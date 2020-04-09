DTK Scalping Panel
- 实用工具
- Thiago Pereira Pinho
- 版本: 4.2
- 更新: 28 八月 2025
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders.
Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy, it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.
Key Features:
-
Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom).
-
One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes.
-
Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one click.
-
Automatic TP/SL in USD – set global profit/loss targets for Buy and Sell positions.
-
Live profit tracking – panel displays real-time profit/loss for both Buy and Sell sides.
-
Candle timer – shows remaining seconds and progress of the current M5 candle.
-
Resizable panel – adjust panel size and height with quick buttons.
-
Modern interface – clean design with custom colors and gradient background.
How to Use:
-
Place the EA on the desired chart.
-
Choose panel position (default: bottom-left).
-
Use the lot input fields to set your preferred trade sizes.
-
Open trades with one click, monitor profits in real-time, and manage them directly from the panel.
-
Set Take Profit and Stop Loss in USD to automatically close all positions when targets are reached.
Benefits for Traders:
-
Eliminates the need to manually manage trades in the terminal.
-
Increases speed and precision – ideal for scalping and fast intraday strategies.
-
Reduces emotional decision-making by using predefined TP/SL in monetary values.
-
Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto.