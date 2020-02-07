内容目录

概述

在系列文章的第一部分中，我们分析了 Merrill 形态并将其应用于不同的数据数组，例如价格和基于价格的振荡器 ATR、CCI 和 WPR，等等。 本文目的在于探索和评估在外汇和其他市场里使用指定形态的前景。 第二部分则致力于策略构建器的创建，将先前讨论的形态汇总成简单策略。 在第三部分中，我们将扩充策略创建，并测试功能。 我们还将增加按点数操控手数的可能性，以及用于查看测试结果的功能。

附加概览



在研究新功能之前，我们先回顾一下之前的部分。 所有测试结果均显示在摘要报告中，而报告内的盈利/亏损值则按所研究的指定金融产品的点数表述。 然而，这无法针彻底评估策略的所有潜在功能。 所以，主要目标是扩充测试器功能，然后扩充交易报告参数。



实施改进时，我们将坚持以下计划：

初始存款 以帐户币种表示。

以帐户币种表示。 盈利 计算选项：“按点数”或“按存款币种”。

计算选项：“按点数”或“按存款币种”。 如果选择了“按存款币种”，则会出现另外两个输入字段：“手数类型”和“手数大小”。

手数类型 可以是常数，也可以基于余额。

可以是常数，也可以基于余额。 手数大小。 可用于常量手数类型。

在交易报告中执行了以下修改：

净利润总额 。 该参数仅适用于利润类型“按存款币种”。

。 该参数仅适用于利润类型“按存款币种”。 余额绝对回撤 。 该参数仅适用于利润类型“按存款币种”。

。 该参数仅适用于利润类型“按存款币种”。 余额最大回撤 。 该参数仅适用于利润类型“按存款币种”。

。 该参数仅适用于利润类型“按存款币种”。 除了空头和多头交易的数量外，还显示两种类型的交易胜率百分比。

策略盈利能力 。 利润总额与亏损总额的比率。

。 利润总额与亏损总额的比率。 恢复因子。 该参数仅适用于利润类型“按存款币种”。

您可以在 MetaTrader 5 帮助的测试报告章节中了解有关新参数的更多信息。 上述功能的原型如图例 1 所示。

图例 1 新测试工具的原型。

另一个新功能是可以直观地查看任何策略的测试结果。 这意味着您可以查看测试结果图。 我们将在应用程序的“报告”部分添加“打开图表”按钮（如图例 1 所示）。

图例 2 图形外观。

如图例 2 所示，可以在图表上直观地评估存款的走势特征和交易结果。 为方便起见，标题显示出所测试品种、其时间帧，以及执行测试的时间段。



新功能实现阶段



我们来定义主要元素和实现方法，类似于开发策略构建器初期时所做的工作。 在创建界面的 CreateGUI() 主要方法中，添加了两个方法。 我们看一下这些方法，以及针对现有方法的补充。

bool CProgram::CreateGUI( void ) { if (!CreateWindow( "Merrill Constructor" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateDateSetting()) return ( false ); if (!CreateGraphWindow()) return ( false ); if (!CreateLoading()) return ( false ); CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); return ( true ); }

我们观察主窗口创建方法 CreateWindow() 中的更改：为实现新的测试工具，添加了如图例 1 所示的新界面元素。

.... if (!CreateProfitType( int ( 0.35 *(m_window[ 0 ].XSize()- 150 )- 120 ), 50 + 35 * 6 +ygap)) return ( false ); if (!CreateLotType( int ( 0.6 *(m_window[ 0 ].XSize()- 150 )- 120 ), 50 + 35 * 6 +ygap)) return ( false ); if (!CreateBaseLotValue( int ( 0.85 *(m_window[ 0 ].XSize()- 150 )- 120 ), 50 + 35 * 6 +ygap)) return ( false ); if (!CreateInitialDeposit( int ( 0.35 *(m_window[ 0 ].XSize()- 150 )- 120 ), 50 + 35 * 7 +ygap)) return ( false ); if (!CreateReportFrame(m_frame[ 2 ], int ( 0.35 *(m_window[ 0 ].XSize()- 150 )- 120 ), 110 + 35 * 7 +ygap)) return ( false ); if (!CreateIconButton( int ( 0.35 *(m_window[ 0 ].XSize()- 150 )- 50 ), 100 + 35 * 7 +ygap)) return ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 11 ; i++) { if (i< 5 ) if (!CreateTextLabel(m_report_text[i], int ( 0.37 *(m_window[ 0 ].XSize()- 150 )- 120 ), 380 + 25 *i+ygap, "" , 0 )) return ( false ); if (i>= 5 && i< 9 ) if (!CreateTextLabel(m_report_text[i], int ( 0.63 *(m_window[ 0 ].XSize()- 150 )- 120 ), 380 + 25 *(i- 5 )+ygap, "" , 0 )) return ( false ); if (i>= 9 ) if (!CreateTextLabel(m_report_text[i], int ( 0.89 *(m_window[ 0 ].XSize()- 150 )- 120 ), 380 + 25 *(i- 9 )+ygap, "" , 0 )) return ( false ); m_report_text[i].IsCenterText( false ); m_report_text[i].FontSize( 10 ); } ....

