. This helps protect the account from excessive daily risk.

Daily Profit Target Lock:
The Daily Profit Target Lock function can stop new trading activity after a selected daily profit target is reached. This helps protect a positive trading day from unnecessary overtrading.

Professional Dashboard:
The built-in dashboard displays the EA status, selected profile and key account/trade information directly on the chart. It gives the trader a quick overview of the AutoPilot state without opening many settings windows.

Clean Market Setup:
The internal engine is locked and simplified. The user only needs to choose the AI Profile, risk settings, daily limits and trade management options. This makes the EA easier to use and reduces the risk of incorrect configuration.

Recommended Starting Setup:
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
AI Profile: Balanced
Risk Per Trade: low to moderate
VPS: recommended for continuous operation

Important:
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profit. Trading Forex, Gold and CFDs involves risk. Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Always test the EA on a demo account first and adjust the settings according to your broker, spread, leverage, account size and trading style.
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X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
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Golden Guard Indicator
Artur Danowski
指标
Golden Guard Indicator — MT5 专业趋势信号指标 Golden Guard Indicator 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的现代化趋势跟踪指标，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易设计，同时也可以用于测试 外汇货币对、BTCUSD 以及其他波动性较强的 CFD 交易品种 。 该指标的设计目标是帮助交易者以更清晰、更简单、更直观的方式判断当前市场方向。Golden Guard 不会给K线重新着色，而是在图表上显示动态趋势线，并通过清晰的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头标记潜在信号区域。 这种显示方式可以让图表更加干净，帮助交易者专注于最重要的信息：当前市场方向、趋势延续以及潜在的反转区域。 Golden Guard 还内置了实用的多周期信号面板，交易者可以快速查看不同时间周期的市场方向，例如 M15、M30、H1 和 H4 。 主要特点 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 也可以用于 外汇货币对、BTCUSD 和波动性较强的 CFD 品种 使用清晰的动态趋势线，不给K线着色 图表上显示清楚的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头 内置多周期方向面板 面板位置
FREE
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels
Artur Danowski
5 (1)
指标
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status. Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant. Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders. The
FREE
Smooth Channel Touch MT5
Artur Danowski
指标
Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence. The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay c
Gold Pulse M2 EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Pulse M2 EA — 高级 XAUUSD 黄金剥头皮交易专家顾问 Gold Pulse M2 EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的高级自动交易系统,主要针对 黄金 / XAUUSD 的短线交易。 该 EA 专为希望使用结构化、可控且界面清晰的交易工具的交易者设计，重点关注黄金市场的快速波动。 它将专有市场分析、信号评分、风险控制和交易管理整合到一个专家顾问中。 Gold Pulse M2 EA 的核心设计重点是 XAUUSD 交易环境 ,在黄金交易中,速度、纪律、点差控制和风险管理都非常重要。 专为黄金 / XAUUSD 打造 黄金是金融市场中最活跃、波动性最高的交易品种之一。 它可能快速波动、剧烈反应,同时带来机会和风险。 Gold Pulse M2 EA 以 黄金交易 为主要开发方向。 该 EA 用于分析短期市场条件，并且只有在其内部交易模型确认有效交易机会时才会执行交易。 该系统也可以在其他交易品种上进行测试,但其主要理念、设计和默认交易方向都专注于 XAUUSD / 黄金 。 专有评分交易引擎 Gold Pulse M2 EA 并不是依靠单一简
XAU Gold Matrix M2
Artur Danowski
专家
XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易者设计，适合希望在低时间周期交易中获得更好控制、更清晰结构和更流畅操作体验的用户。 该EA旨在帮助交易者更有条理地跟随黄金短线波动，并通过篮子管理、安全过滤和图表手动面板来提升交易管理效率。 交易者不需要一直手动盯盘和管理每一笔订单。EA可以作为自动化交易助手，帮助处理交易、篮子管理、保护功能以及图表上的手动控制。 这个EA能带来什么价值？ 黄金市场波动快，节奏强，手动管理有时会非常困难。XAU Gold Matrix M2 的目标是让交易过程更加清晰、有序和可控。 它不是为了让用户研究复杂代码或隐藏逻辑，而是为了提供更实用、更舒适的交易体验。 主要优势 主要针对 黄金 / XAUUSD 适合低时间周期交易 趋势跟随交易思路 可控网格和篮子管理 安全过滤，提高交易选择质量 篮子止盈和止损保护 保本和追踪保护 回撤和净值保护 点差和保证金保护 可在图表上手动
