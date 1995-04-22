Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the

M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume

delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two

complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in

news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and

funded-challenge environments.





── WHAT IT IS NOT ──

No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Every position opens with a fixed ATR-based stop

loss and a defined take profit. Your maximum loss per trade is known before entry and is

sized as a fixed percentage of your balance. This is a defined-risk system — not a recovery

EA that hides drawdown until it blows the account.





── HOW IT WORKS ──

- Liquidity Sweep: detects when price sweeps a prior swing high/low and rejects it, entering

on the reversal with order-flow confirmation (delta shift + wick exhaustion).

- Level Breakout: enters on volume-confirmed breaks of significant levels, aligned with the

prevailing order-flow bias.

- Fast TP (counter-trend): when a signal runs against the higher-timeframe (daily) trend, the

EA switches to a reduced reward target to bank the move earlier instead of overstaying it.





── RISK MANAGEMENT ──

- Position size is calculated from your risk % and the ATR-based stop distance — not fixed lots.

- Stops-level / freeze-level validation, spread filter, optional session filter.

- Optional end-of-day close to avoid holding through the weekend gap.

- If the account is too small to size a trade within your risk limit, the EA skips the trade

rather than forcing an oversized lot — your risk cap is always respected.





── NEWS FILTER ──

Uses the native MetaTrader 5 economic calendar (no external websites, no WebRequest whitelist

to configure). Pauses new entries in a configurable window before and after scheduled events;

can be limited to high-impact events only, and to the currencies you choose (default USD, which

drives gold). Open trades continue to be managed normally — the filter blocks new entries only.





── PROP-FIRM SAFETY ──

- Daily loss circuit breaker: set a maximum daily loss as % of the day's starting equity. When

hit, new entries stop until the next day; open trades can optionally be closed. Resets daily.

- Profit target stop-out: define a profit target as % of initial balance; when reached, the EA

stops opening trades and can optionally close positions. Includes a custom initial-balance

input so it aligns exactly with your challenge's starting figure.

These controls make Phoenix Midas straightforward to run within the daily-loss and target rules

of typical funded-account challenges.





── VALIDATION ──

Developed and tested on real tick data with out-of-sample verification: the configuration was

frozen on one period and confirmed on a separate, previously unseen period — not curve-fitted

to a single stretch of history. You are encouraged to run your own backtest on your broker's

data and to follow the live signal (linked on this page) before committing real capital.





── RECOMMENDED SETUP ──

- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) · Timeframe: M15

- Account: hedging, low spread (Raw/ECN or a tight Standard account)

- Risk: start at 0.25 %–0.5 % per trade

- For funded challenges: enable the daily loss limit and profit target, and set the initial

balance to match your challenge account

- VPS recommended for continuous 24/5 execution and for the news calendar to stay updated

- The default parameters are the tested configuration — no optimization required to start.





── REQUIREMENTS ──

- MetaTrader 5, with XAUUSD available from your broker

- Reasonable gold spreads

- Suggested minimum balance: [1000] USD (to allow proper risk-based sizing at 0.5 %)





── IMPORTANT ──

Backtest performance does not guarantee future results. The news filter relies on your

terminal's economic calendar and is inactive in the Strategy Tester. Trading leveraged

instruments carries substantial risk of loss. Use only risk capital you can afford to lose.

Phoenix Midas is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit.