视觉更改仅在“构造器”选项卡中实现。 附件和上一篇文章中提供了完整的选项卡实现代码，而此处仅展示新的方法。 我们来逐一研究它们。

CreateProfitType(). 该方法为测试中用到的利润类型创建一个下拉列表：存款币种，或点数。

bool CProgram::CreateProfitType( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_profit_type.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_profit_type); string pattern_names[ 2 ]= { "Pips" , "Currency" }; m_profit_type.XSize( 200 ); m_profit_type.YSize( 25 ); m_profit_type.ItemsTotal( 2 ); m_profit_type.FontSize( 12 ); m_profit_type.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); m_profit_type.GetButtonPointer().FontSize( 10 ); m_profit_type.GetButtonPointer().XGap( 80 ); m_profit_type.GetButtonPointer().XSize( 100 ); m_profit_type.GetButtonPointer().BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); m_profit_type.GetListViewPointer().FontSize( 10 ); m_profit_type.GetListViewPointer().YSize( 44 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 2 ; i++) m_profit_type.SetValue(i,pattern_names[i]); CListView *lv=m_profit_type.GetListViewPointer(); lv.LightsHover( true ); m_profit_type.SelectItem( 1 ); if (!m_profit_type.CreateComboBox( "Profit Type" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_profit_type); return ( true ); }

CreateLotType(). 该方法为手数类型创建一个下拉列表，常量，或依据余额。

bool CProgram::CreateLotType( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_lot_type.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_lot_type); string pattern_names[ 2 ]= { "Balance" , "Constant" }; m_lot_type.XSize( 200 ); m_lot_type.YSize( 25 ); m_lot_type.ItemsTotal( 2 ); m_lot_type.FontSize( 12 ); m_lot_type.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); m_lot_type.GetButtonPointer().FontSize( 10 ); m_lot_type.GetButtonPointer().XGap( 65 ); m_lot_type.GetButtonPointer().XSize( 100 ); m_lot_type.GetButtonPointer().BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); m_lot_type.GetListViewPointer().FontSize( 10 ); m_lot_type.GetListViewPointer().YSize( 44 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 2 ; i++) m_lot_type.SetValue(i,pattern_names[i]); CListView *lv=m_lot_type.GetListViewPointer(); lv.LightsHover( true ); m_lot_type.SelectItem( 1 ); if (!m_lot_type.CreateComboBox( "Lot Type" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_lot_type); return ( true ); }

CreateBaseLotValue(). 该方法为手数值创建输入字段。

/+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateBaseLotValue( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_base_lot.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_base_lot); m_base_lot.XSize( 210 ); m_base_lot.YSize( 24 ); m_base_lot.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); m_base_lot.FontSize( 12 ); m_base_lot.MaxValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )); m_base_lot.MinValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )); m_base_lot.StepValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )); m_base_lot.SetDigits( 2 ); m_base_lot.SpinEditMode( true ); m_base_lot.GetTextBoxPointer().AutoSelectionMode( true ); m_base_lot.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 100 ); if (!m_base_lot.CreateTextEdit( "Base Lot Size" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); m_base_lot.SetValue(( string ) SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_base_lot); return ( true ); }