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro
Artur Danowski
指标
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 信号指标，旨在帮助交易者更快速地判断市场方向，并做出更清晰的交易决策。 该指标将趋势方向、市场动能、强度确认以及多周期分析整合到一个简洁的可视化工具中。交易者无需手动查看多个不同的指标，就可以直接在图表上看到清晰的 BUY / SELL 箭头、动态趋势线和实用的 Matrix 面板。 Gold Matrix Arrow Pro 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计，但也适用于外汇货币对以及其他适合趋势交易分析的市场。 该工具的核心目标非常简单： 减少图表干扰，节省分析时间，并帮助交易者专注于市场方向更清晰的交易机会。 主要优势： 图表上显示清晰的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头 动态趋势线显示当前市场方向 多周期 Matrix 面板显示 BUY / SELL / WAIT 状态 实时显示当前市场方向 入场状态面板帮助更快做出决策 市场状态信息：WAIT、SETUP 或 TREND 可选择不同显示模式：简洁、标准或完整面板 面板位置和大小可调整，方便整理图表 支持提醒、声音和推送通知 灵活的信号灵敏度模式，适
Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Compass EA — 黄金 / XAUUSD 专用智能交易系统 Gold Compass EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易系统，主要面向 黄金 XAUUSD 交易设计。该 EA 专注于市场方向识别、自动交易管理以及实用的风险控制功能，适合希望使用自动化系统并保留手动控制能力的交易者。 EA 使用内部趋势识别模型来判断潜在交易方向，并根据市场状态管理交易。核心策略逻辑已被简化和保护。 Gold Compass EA 内置图表交易面板，用户可以直接在图表上控制交易。可以开启或关闭自动交易，手动执行 BUY/SELL 交易，也可以一键关闭 BUY、关闭 SELL 或关闭全部订单。 主要功能 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 适用于 MetaTrader 5 自动识别交易方向 内部保护型策略逻辑 图表交易面板 手动 BUY 和 SELL 按钮 Close BUY、Close SELL、Close ALL 按钮 可在面板中调整手数 BUY/SELL 方向控制 多订单篮子管理 支持真实和虚拟 TP/SL 支持追踪止损 反向信号平仓功能 点差过滤器 交易时间
Gold XAU Arrak EA
Artur Danowski
专家
GOLD XAU ARRAK EA GOLD XAU ARRAK EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易 Expert Advisor，主要设计用于黄金 / XAUUSD 交易。该 EA 使用内部过滤型市场方向引擎来识别当前市场方向，并根据当前方向管理交易仓位。 该系统适合希望进行自动化黄金交易的交易者，提供图表控制、仓位管理、网格管理、虚拟止盈/止损以及实用的风险控制功能。 GOLD XAU ARRAK EA 不是一个简单的信号型机器人。它将市场方向过滤、自动开仓、篮子仓位管理、手动交易按钮和风险控制工具结合在一个交易系统中。 Main Features / 主要功能 主要为黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 内部过滤型市场方向引擎 根据市场方向自动执行 BUY 和 SELL 交易 多种网格管理模式 基于 Equity 的 Risk Percent 手数计算 支持固定手数和资金管理 虚拟 Take Profit 和虚拟 Stop Loss 支持真实 TP / SL 篮子式仓位管理 可选择反向信号平仓 图表手动交易面板，包含 BUY、SELL、Close Buy、Close
XAU Trend Guard EA
Artur Danowski
专家
XAU Trend Guard EA — 黄金与外汇的安全趋势交易系统 XAU Trend Guard EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易系统，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计，推荐使用周期为 H1 。 该EA适合希望采用更安全、更受控交易方式的交易者。它 不使用网格交易 ，也 不使用马丁格尔策略 。系统重点关注市场方向、受控进场、有限风险暴露和实际风险管理。 XAU Trend Guard EA 主要用于 XAUUSD，但也可以在主要外汇货币对上进行测试和使用，具体效果取决于经纪商条件、点差和市场波动。 核心理念 系统根据市场方向运行，并且只在内部交易条件一致时才执行交易。 完整的进场逻辑不会公开，这有助于保护策略核心，同时让用户使用起来更加简单。 主要优势 主要为 XAUUSD / 黄金 设计 推荐周期： H1 也可测试用于外汇货币对 无网格交易 无马丁格尔 更安全、受控的交易方式 内置趋势过滤 受控持仓管理 可限制 BUY 和 SELL 持仓数量 支持每个信号只开一单 支持每根K线只开一单 支持反向信号管理 支持虚拟止盈和止损 支持移动止损 点差过滤
Gold Crown Compass
Artur Danowski
指标
Gold Crown Compass  Gold Crown Compass 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业趋势信号指标，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易设计，同时也可用于外汇货币对和其他活跃交易品种。 该指标通过清晰的动态趋势线、BUY / SELL 箭头信号以及实用的多周期信号面板，帮助交易者更快判断市场方向。 Gold Crown Compass 适合希望简化图表分析的交易者。它不需要复杂的操作，可以直观显示当前趋势方向、趋势强度和市场状态，让交易决策更加清晰。 主要优势 主要适用于 黄金 / XAUUSD 也可用于外汇货币对和其他高波动品种 清晰的动态趋势线 BUY 和 SELL 箭头信号 多周期方向面板 当前趋势显示 趋势强度百分比 市场状态显示：趋势行情或震荡行情 Clean / Standard / Full 三种显示模式 面板位置和大小可调整 支持提醒、邮件和推送通知 图表简洁，不增加不必要的干扰 为什么选择 Gold Crown Compass？ 黄金市场波动快、机会多，但方向判断经常不清晰。很多交易者容易因为信号混乱、趋势不明确或入场犹豫而错过机
Quantum Xau Princes EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5 Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings. This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD , making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets. The va
Gold Phantom Entry EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
实用工具
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
指标
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
专家
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
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