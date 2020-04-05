FVG Trend Expert by Moroz is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for trend trading using market structure: Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones on lower timeframes after price interacts with anchor levels on higher timeframes. The primary use case is XAUUSD and other symbols with a clear trend. The EA is designed for hedging accounts.

What this EA does

FVG Trend Expert does not fire random entries on every candle. It waits for alignment: an anchor zone on a higher timeframe, EMA trend confirmation, and an entry from the nearest FVG zone. Every trade is opened with a stop loss and predefined targets. Each entry is a standalone trade — not a pile of stuck positions hoping for a reversal.

How it differs from grids and recovery bots

Not a grid and not martingale: no lot increase after a loss, no averaging.

Fixed stop loss per entry; risk per trade is set as a percent of equity.

Dual targets: when the lot is divisible per broker rules, the EA may open two equal legs — nearer target (TP1) and farther target (TP2). If the lot cannot be split, one full-volume order is used.

Higher-timeframe narrative filter — trades with the broader context, not against it.

Built-in chart overlay: EMA lines and anchor FVG box in a single EX5 file; no separate indicator required.

Ready-made presets for a quick start, including an autopilot profile for gold.

Autopilot profile (default settings)

The EA is tuned for a “set and supervise” workflow without tweaking every bar:

Anchors: 4H and 1H POI enabled; 1D off by default for shorter, more predictable swing trades.

Trading window: 05:00–23:00 MT5 server time.

Session end / weekend controls (input group Session end / autopilot): at session end, legs without TP1 and without break-even are closed; legs with TP1 or BE may stay open overnight until Friday; on Friday at session end everything is closed — weekend gap protection.

Recommended chart: H4 (H1 is also possible). Default symbol: XAUUSD.

On 2025 history (Strategy Tester, real ticks, 100k deposit, autopilot profile) the result was about +47% for the year. Past test data only — not a promise of future returns.

Advanced users can try experimental profiles (e.g. 1D POI with overnight carry) — see the “What’s new” section on the product page.

Risk management

InpRiskPct — risk per trade as % of equity.

Spread filter and trading session by server time.

Default magic: 25210701 (do not confuse with the bonus scalper).

Before live trading: verify spread, lot step, minimum volume, and broker server time. Run the Strategy Tester and a demo account.

Recommendations

Account type: hedging.

Symbol: XAUUSD is the main scenario; on ranging forex pairs a trend EA may stay flat for long periods — expected behavior.

VPS is recommended for stable 24/5 operation.

Support: built-in MQL5 Market chat.

Launch pricing

The first five licenses are 399 USD. After the fifth sale the Market price will be raised to 699 USD.

Only 3 copies remain at the launch price of 399 USD — purchase before the price increase.

BONUS WITH PURCHASE

With FVG Trend Expert you receive a separate Expert Advisor — EMA Trend Scalping by DevMoroz (ETS) — for intraday and scalping. It is not a copy of the main product:

trend trading on M1 and M5 with a dual EMA filter;

exit by cycle equity target percent;

protective HALT on drawdown from the equity peak;

suitable for trending symbols including XAUUSD;

bonus magic: 25210702.

How to claim: tap the seller name above the description, open the profile, and message via MQL5, WhatsApp, or Telegram. After purchase verification you receive a one-time promo code (valid 24 hours). Activate it in the Moroz Cashier Telegram bot: “Gift Market” button, enter the code — the .ex5 file, strategy notes, and setup instructions are delivered automatically.

The bonus is for personal use by the FVG Trend Expert MQL5 Market license holder only.

Trading involves risk of capital loss. Past test results do not determine future results. This product is not investment advice.