DTK Scalping Panel

A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders.
Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy, it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.

 Key Features:

  • Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom).

  • One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes.

  • Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one click.

  • Automatic TP/SL in USD – set global profit/loss targets for Buy and Sell positions.

  • Live profit tracking – panel displays real-time profit/loss for both Buy and Sell sides.

  • Candle timer – shows remaining seconds and progress of the current M5 candle.

  • Resizable panel – adjust panel size and height with quick buttons.

  • Modern interface – clean design with custom colors and gradient background.

 How to Use:

  1. Place the EA on the desired chart.

  2. Choose panel position (default: bottom-left).

  3. Use the lot input fields to set your preferred trade sizes.

  4. Open trades with one click, monitor profits in real-time, and manage them directly from the panel.

  5. Set Take Profit and Stop Loss in USD to automatically close all positions when targets are reached.

 Benefits for Traders:

  • Eliminates the need to manually manage trades in the terminal.

  • Increases speed and precision – ideal for scalping and fast intraday strategies.

  • Reduces emotional decision-making by using predefined TP/SL in monetary values.

  • Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto.

推荐产品
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
实用工具
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.66 (50)
实用工具
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
Trade Panel Simple MT5 One Click Risk Control
Joas Da Silva Veiga
实用工具
交易面板,手动交易,订单管理,风险管理,交易管理器,交易助手,一键交易,止损,止盈,移动止损 JoOrderTrade Simple —— MT5 智能手动交易面板 重要提示：为了使该工具正常运行，必须在 MetaTrader 5 设置中启用“允许 Algo Trading（算法交易）”选项。未启用该选项，面板将无法工作。 重要提示 ：如果面板显示得过大或过小，文字也同样过大或过小，或者出现布局不协调的情况，这可能是由于您的屏幕分辨率造成的。在这种情况下，您需要在面板设置中的   “BASE LAYOUT”   或   “BUTTON SIZES”   里手动进行调整（如有需要，针对按钮）。 如果您使用英语或葡萄牙语，而页面显示为其他语言，请将 MQL5 页面语言切换为英语或葡萄牙语。在“概览”选项卡中有一个讲解视频，展示了 JoOrderTrade Simple 交易面板的工作方式。 JOORDERTRADE 是做什么的？ JoOrderTrade 是一款专业的手动交易面板，可全面提升您在 MetaTrader 5 上的交易体验。它专为快速下单和高效管理仓位而设
FREE
Concurent Risk Management
Kai Lim
实用工具
EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades. Key Features: Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
专家
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
实用工具
功能： 自动使用 default.tpl 模板在当前时间周期（TF）打开市场观察中所有品种的图表，同时关闭其他所有图表（当前活动图表除外）。无需手动操作，快速分析多个品种的理想工具！ 特点： 自动化： 一键打开数十个图表。 安全性： 关闭无关图表，保留当前活动图表。 灵活性： 使用自定义的 default.tpl 模板（提前配置好即可！）。 当前周期： 图表与脚本启动时的活动图表时间周期一致。 安装： 将 OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 复制到 MetaTrader 5 终端的 MQL5/Scripts 文件夹。 重启终端或刷新脚本列表（右键“脚本”→ 刷新 ）。 ️ 注意： 确保 default.tpl 保存在 MQL5/Profiles/Template/ 文件夹中。 脚本会关闭所有非当前图表，请确认不会影响工作流程。 若当前时间周期不支持，图表将使用该品种的最近可用周期。
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
实用工具
