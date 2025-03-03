Indicador Fimathe

5

Fimathe Indicator

The Fimathe Indicator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts.

Key Features

  1. Support and Resistance Lines:

    • Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels.

  2. Reference Channel:

    • Creates a channel between support and resistance, displaying the distance in pips.

  3. Neutral Zone and Take-Profit Channels:

    • Generates a neutral zone and multiple take-profit channels based on market direction (uptrend or downtrend).

  4. Channel Slicing:

    • Divides the channel into quartiles (25%, 50%, 75%) to identify areas of interest.

  5. Interactive Buttons:

    • Lock/Unlock: Prevents or allows adjustment of the lines.

    • Uptrend/Downtrend: Sets the market direction to generate zones and channels.

    • Slice/Restore: Activates or deactivates slicing lines.

    • Breakout NZ: Generates take-profit channels after a neutral zone breakout.

    • Delete RZN: Removes generated take-profit channels.

  6. Alerts:

    • Visual and sound alerts for breakouts of support, resistance, or neutral zones.

Benefits

  • Ease of Use: Intuitive interface with interactive buttons.

  • Accuracy: Calculations based on current prices.

  • Customization: Adjust colors, line thickness, and number of take-profit levels.

  • Alerts: Notifications for breakouts

Applications

  • Technical Analysis: Identify key levels and areas of interest.

  • Risk Management: Set profit targets and stop-loss levels based on take-profit channels.

  • Breakout Strategies: Monitor breakouts and project new channels.


리뷰 5
valdemirfm
34
valdemirfm 2025.09.02 21:52 
 

muito bom

Jose Ednaldo De Franca Silva
122
Jose Ednaldo De Franca Silva 2025.07.21 12:58 
 

indicador top d+, tracça certinho, ta me ajudando muito, estou começando treinar a técnica agora.

