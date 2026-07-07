Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management.





The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred trading style without changing the core engine.





Quantum Gold Algos 5K is not a grid or martingale robot. It focuses on controlled exposure, structured trade management and risk-based automation.





Recommended market:

Gold / XAUUSD





Recommended timeframe:

M15





Also suitable for testing:

M30 and H1





The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY and GBPJPY. Settings should always be adjusted to the selected symbol, broker spread, leverage and market conditions.





Main Features:

- Premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

- Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD

- Can also be tested on major Forex pairs

- Recommended timeframe: M15

- Clean and simple buyer menu

- Locked internal AutoPilot engine

- AI Profile selection: Safe, Balanced or Aggressive

- Risk-based lot calculation

- Daily Loss Protection

- Daily Profit Target Lock

- Partial Take Profit

- Break Even management

- Adaptive trailing stop

- One position per symbol logic

- Spread protection

- Slippage control

- Margin check before opening trades

- OrderCheck validation before execution

- Safe position modification

- Safe partial close handling

- Market session protection

- Professional dashboard

- Tester optimization with dashboard disabled in Strategy Tester





AI Profile System:

Quantum Gold Algos 5K uses a profile-based setup to make the EA easier to use.





Safe Profile:

Designed for more conservative trading behavior.





Balanced Profile:

Recommended default profile for normal XAUUSD trading conditions.





Aggressive Profile:

Designed for more active trading behavior and higher trade opportunity frequency.





Risk Management:

The EA includes several protection layers to help control account exposure. The user can set risk per trade, maximum daily loss and daily profit target lock. These features are designed to help the trader control risk and avoid unnecessary overexposure.





Position Management:

Quantum Gold Algos 5K can manage trades using Partial Take Profit, Break Even and adaptive trailing stop. These tools are designed to help protect open positions and manage trades when the market moves in the expected direction.





Daily Loss Protection:

The Daily Loss Protection function is designed to stop trading after a selected daily drawdown level is reached. This helps protect the account from excessive daily risk.





Daily Profit Target Lock:

The Daily Profit Target Lock function can stop new trading activity after a selected daily profit target is reached. This helps protect a positive trading day from unnecessary overtrading.





Professional Dashboard:

The built-in dashboard displays the EA status, selected profile and key account/trade information directly on the chart. It gives the trader a quick overview of the AutoPilot state without opening many settings windows.





Clean Market Setup:

The internal engine is locked and simplified. The user only needs to choose the AI Profile, risk settings, daily limits and trade management options. This makes the EA easier to use and reduces the risk of incorrect configuration.





Recommended Starting Setup:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

AI Profile: Balanced

Risk Per Trade: low to moderate

VPS: recommended for continuous operation





Important:

Quantum Gold Algos 5K is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profit. Trading Forex, Gold and CFDs involves risk. Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Always test the EA on a demo account first and adjust the settings according to your broker, spread, leverage, account size and trading style.