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Epic Trade Manager
Saba Ansar Ul Haq
实用工具
Join WhatsApp Group for Free Signals & More Discussion https://chat.whatsapp.com/IWc1CaxviFw8Bu94JGRIQv For Live Signals Please Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352564?source=Site+Profile+Seller   Core Features: Manual Trading Panel   - Graphical interface with buttons for Buy/Sell Stop/Limit orders Trailing Stop System   - Automated trailing stop with customizable settings Order Management   - One-click close all positions, trail all positions Real-time Dashboard   - Visual display
One Click Trader MT5 Demo
Andrzej Pierz
实用工具
Important! Demo version will work only on EURGBP. One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additiona
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
实用工具
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
AutoSLTP for Pending and Market order
Luu Tuan Trung
5 (5)
实用工具
Ultimate MT5 Auto SL/TP Assistant EA Our MT5 Expert Advisor is designed to automatically apply predefined SL and TP levels to any order you place – Fast, accurate, and fully automated, no manual errors, no delays. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone who values precision and speed. Auto SLTP Auto SL TP this is Utilities  Scalper Auto SL TP fast Open Close  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158389
FREE
One Click Close All Position Tool
Ghulam Hassan Nawaz
实用工具
Are you an MT5 trader who needs rapid, reliable risk management? ​Introducing this essential utility – a powerful, free Expert Advisor designed to instantly close all open positions on your MetaTrader 5 account with a single, dedicated action. This tool is a must-have for emergency market exits or quick, decisive profit-taking. ​ Why is this a FREE tool? ​I am a professional MQL developer actively focused on delivering   5-star solutions   and   securing custom MQL5 Freelance Jobs . This free ut
FREE
Close all Orders Trailing Stop
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
实用工具
This utility EA closes any buy or sell order when it reaches the desired profit value, or when the stop gain is activated. Closes orders opened manually or by other robots.  Very effective for protecting or guaranteeing gains in rapid price movements. It works on any period and any asset available on MT5. Trailing Start: Example, if the price moves 70 pips in favor, it activates the stop gain.  Traling Stop: or Traling Step: If the price moves by the amount defined above the Trailing Start it w
FREE
Scalping Panel Station
Syamsurizal Dimjati
实用工具
RITZ SCALPING TRADING STATION adalah sistem panel eksekusi trading ultra-cepat yang dirancang untuk trader scalping, intraday, dan day-trading profesional. Menggabungkan kecepatan level-institusi, manajemen risiko cerdas, serta workflow yang ringkas—menjadikannya alat lengkap untuk mengambil keputusan cepat dengan kontrol penuh. Visi Utama Produk Membawa kecepatan eksekusi kelas institusi & manajemen risiko otomatis ke level retail dalam sebuah panel yang ringkas, intuitif, dan siap tempur. Ko