Alex074179
406
Alex074179 2025.05.26 13:39 
 

Estou usando o indicdor e me ajuda muito, Obrigadoo

제작자의 제품 더 보기
Fimathe Painel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
유틸리티
Indicador Fimathe   agora com entrada Automática Tamanho e posição do painel selecionáveis.   LINHAS DINÂMICAS  - Suporte e resistência interativas e arrastáveis   ZONA NEUTRA INTELIGENTE  - Área crítica entre os movimentos MÚLTIPLOS CANAIS DE TAKE   - Projeções precisas de lucro   SISTEMA DE ALERTAS   - Notificações visuais e sonoras   FATIAMENTO PRECISO   - Divisão em 25%, 50% e 75%   BOT OPERACIONAL   - Execute trades automaticamente!  NOVIDADE EXCLUSIVA:   Ativação Instantânea  - Um cliq
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or reversal. Autom
FREE
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
The   ADX  Histogram   is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic   Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a   color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster.  Key Features: Histogram with four states :  Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend  Orange = Normal Sell Trend  Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.  Fully customizable: ADX
FREE
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
유틸리티
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.  Key Features: Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one clic
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy.  Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing.  Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Optional ad
FREE
Sync
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
유틸리티
Sync Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5): Synchronize Your Charts & Objects Supercharge your analysis across multiple charts with the Sync Indicator.   The ultimate tool for traders using Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or any strategy requiring precise multi-timeframe correlation. This professional tool goes beyond simple mouse synchronization. It   replicates your technical analysis (lines, channels, rectangles)   across charts and features an exclusive   Object Manager Panel   to keep
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
독점 기능 및 고급 기술 다층 우위 추적 (Multi-Layer Dominance Tracking): 강점 및 약점: 두께가 변하는 히스토그램 (두꺼운 막대는 강한 우위 를, 얇은 막대는 약한 움직임 을 나타냅니다). 통합 페이드 시스템 (Integrated Fade System): 압력의 연속성을 포착합니다. 초기 고볼륨 막대 이후에도 막대 크기와 색상이 **지속(서서히 사라짐)**되어 주문 흐름의 지속적인 공격성을 나타냅니다. 속도 구성 요소 (Velocity Component / Speed Overlay): v4.5의 새로운 기능. 틱 거래량이 동적 중앙값을 크게 초과할 때 를 식별하여, 두 개의 분리된 레이어( Bull Speed 및 Bear Speed )를 통해 가속 및 잠재적인 돌파를 알립니다. 동적 거래량 중앙값 (Dynamic Volume Median / 금색 선): 틱 거래량에 대한 적응형 기준선 을 설정하여, 트레이더가 현재 거래량을 최근 시장 평균과 비교하여
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or reversal. Autom
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
지표
TickVolume: 고급 주문 흐름 및 거래량 분석 도구 (MT5) TickVolume 지표는 MetaTrader 5용 고급 주문 흐름 및 거래량 분석 도구 로, 매수자와 매도자 간의 실시간 틱 우위를 추적하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 원시 틱 거래량을 직관적이고 실행 가능한 시각화로 변환하여, 다중 동적 히스토그램 레이어를 통해 강도, 약점, 속도 및 흡수 영역을 강조합니다.  독점 기능 및 고급 기술 다층 우위 추적 (Multi-Layer Dominance Tracking): 강점 및 약점: 두께가 변하는 히스토그램 (두꺼운 막대는 강한 우위 를, 얇은 막대는 약한 움직임 을 나타냅니다). 통합 페이드 시스템 (Integrated Fade System): 압력의 연속성을 포착합니다. 초기 고볼륨 막대 이후에도 막대 크기와 색상이 **지속(서서히 사라짐)**되어 주문 흐름의 지속적인 공격성을 나타냅니다. 속도 구성 요소 (Velocity Component / Speed Ove
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features: Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time. Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels. Smart Vo
Real Flow Defense Levels MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Market Profile TPO MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
The   MarketProfileTPO   indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the   Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for   high-volatility instruments   like   NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD   when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offer
Follow Line MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
Stop chasing the market. The Follow Line Indicator provides clear, high-probability signals right on your chart. This advanced tool features a Dynamic Trend Line that instantly adapts to market structure. It’s your immediate visual reference: Blue means you're in an uptrend, and Red signals a downtrend. The core function tracks price extremes and volatility to define the true trend strength. The best part is the automatic signal generation: Buy Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Red t
Volume Compair Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
It allows traders to better understand the balance between buying and selling pressure, providing clear visual signals for potential reversals and breakouts .  Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Volume : separates buying and selling pressure in real time. Median Buy & Sell Volume lines : highlight equilibrium zones in order flow. Volume Velocity Factor : adjusts delta strength based on sudden volume changes. Smart MFI Alerts : automatic buy/sell arrows appear when Money Flow Index (MFI) reaches ov
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
The MarketProfileTPO indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for high-volatility instruments like NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offering a detailed
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Follow Line
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
The Follow Line Indicator is an essential technical analysis tool that provides a clear, immediate visualization of the trend while detecting high-probability reversals in real-time. By combining adaptive price tracking with clear visual alerts, it transforms complex data into actionable trading signals. Key Features Dynamic Trend Line: Tracks the market's prevailing direction, automatically adjusting to each new price extreme. Clear Colors: The line turns Blue during uptrends and Red during dow
Price Compass
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
프라이스 컴파스 는 금융 시장에서 추세 내비게이션 시스템 역할을 하도록 설계된 강력한 기술 분석 도구입니다. 이 지표는 시장의 평균적인 방향성 압력 을 평가하여 단기적인 노이즈를 효과적으로 걸러내고, 지배적인 움직임을 명확하게 식별합니다. 현재 가격이 '중앙 평균'에서 얼마나 벗어나 있는지 정량화하여, 시장 방향 에 대한 정확한 신호(강세, 약세 또는 중립)를 제공합니다. 해석 (나침반의 세 가지 상태) (Interpretação - Os Três Estados do Compass) 이 지표는 제로 라인 을 중심으로 별도의 보조 창에 표시되며, 현재 시장 상태를 알리기 위해 세 가지 다른 색상을 사용합니다: 나침반 상태 (Estado do Compass) 위치 (Localização) 신호 (Sinalização) 해석 (Interpretação) 북쪽 (강세) 제로 라인 위 긍정 (Positive) 시장이 강한 매수 압력 하에 있음을 나타냅니다. 상승 추세 의 시작 또는 지속을 시
