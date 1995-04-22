OracleTrading

Oracle Trading v1.0 Final — Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Oracle Trading is a powerful high-confluence trading system that combines the most effective classical and modern methods of market analysis into one intelligent framework. Instead of relying on a single indicator or pattern, the system evaluates multiple independent factors simultaneously and only highlights setups where strong confluence occurs.

This is not just another indicator or simple expert advisor. It is a complete professional-grade trading solution designed for serious traders who want clarity, structure, and high-quality signals.

What’s Included in the System

1. Elliott Wave Theory Automatic detection and visualization of impulse and corrective waves with clear structure marking on the chart.

2. Harmonic Patterns (Gartley and others) Full automatic recognition of harmonic patterns with Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ). Includes both conservative and aggressive trading modes.

3. Classical Chart Patterns Automatic detection of Head & Shoulders, Double Top/Bottom, Triple patterns, and other reversal formations with clean visual marking.

4. Japanese Candlestick Patterns + Moving Average Crossovers Advanced candlestick pattern detector combined with a flexible Moving Average system (including zones, filters, and precise crossover logic).

5. Full Suite of Indicators & Oscillators RSI, MACD, ADX, Bollinger Bands, ATR, EMA/SMA, and more — all working together in a unified confluence engine rather than in isolation.

6. Support/Resistance + Liquidity Levels Automatic plotting of key S/R levels and liquidity zones (Buy-Side Liquidity / Sell-Side Liquidity) with precise entry areas.

7. Multi-Timeframe Wave Scanner Built-in scanner for higher timeframes (H1/H4/D1) directly on your current chart, showing trend direction and strength from higher timeframes.

8. Advanced Risk Management & Trade Management

Confluence scoring filter (minimum score required for entry)

Flexible risk per trade (% of balance or fixed lot)

ATR-based, pattern-based, and structure-based stop loss & take profit

Partial position closing

Buffer stops and slippage protection

Daily loss limit and maximum open positions control

Who Is This System For?

Traders tired of low-quality and contradictory signals

Traders who want to understand market structure and see why a setup is strong

and see why a setup is strong Traders who value clean, professional visualization on the chart

Traders looking for a highly customizable system that can adapt to different instruments and trading styles

Traders who want a professional tool rather than a "set and forget" black box

Key Advantages

One powerful system instead of 10 separate indicators — everything is integrated and logically aligned

— everything is integrated and logically aligned High-confluence filtering — the system only shows the strongest, highest-probability setups

— the system only shows the strongest, highest-probability setups Excellent visual clarity — waves, patterns, zones, and levels are drawn cleanly and professionally

— waves, patterns, zones, and levels are drawn cleanly and professionally Extreme flexibility — over 100 input parameters allow deep customization for any market and style

— over 100 input parameters allow deep customization for any market and style Works across multiple markets: Forex, Metals (including Platinum), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies

Important: Oracle Trading is a professional tool, not a fully automated "set and forget" robot. Even when auto-trading is enabled, you retain full control and can adjust parameters or intervene at any time. The system performs especially well on timeframes from M15 to H4.