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.89 (18)
实用工具
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
MJ Risk Management Tool
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
5 (3)
实用工具
Overview This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is a robust tool designed to optimize money and risk management. It allows users to calculate position sizes based on account balance, desired risk percentage, and trade parameters like stop loss and entry points. Additionally, it offers a clear view of reward-to-risk ratios and allows for the inclusion of broker commission, recalculating data accordingly. Key Features 1. Risk-Based Position Sizing The EA calculates position sizes by taking
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
实用工具
风险交易面板是为手动交易而设计的. 这是发送订单的另一种方式。 面板的第一个特点是使用控制线方便地下订单。 第二个特征是在存在止损线的情况下计算给定风险的交易量。 使用热键设置控制行: 获利-默认情况下T键; 价格-默认情况下p键; 止损-默认情况下，S键; 您可以在交易面板的设置中自行配置密钥。 运算算法: 1）-我们把水平在所需的地方（这是没有必要把所有的水平）; 2）-指定风险（可选）; 3)-点击绿色发送订单按钮; 4）-我们正在等待下订单，或者会出现带有错误消息的警报; 5)-如果我们想关闭当前符号的所有订单，通过魔术链接到专家顾问，然后点击关闭订单按钮。 您不应该多次按下发送订单按钮。 一次就够了。 下单后，按钮将呈现"未按下"状态。 要发送带有风险计算的订单，需要设置止损线并在交易面板的"风险"字段中设置风险。 否则，订单将以当前交易工具的最低手数放置。 风险是从账户余额计算出来的. 由于经纪商对保证金交易细节的限制，不可能承担100%的风险。 在"风险"字段中允许小数（例如，您可以以余额的0.5％的风险进行交易）。 如果指定的风险低于允许
FREE
Guardian Integra
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
实用工具
GUARDIAN 交易面板 GUARDIAN 交易面板 控制市场，而非追随市场。 GUARDIAN 不仅仅是另一个交易面板。 它是一个命令系统 ，专为拒绝混乱、犹豫或情绪化执行的交易者设计。 为理解一个真理的专业人士打造： 执行速度和掌控力决定结果。️ GUARDIAN 消除了决策与行动之间的隔阂。 它以结构取代随机性。️ 它将您的图表转变为指挥中心。 GUARDIAN 强制执行：️ 直接从图表一键执行 ️ 通过受控的、基于规则的操作强制遵守纪律 实时交易环境感知 自动拒绝不安全条件 无噪音。无装饰。纯粹功能。 每次点击都有意图 每笔交易都经过深思熟虑 GUARDIAN 不仅仅是辅助您。 它指挥您的工作流程。️ GOLDEN EDGE 生态系统 您不是在用工具交易。 您是在操作系统。 GUARDIAN 是核心。️ 其他一切都服务于它： Price Edge — 实时分析价格强度和动量 Candle Sentinel — 将时间转化为战术优势 FVG Edge — 揭示价格未竟之区域
FREE
Close Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
实用工具
One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 The Close Manager Buttons EA is a powerful utility designed to give you full control of your open positions and pending orders with just one click. Forget about manually closing trades one by one during fast market moves—this EA does it instantly, safely, and efficiently. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions while keeping SELL trades running Close Only Sell Trades – exit only
FREE
Strifor RiskManager
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
实用工具
Strifor Risk-Manager is a powerful tool designed for traders who value strict risk management and trading discipline. It automatically tracks daily, weekly, and monthly results , warns about limit breaches, and helps maintain consistency in any trading system. Suitable for scalping , intraday trading , swing trading , mid-term strategies , and both manual and algorithmic trading. Key Features 1. Flexible Risk Limits Daily risk: percent or USD Weekly risk: percent or USD Monthly risk: percent o
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
专家