CreateInitialDeposit(). 在“利润 —币种”模式下进行测试时，为初始存款创建一个输入字段。

bool CProgram::CreateInitialDeposit( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_init_deposit.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_init_deposit); m_init_deposit.XSize( 210 ); m_init_deposit.YSize( 24 ); m_init_deposit.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); m_init_deposit.FontSize( 12 ); m_init_deposit.MinValue( 10 ); m_init_deposit.SetDigits( 2 ); m_init_deposit.GetTextBoxPointer().AutoSelectionMode( true ); m_init_deposit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 125 ); if (!m_init_deposit.CreateTextEdit( "Initial Deposit" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); m_init_deposit.SetValue(( string ) 1000 ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_init_deposit); return ( true ); }

CreateIconButton(). 创建一个按钮，点击后会打开图表窗口。

#resource "\\Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\bar_chart.bmp" #resource "\\Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\bar_chart_gray.bmp" bool CProgram::CreateIconButton( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_graph_button.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_graph_button); m_graph_button.XSize( 150 ); m_graph_button.YSize( 22 ); m_graph_button.FontSize( 11 ); m_graph_button.IconXGap( 3 ); m_graph_button.IconYGap( 3 ); m_graph_button.IsHighlighted( false ); m_graph_button.IsCenterText( true ); m_graph_button.IconFile( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\bar_chart.bmp" ); m_graph_button.IconFileLocked( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\bar_chart_gray.bmp" ); m_graph_button.IconFilePressed( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\bar_chart.bmp" ); m_graph_button.IconFilePressedLocked( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\bar_chart_gray.bmp" ); m_graph_button.BorderColor( C'0,100,255' ); m_graph_button.BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); if (!m_graph_button.CreateButton( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_graph_button); return ( true ); }

在 CreateWindow() 中修改了报告特征的输出结构。 它追加并实现为三列，取代了原先的两列。 所有这些就是在主窗口创建方法 CreateWindow() 中进行的修改。

接下来，我们继续实现图表窗口和报表图形的方法 — CreateGraphWindow()。

bool CProgram::CreateGraphWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_window[ 2 ]); m_window[ 2 ].XSize( 750 ); m_window[ 2 ].YSize( 450 ); m_window[ 2 ].FontSize( 9 ); m_window[ 2 ].WindowType(W_DIALOG); m_window[ 2 ].IsMovable( true ); if (!m_window[ 2 ].CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin, "" , 75 , 75 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateGraph( 22 , 22 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

创建方法很小巧。 请注意其中包含的 CreateGraph() 方法。

bool CProgram::CreateGraph( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_graph1.MainPointer(m_window[ 2 ]); m_graph1.AutoXResizeMode( true ); m_graph1.AutoYResizeMode( true ); m_graph1.AutoXResizeRightOffset( 10 ); m_graph1.AutoYResizeBottomOffset( 10 ); if (!m_graph1.CreateGraph(x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CGraphic *graph=m_graph1.GetGraphicPointer(); graph.BackgroundColor(:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhiteSmoke )); graph.XAxis().Min( 0 ); graph.BackgroundMainSize( 20 ); graph.HistoryNameSize( 0 ); graph.HistorySymbolSize( 0 ); graph.HistoryNameWidth( 0 ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 2 ,m_graph1); return ( true ); }

它创建一个空图形，并设置其视觉特征。 图形数据将在以后添加。

在主要的 CreateGUI() 中的另一个方法是 CreateLoading()，其会创建加载窗口。 它以指标形式负责加载应用程序、更改语言设置、以及处理数据和测试。

#resource "\\Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\sandglass.bmp" bool CProgram::CreateLoading( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_window[ 3 ]); m_window[ 3 ].XSize( 100 ); m_window[ 3 ].YSize( 50 ); m_window[ 3 ].LabelYGap( 50 / 2 - 16 / 2 ); m_window[ 3 ].IconYGap( 50 / 2 - 16 / 2 ); m_window[ 3 ].FontSize( 9 ); m_window[ 3 ].WindowType(W_DIALOG); m_window[ 3 ].IsMovable( false ); m_window[ 3 ].CloseButtonIsUsed( false ); m_window[ 3 ].CaptionColorLocked( C'0,130,225' ); m_window[ 3 ].LabelColor( clrWhite ); m_window[ 3 ].LabelColorLocked( clrWhite ); m_window[ 3 ].CaptionHeight( 51 ); m_window[ 3 ].IconFile( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\sandglass.bmp" ); m_window[ 3 ].IconFileLocked( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\sandglass.bmp" ); m_window[ 3 ].IconFilePressed( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\sandglass.bmp" ); m_window[ 3 ].IconFilePressedLocked( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\sandglass.bmp" ); int x= int (m_window[ 0 ].XSize()/ 2 ); int y= int (m_window[ 0 ].YSize()/ 2 ); if (!m_window[ 3 ].CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin, "Working..." ,x,y)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

