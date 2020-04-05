FVG Trend Expert by Moroz

  • 专家
  • Aleksey Moroz
    Aleksey Moroz

    Aleksey Moroz

    • Трейдер с 2020 года 在  Home sweet home
    • 俄罗斯
    • 174
    Всю свою сознательную жизнь IT-шник. В прошлом от ПК сборщика до ведущего администратора сети. Ушел из найма 2018 и со временем пришел в трейдинг. Лучшая профессия в мире, если ты зарабатываешь деньги и худшая, если сливаешь. Люблю пословицу "Если сильно захотеть, можно в космос полететь"
  • 版本: 1.29
  • 更新: 19 六月 2026
  • 激活: 20

FVG Trend Expert by Moroz is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for trend trading using market structure: Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones on lower timeframes after price interacts with anchor levels on higher timeframes. The primary use case is XAUUSD and other symbols with a clear trend. The EA is designed for hedging accounts.

What this EA does

FVG Trend Expert does not fire random entries on every candle. It waits for alignment: an anchor zone on a higher timeframe, EMA trend confirmation, and an entry from the nearest FVG zone. Every trade is opened with a stop loss and predefined targets. Each entry is a standalone trade — not a pile of stuck positions hoping for a reversal.

How it differs from grids and recovery bots

  • Not a grid and not martingale: no lot increase after a loss, no averaging.
  • Fixed stop loss per entry; risk per trade is set as a percent of equity.
  • Dual targets: when the lot is divisible per broker rules, the EA may open two equal legs — nearer target (TP1) and farther target (TP2). If the lot cannot be split, one full-volume order is used.
  • Higher-timeframe narrative filter — trades with the broader context, not against it.
  • Built-in chart overlay: EMA lines and anchor FVG box in a single EX5 file; no separate indicator required.
  • Ready-made presets for a quick start, including an autopilot profile for gold.

Autopilot profile (default settings)

The EA is tuned for a “set and supervise” workflow without tweaking every bar:

  • Anchors: 4H and 1H POI enabled; 1D off by default for shorter, more predictable swing trades.
  • Trading window: 05:00–23:00 MT5 server time.
  • Session end / weekend controls (input group Session end / autopilot): at session end, legs without TP1 and without break-even are closed; legs with TP1 or BE may stay open overnight until Friday; on Friday at session end everything is closed — weekend gap protection.
  • Recommended chart: H4 (H1 is also possible). Default symbol: XAUUSD.

On 2025 history (Strategy Tester, real ticks, 100k deposit, autopilot profile) the result was about +47% for the year. Past test data only — not a promise of future returns.

Advanced users can try experimental profiles (e.g. 1D POI with overnight carry) — see the “What’s new” section on the product page.

Risk management

  • InpRiskPct — risk per trade as % of equity.
  • Spread filter and trading session by server time.
  • Default magic: 25210701 (do not confuse with the bonus scalper).
  • Before live trading: verify spread, lot step, minimum volume, and broker server time. Run the Strategy Tester and a demo account.

Recommendations

  • Account type: hedging.
  • Symbol: XAUUSD is the main scenario; on ranging forex pairs a trend EA may stay flat for long periods — expected behavior.
  • VPS is recommended for stable 24/5 operation.
  • Support: built-in MQL5 Market chat.

Launch pricing

The first five licenses are 399 USD. After the fifth sale the Market price will be raised to 699 USD.

Only 3 copies remain at the launch price of 399 USD — purchase before the price increase.

BONUS WITH PURCHASE

With FVG Trend Expert you receive a separate Expert Advisor — EMA Trend Scalping by DevMoroz (ETS) — for intraday and scalping. It is not a copy of the main product:

  • trend trading on M1 and M5 with a dual EMA filter;
  • exit by cycle equity target percent;
  • protective HALT on drawdown from the equity peak;
  • suitable for trending symbols including XAUUSD;
  • bonus magic: 25210702.

How to claim: tap the seller name above the description, open the profile, and message via MQL5, WhatsApp, or Telegram. After purchase verification you receive a one-time promo code (valid 24 hours). Activate it in the Moroz Cashier Telegram bot: “Gift Market” button, enter the code — the .ex5 file, strategy notes, and setup instructions are delivered automatically.

The bonus is for personal use by the FVG Trend Expert MQL5 Market license holder only.

Trading involves risk of capital loss. Past test results do not determine future results. This product is not investment advice.

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Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
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William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
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ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
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Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
专家
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