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Panel Pro Max 1
AS Trend LLC
实用工具
Панель облегчает работу трейдера во время постановки стоп лоссов и тейк профитов. Отображает информацию о потенциальных профитах и лоссах.  Удобно работать когда требуется массовая установка стопов и профитов. Создавалось как инструмент плавного набора позиции на m1 и быстрого перевода стопов в безубыток. Выглядит эстетично, вписывается в родной интерфейс MT5 идеально. Рекомендуемый брокер ByBit MT5. описание кнопок панели и функций: BE SELL - перевод в безубыток всех Sell сделок открытых на
FREE
Market Price Risk Split PnL Manager
Ling Bing Zhao
实用工具
Market & Pending Risk Manager EA 操作说明书 Market & Pending Risk Manager   是一款专业的 MT5 交易面板 EA ，集成了市价交易、挂单交易、风险管理、移动止损等多项功能，为交易者提供完整的交易解决方案。 核心优势   智能双模式交易 市价交易模式 ：一键买卖，快速执行 挂单交易模式 ：精准入场，等待最佳时机 无缝切换 ：点击即可在两种模式间自由切换 ️   专业风险管理 固定金额风险 ：设定每笔交易的最大亏损金额 百分比风险 ：基于账户余额的风险比例控制 自动计算手数 ：根据止损距离智能计算最优交易量   可视化交易线条 拖拽式操作 ：直接在图表上拖动调整止损、止盈价格 实时计算 ：动态显示盈亏比、手数、风险金额 彩色区域 ：直观显示风险区域（红色）和盈利区域（绿色）   智能移动止损 自定义启动条件 ：设定盈利多少点后启动移动止损 灵活止损距离 ：可调整移动止损的跟踪距离 自动跟踪 ：无需人工干预，自动保护利润   完整持仓管理 实时信息显示 ：持仓手数、订单数量、浮动盈亏 一键
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
实用工具
核心功能 智能交易管理 一键开仓平仓操作，支持自定义手数设置. 多种平仓模式：全部平仓、按方向平仓、按盈亏状态平仓. 专业风险控制控制风险 实时监控点差，避免高成本交易环境.可视化控制面板。 直观的图形界面所有功能一键操作. 实时显示仓位信息、盈亏状况、点差状态. 支持面板最小化、锁定功能，防止误操作 . 产品优势 高效便捷无需复杂设置,开箱即用 图形化操作,告别繁琐代码.实时数据更新，决策更及时. ️安全可靠点差监控，避免恶劣市场条件交易. 专业实用支持多种订单类型管理,灵活的手数配置 详细的仓位信息展示. 适用场景 手动交易者：提供专业的方便控制工具 效率追求者：一键式操作，提升交易效率.       如果你用的方便的话，记得分享给你的朋友！
FREE
Trade mgr
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
实用工具
This Tool is designed to automate one of the most critical aspects of trade management — setting and managing Stop Loss, Take Profit , and Trailing Stop levels — directly on your MetaTrader 5 platform. Key Features: Automatic SL, TSL and TP Placement: Instantly sets initial Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on any new position based on customizable parameters, helping to enforce disciplined risk and reward management. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits
FREE
EasyClose MT5
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
实用工具
A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT4 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78601 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
实用工具
Note:   All   inputs of this EA   are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar   automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets   Stop Loss (SL)   and   Take Profit (TP) , supports   Trailing Stop   to secure profits, and includes   Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cau
FREE
DynamicTrader 1
Markus Christer Ekengren
实用工具
Smart Trade Manager EA – Simple, Visual, and Risk-Based Trading Take control of your trades with ease! This free Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want a fast, intuitive, and risk-based way to manage entries directly from the chart. Risk-Based Position Sizing – Just set your preferred % risk in the EA settings, and lot size is calculated automatically. One-Click Trading – Place trades instantly with two simple buttons: BUY or SELL . Interactive SL & TP Lines – Drag and drop stop-
