Indicador Fimathe

5

Fimathe Indicator

The Fimathe Indicator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts.

Key Features

  1. Support and Resistance Lines:

    • Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels.

  2. Reference Channel:

    • Creates a channel between support and resistance, displaying the distance in pips.

  3. Neutral Zone and Take-Profit Channels:

    • Generates a neutral zone and multiple take-profit channels based on market direction (uptrend or downtrend).

  4. Channel Slicing:

    • Divides the channel into quartiles (25%, 50%, 75%) to identify areas of interest.

  5. Interactive Buttons:

    • Lock/Unlock: Prevents or allows adjustment of the lines.

    • Uptrend/Downtrend: Sets the market direction to generate zones and channels.

    • Slice/Restore: Activates or deactivates slicing lines.

    • Breakout NZ: Generates take-profit channels after a neutral zone breakout.

    • Delete RZN: Removes generated take-profit channels.

  6. Alerts:

    • Visual and sound alerts for breakouts of support, resistance, or neutral zones.

Benefits

  • Ease of Use: Intuitive interface with interactive buttons.

  • Accuracy: Calculations based on current prices.

  • Customization: Adjust colors, line thickness, and number of take-profit levels.

  • Alerts: Notifications for breakouts

Applications

  • Technical Analysis: Identify key levels and areas of interest.

  • Risk Management: Set profit targets and stop-loss levels based on take-profit channels.

  • Breakout Strategies: Monitor breakouts and project new channels.



评分 4
valdemirfm
34
valdemirfm 2025.09.02 21:52 
 

muito bom

Jose Ednaldo De Franca Silva
122
Jose Ednaldo De Franca Silva 2025.07.21 12:58 
 

indicador top d+, tracça certinho, ta me ajudando muito, estou começando treinar a técnica agora.

Alex074179
396
Alex074179 2025.05.26 13:39 
 

Estou usando o indicdor e me ajuda muito, Obrigadoo

