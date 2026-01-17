Double Edged Katana

Double Edged Katana is a session-driven momentum EA built to cut through volatility with disciplined, rule-based execution. It deploys a two-sided entry approach to capture directional bursts, enforces strict daily limits (max 2 trades/day), and includes time-based cleanup to keep exposure controlled. Designed for traders who want a dynamic, automated approach without overtrading.

Recommended setup

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Symbols: USDJPY (recommended), also works on other liquid majors/minors

  • Account: ECN/RAW spread preferred; low-latency execution helps

  • Execution: VPS recommended for consistent order handling during fast conditions

  • Testing: Run in Strategy Tester + demo first to confirm broker stop-distance rules and session timing.