FREE
Manual Turlte Quant
Manh Viet Tien Vu
实用工具
This is an EA designed to support manual trading. It can accurately calculate risk, automatically enter trades, set stop loss, and perform trailing stop loss using buttons on the chart. There are many features for risk calculation, setting stop loss, and trailing stop loss to suit various trading styles. It can also automatically manage prop firms by closing trades when reaching the target profit level or maximum daily loss. Additionally, it can perform manual backtesting using the strategy test
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
实用工具
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持通过执行在“Market account”上工作，其中 SL / TP 仅在开仓后设置。 如何使用简单的设置复制交易 将供应商终端和接收终端安装在同一台计算机或 VPS 上。 在供应商终端上以“Master”模式安装复印机，然后
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
实用工具
MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
实用工具
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
实用工具
介绍 OrderManager ：MT5的革命性工具 使用全新的Order Manager实用程序，像专业人士一样管理您在MetaTrader 5上的交易。Order Manager设计简单，易于使用，可让您轻松定义和可视化每笔交易的风险，从而做出明智的决策并优化您的交易策略。有关OrderManager的更多信息，请参阅手册。 [ 手册 ] [ MT4版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主要功能： 风险管理：快速轻松地定义您交易的风险，让您做出更好的决策并提高交易性能。 视觉表示：图形化地查看您的交易和相关风险，以清晰简洁地了解您的开放头寸。 订单修改：只需几次点击即可轻松修改或关闭您的订单，简化您的交易过程，为您节省宝贵的时间。 掌握新闻：一键获取最新市场新闻。 不要错过这个MT5交易员的必备工具。用Order Manager提升您的交易体验，将您的交易游戏提升到新的水平。 OrderManager在startegyTester中 不 工作！ OrderManager 仅与 Windows 兼容。 请考虑给这个产品一
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
实用工具
Cerberus the Equity Watcher 是一种风险管理工具，可以持续监控您的账户资产并避免因错误的 EA 或您的情绪行为（如果您是全权交易者）导致的重大亏损。对于依赖 EA 的系统交易者来说，它非常有用，EA 可能包含错误，或者在意外的市场条件下可能表现不佳。 Cerberus 允许您设置最小净值和（可选）最大值，如果达到其中任何一个，则所有头寸都被平仓，所有挂单被关闭，所有 EA 被“杀死”。在展平所有位置后，将向用户手机发送通知，并在屏幕上显示一条清晰的消息。在“扁平化”之后， Cerberus 继续关注股权价值，并继续扼杀任何进一步的交易尝试，直到它被重新初始化。 Cerberus 执行的任何操作都清楚地显示在屏幕上，报告在“专家顾问”选项卡上，并向用户发送通知。为了避免用户错误，对用户输入的输入值和自动交易的当前状态进行了多次检查。 ****** 特征 最小和最大权益值可以以账户货币或初始权益的百分比设置 最大净值是可选的 如果达到最小/最大净值，则所有 EA 将独立于它们交易的符号被终止 第一次压扁后几秒钟进行双重检查 Cerberus 在拉平后也继续监控股权
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
实用工具
轻松保护您的交易资金 保护交易资金与增长资金同等重要。KT Equity Protector 是您的个人风险管理助手，持续监控账户权益，在达到预设的利润目标或止损水平时，自动关闭所有持仓和挂单，以防止亏损或锁定盈利。 无需情绪化的决策，也不再需要猜测——只需让这个可靠的资金保护工具为您全天候守护账户。 KT Equity Protector 可自动通过关闭所有图表来阻止其他交易机器人继续操作。这确保在您手动重新启动 KT Equity Protector 之前，不会发生任何进一步的交易行为，从而让您完全掌控并安心交易。 工作原理 权益止损（防止亏损）： 假设您的账户余额为 $10,000，设置了 $1,000 的权益止损。一旦账户权益降至 $9,000，KT Equity Protector 将立即关闭所有交易，保护您的资金免受更大亏损。 权益止盈（锁定利润）： 同样地，如果您设置了 $2,000 的权益止盈目标，当账户权益达到 $12,000 时，EA 将立即平仓，锁定收益并保障已获得的利润。 两种强大的资金计算模式： 相对模式（基于百分比）： 按照账户初始余额的百分比计算止损和
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
实用工具
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 基于内置的实时报价数据库， 即时加载 历史数据。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30 。 您可轻松自定义时间框架组合，只需按升序列出 1至900秒 的数值且避免重复即可。 其他免费工具 快速交易管理器 ( Quick Trade Ma
作者的更多信息
Fimathe Painel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
实用工具
Indicador Fimathe   agora com entrada Automática Tamanho e posição do painel selecionáveis.   LINHAS DINÂMICAS  - Suporte e resistência interativas e arrastáveis   ZONA NEUTRA INTELIGENTE  - Área crítica entre os movimentos MÚLTIPLOS CANAIS DE TAKE   - Projeções precisas de lucro   SISTEMA DE ALERTAS   - Notificações visuais e sonoras   FATIAMENTO PRECISO   - Divisão em 25%, 50% e 75%   BOT OPERACIONAL   - Execute trades automaticamente!  NOVIDADE EXCLUSIVA:   Ativação Instantânea  - Um cliq
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (4)
指标
Fimathe Indicator The   Fimathe Indicator   is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts. Key Features Support and Resistance Lines: Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels. Reference Channel: Creates a channel between su
FREE
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
动态 CMF 计算： 自定义 蔡金资金流 (Chaikin Money Flow, CMF) 的周期，以微调您的分析并最大化信号精度。  直观的颜色编码警报： 通过清晰的视觉提示，即时解读市场状况：  绿色警报： 表示处于 超买 区域 – 预示着潜在的卖出机会。  红色警报： 表示处于 超卖 区域 – 暗示着潜在的买入机会。  灰色警报： 代表 中性 区域 – 信号是等待确认的趋势或反转。 自动背离检测： 轻松揭示隐藏的市场转折点。我们的系统 自动发现 价格和动量之间的 背离 ，帮助您预测重要的反转。  整合真实成交量： 通过切换到 真实成交量选项 来增强信号准确性，确保您的交易决策基于最可靠的市场数据。 --------------------------------------
FREE
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
The   ADX  Histogram   is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic   Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a   color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster.  Key Features: Histogram with four states :  Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend  Orange = Normal Sell Trend  Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.  Fully customizable: ADX
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy.  Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing.  Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Optional ad
FREE
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
TickVolume  是一款先进的 订单流与成交量分析 (Order Flow & Volume Analysis) 工具，专为 Metatrader 5 设计。它实时追踪买卖双方的 跳动点主导权 ，并将原始的跳动点成交量转化为直观且实用的可视化信息。通过多层动态柱状图，它清晰地突出显示了市场的 强势、弱势、速度和吸收区域 。  独家功能与先进技术 (Exclusive Features and Advanced Technology) 多层主导权追踪： 强势与弱势： 采用可变厚度柱状图（ 粗 柱表示 强势 主导， 细 柱表示 弱势 运动）。 集成衰减系统 (Fade System)： 捕获 压力的连续性 。即使在高成交量柱之后，条形图的尺寸和颜色也可以保持（衰减），表明订单流中存在 持续的进攻性 。 速度组件 (Velocity Component) - 速度叠加： v4.5 新增功能。 识别跳动点成交量 显著超过动态中位数 的情况，通过两个独立图层（ 看涨速度 和 看跌速度 ）发出 加速和潜在突破 的信号。 动态成交量中位数 (金色线条)： 为跳动点成交量建立 自适应基线 ，帮助
Sync
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Sync Indicator：实现图表与绘图对象的完美同步 全面增强您的多图表分析能力。   对于使用价格行为 (Price Action)、聪明钱概念 (SMC) 或任何需要精确多周期协同分析的交易者来说，这是不可或缺的终极工具。 这款专业工具不仅限于简单的鼠标同步，它还能 跨图表复制您的技术分析（趋势线、通道、矩形等） ，并配备了全新的 对象管理面板 (Object Manager Panel) ，助您保持工作区井井有条。 主要功能 1.  智能且流畅的十字准星 (Smart Crosshair) 告别 MT5 默认的十字光标。Sync Indicator 会在所有同组图表上同步投射可自定义的价格线和时间线。 绝对精准：   瞬间定位 H1 图表上的高点在 M5 图表上的具体位置。 自动导航：   如果历史数据点在其他图表上不可见，指标会自动滚动屏幕至正确的日期和时间。 本地信息：   在光标旁实时显示价格和时间（支持调整为本地时间）。 2. 图表全面同步 链接您的工作区属性，实现最高的分析效率： 品种同步 (Symbol Sync)：
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
好的，这是这段描述的中文翻译：  动态 CMF 计算： 自定义 蔡金资金流 (Chaikin Money Flow, CMF) 的周期，以微调您的分析并最大化信号精度。  直观的颜色编码警报： 通过清晰的视觉提示，即时解读市场状况：  绿色警报： 表示处于 超买 区域 – 预示着潜在的卖出机会。  红色警报： 表示处于 超卖 区域 – 暗示着潜在的买入机会。  灰色警报： 代表 中性 区域 – 信号是等待确认的趋势或反转。 自动背离检测： 轻松揭示隐藏的市场转折点。我们的系统 自动发现 价格和动量之间的 背离 ，帮助您预测重要的反转。  整合真实成交量： 通过切换到 真实成交量选项 来增强信号准确性，确保您的交易决策基于最可靠的市场数据。 -------------------------------------
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
指标
TickVolume：高级指标 TickVolume 是一个基于 跳动点成交量直方图 的先进指标，它结合了 方向强度 （看涨/看跌）和 订单吸收逻辑 。它清晰地展示了买方和卖方之间的市场主导地位，有助于发现强烈的 失衡 或 中性化阶段 。  主要特点： 定向彩色直方图  强劲买盘 ( Bull Strong ) – 占主导地位的购买冲动。  疲软买盘 ( Bull Weak ) – 买家力量较弱。  强劲卖盘 ( Bear Strong ) – 占主导地位的抛售冲动。  疲软卖盘 ( Bear Weak ) – 卖家强度较低。  吸收/中性 ( Absorption/Neutral ) – 市场压力之间的平衡。 动态成交量中位线 在可配置的窗口 ( CDIRange ) 上计算，以突出与典型成交量的偏差。 衰减系统（动态衰减） 模拟强劲柱子随时间逐渐减弱的过程。 智能警报（实时） 当当前成交量超过配置的 警报阈值 ( alertThreshold ) 时发出通知。 检测爆发性的 看涨 ( Bullish ) 或 看跌 ( Bearish ) 走势。 包括视觉和声音警报。  可自定义参数
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
专业累计德尔塔与成交量中位线指标 通过这款强大的成交量分析工具，追踪 真实的买卖压力 。 成交量比较指标 (Volume Compare Indicator) 结合了 累计德尔塔 (Cumulative Delta) 和 成交量中位线 (Volume Medians) ，帮助您识别机构活动、失衡以及潜在的反转。  主要特点：  累计德尔塔直方图 – 实时可视化净买入成交量与净卖出成交量。  买入/卖出成交量中位线 – 显示平均买入和卖出成交量水平的水平线。  智能成交量分类 – 分隔： 强劲买入（绿色） – 看涨压力。 强劲卖出（红色） – 看跌压力。 买入成交量中位线（蓝色线） – 典型买入量的参考。 卖出成交量中位线（橙色线） – 典型卖出量的参考。  可自定义参数 – 调整 CDIPeriod 和 CDIRange 以设置敏感度。  EMA 平滑成交量 – 减少噪音，使信号更清晰。  如何帮助交易者： 发现机构活动 – 异常的成交量尖峰指示大玩家进场。 确认突破/反转 – 强烈的德尔塔背离警告假动作。 基于成交量的支撑/阻力 – 中位线充当动态参考水平。 日内交
Real Flow Defense Levels MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
️ Real Flow Defense Levels：真实流防御水平 Real Flow Defense Levels 指标是一个专有工具，旨在直接在您的主交易图表上识别和绘制 重要、高可信度的价格区域 。它使用动态的、基于成交量的分析，来确定市场先前展示出 最强防御或活动集中 的位置。 这些绘制的线条充当 动态的支撑和阻力位 ，突出显示了主要参与者最有可能进场或捍卫其头寸的价格。与静态的水平线不同，这些水平线会随着时间调整，根据近期的高影响力活动反映出当前的市场结构。 主要特点 动态支撑与阻力 自动识别并绘制多达 四个关键防御水平 ，这些水平曾发生过强烈的成交量活动，标志着市场关注的关键区域。 实时相关性 该指标持续监控最近的交易活动，以确保所绘制的水平线与 当前市场环境保持相关性 。 可配置的权重 包含 可选的加权因子 ，允许交易者强调发生在 一天中特定时间 或具有 更高成交量影响 的水平。 视觉优先级和水平层级 四个水平中的每一个都被分配了独特且可自定义的颜色，以帮助交易者确定其重要性。这些水平根据市场活动强度进行排名： 一级 代表 最强 的防御区域（最高成交量/影响）
Market Profile TPO MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
MarketProfileTPO：MetaTrader 5 中的 TPO 分析 MarketProfileTPO   是一个功能强大的 MetaTrader 5 指标工具，旨在将基于 时间价格机会 (Time Price Opportunity, TPO)   分析的 市场轮廓 (Market Profile)   概念直接带入您的主图表窗口。该指标计算并显示指定期间内的价格分布，突出显示市场活动和集中度的关键区域。 它经过特别优化，适用于   M1 (1 分钟) 时间框架 下使用，处理   NAS100、US30 和 XAUUSD   等 高波动性金融工具 ，从而为日内市场结构和交易活动提供详细的视角。 主要特点与组成部分 基于 TPO 的市场轮廓：   计算在定义的时间段（TPO 周期）内，每个价格水平上所花费时间的分布。 控制点 (Point of Control, POC)：   清晰地识别 TPO 集中度最高（花费时间最长）的价格水平，是市场共识的 关键参考点 。 价值区域 (Value Area, VA)：   自动确定发生显著百分比交易活动的 价格范围 （默认
Follow Line MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
Stop chasing the market. The Follow Line Indicator provides clear, high-probability signals right on your chart. This advanced tool features a Dynamic Trend Line that instantly adapts to market structure. It’s your immediate visual reference: Blue means you're in an uptrend, and Red signals a downtrend. The core function tracks price extremes and volatility to define the true trend strength. The best part is the automatic signal generation: Buy Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Red t
Volume Compair Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
专业累计德尔塔与成交量中位线指标 通过这款强大的成交量分析工具，追踪 真实的买卖压力 。 成交量比较指标 (Volume Compare Indicator) 结合了 累计德尔塔 (Cumulative Delta) 和 成交量中位线 (Volume Medians) ，帮助您识别机构活动、失衡以及潜在的反转。 主要特点：  累计德尔塔直方图 – 实时可视化净买入成交量与净卖出成交量。 买入/卖出成交量中位线 – 显示平均买入和卖出成交量水平的水平线。 智能成交量分类 – 分隔： 强劲买入（绿色） – 看涨压力。 强劲卖出（红色） – 看跌压力。 买入成交量中位线（蓝色线） – 典型买入量的参考。 卖出成交量中位线（橙色线） – 典型卖出量的参考。 可自定义参数 – 调整 CDIPeriod 和 CDIRange 以设置敏感度。  EMA 平滑成交量 – 减少噪音，使信号更清晰。  如何帮助交易者： 发现机构活动 – 异常的成交量尖峰指示大玩家进场。 确认突破/反转 – 强烈的德尔塔背离警告假动作。  基于成交量的支撑/阻力 – 中位线充当动态参考水平。  日内交易与剥头皮
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
MarketProfileTPO：MetaTrader 5 中的 TPO 分析 MarketProfileTPO 是一个功能强大的 MetaTrader 5 指标工具，旨在将基于 时间价格机会 (Time Price Opportunity, TPO) 分析的 市场轮廓 (Market Profile) 概念直接带入您的主图表窗口。该指标计算并显示指定期间内的价格分布，突出显示市场活动和集中度的关键区域。 它经过特别优化，适用于 M1 (1 分钟) 时间框架 下使用，处理 NAS100、US30 和 XAUUSD 等 高波动性金融工具 ，从而为日内市场结构和交易活动提供详细的视角。 主要特点与组成部分 基于 TPO 的市场轮廓： 计算在定义的时间段（TPO 周期）内，每个价格水平上所花费时间的分布。 控制点 (Point of Control, POC)： 清晰地识别 TPO 集中度最高（花费时间最长）的价格水平，是市场共识的 关键参考点 。 价值区域 (Value Area, VA)： 自动确定发生显著百分比交易活动的 价格范围 （默认为 70% ），由 价值区域高点 (
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
️ Real Flow Defense Levels：真实流防御水平 Real Flow Defense Levels 指标是一个专有工具，旨在直接在您的主交易图表上识别和绘制 重要、高可信度的价格区域 。它使用动态的、基于成交量的分析，来确定市场先前展示出 最强防御或活动集中 的位置。 这些绘制的线条充当 动态的支撑和阻力位 ，突出显示了主要参与者最有可能进场或捍卫其头寸的价格。与静态的水平线不同，这些水平线会随着时间调整，根据近期的高影响力活动反映出当前的市场结构。 主要特点 动态支撑与阻力 自动识别并绘制多达 四个关键防御水平 ，这些水平曾发生过强烈的成交量活动，标志着市场关注的关键区域。 实时相关性 该指标持续监控最近的交易活动，以确保所绘制的水平线与 当前市场环境保持相关性 。 可配置的权重 包含 可选的加权因子 ，允许交易者强调发生在 一天中特定时间 或具有 更高成交量影响 的水平。 视觉优先级和水平层级 四个水平中的每一个都被分配了独特且可自定义的颜色，以帮助交易者确定其重要性。这些水平根据市场活动强度进行排名： 一级 代表 最强 的防御区域（最高成交量/影响）
Follow Line
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
The Follow Line Indicator is an essential technical analysis tool that provides a clear, immediate visualization of the trend while detecting high-probability reversals in real-time. By combining adaptive price tracking with clear visual alerts, it transforms complex data into actionable trading signals. Key Features Dynamic Trend Line: Tracks the market's prevailing direction, automatically adjusting to each new price extreme. Clear Colors: The line turns Blue during uptrends and Red during dow
Price Compass
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
价格罗盘 是一款强大的技术分析工具，旨在作为您在金融市场中的 趋势导航系统 。 它评估市场的 平均方向压力 ，有效过滤短期噪音，清晰地识别主导运动。该指标量化了当前价格与其“中心平均值”的偏离程度，提供了一个明确的 市场方向 信号（看涨、看跌或中性）。 解读 (罗盘的三种状态)  该指标在一个独立的副窗口中绘制，以 零线 为中心，并使用三种不同的颜色来表示当前的市场状态： 罗盘状态 (Estado do Compass) 位置 (Localização) 信号 (Sinalização) 解读 (Interpretação) 北 (看涨) 零线上方 积极 (Positive) 表明市场处于 强劲的买入压力 之下。暗示 上升趋势 的开始或持续。 南 (看跌) 零线下方 消极 (Negative) 表明市场处于 强劲的卖出压力 之下。暗示 下降趋势 的开始或持续。 东-西 (中性) 靠近零线 中性 (Neutral) 表明 盘整 或 犹豫不决 。价格缺乏强烈的方向性动力，暗示横向运动或潜在反转正在酝酿。 主要功能 (Recursos Principais) 清晰指引: 使用颜色编码系统即时
筛选:
无评论
回复评论