我们已研究了策略构建器的视觉元素。 我们进入测试算法，并观察如何利用新的视觉控件在其中显示信息。

您也许还记得上一篇文章当中，策略测试的启动和处理是通过 GetResult() 方法实现的。 我们添加了新数据，因此需要修改此方法。

void CProgram::GetResult( const string symbol) { m_start_date= StringToTime ( TimeToString (m_calendar1.SelectedDate(), TIME_DATE )+ " " +( string )m_time_edit1.GetHours()+ ":" +( string )m_time_edit1.GetMinutes()+ ":00" ); m_end_date= StringToTime ( TimeToString (m_calendar2.SelectedDate(), TIME_DATE )+ " " +( string )m_time_edit2.GetHours()+ ":" +( string )m_time_edit2.GetMinutes()+ ":00" ); if (m_start_date>m_end_date || m_end_date> TimeCurrent ()) { if (m_lang_index== 0 ) MessageBox ( "Неправильно выбран диапазон дат!" , "Ошибка" , MB_OK ); else if (m_lang_index== 1 ) MessageBox ( "Incorrect date range selected!" , "Error" , MB_OK ); return ; } if (m_combobox1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()==m_combobox2.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()) { if (m_lang_index== 0 ) Messagebox ( "Паттерны не могут быть одинаковыми!" , "Ошибка" , MB_OK ); else if (m_lang_index== 1 ) MessageBox ( "Patterns cannot be the same!" , "Error" , MB_OK ); return ; } m_window[ 3 ].OpenWindow(); m_counter= 0 ; m_all_losses= 0 ; m_all_profit= 0 ; AddDeal( 0 ,m_counter); ZeroMemory (m_report); MqlRates rt[]; datetime cur_date=m_start_date; string tf=m_timeframe1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemText(); int applied1=m_applied1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int applied2=m_applied2.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int applied3=m_applied3.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int applied4=m_applied4.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int applied5=m_applied5.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int applied6=m_applied6.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); while (cur_date<m_end_date) { if ( applied1> 7 || applied2> 7 || applied3> 7 || applied4> 7 || applied5> 7 || applied6> 7 ) { if (m_custom_path.GetValue()== "" ) { if (m_lang_index== 0 ) MessageBox ( "Не установлен путь к индикатору!" , "Ошибка" , MB_OK ); else if (m_lang_index== 1 ) MessageBox ( "The indicator path is not set!" , "Error" , MB_OK ); break ; } if (m_custom_param.GetValue()== "" ) { if (m_lang_index== 0 ) MessageBox ( "Не установлены параметры индикатора!" , "Ошибка" , MB_OK ); else if (m_lang_index== 1 ) MessageBox ( "Indicator parameters not set!" , "Error" , MB_OK ); break ; } } if ( BuySignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied1, 1 ) || BuySignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied2, 2 ) || BuySignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied3, 3 )) { CalculateBuyDeals(symbol,m_start_date); cur_date=m_start_date; continue ; } if ( SellSignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied4, 1 ) || SellSignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied5, 2 ) || SellSignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied6, 3 )) { CalculateSellDeals(symbol,m_start_date); cur_date=m_start_date; continue ; } m_start_date+= PeriodSeconds (StringToTimeframe(tf)); cur_date=m_start_date; } PrintReport(); m_window[ 3 ].CloseDialogBox(); }

实现了以下修改：

添加检查 ，验证形态与买入和卖出信号是否匹配。

，验证形态与买入和卖出信号是否匹配。 为先前创建的“下载”窗口添加具体操作。

添加了 AddDeal() 方法，该方法负责将图形所使用的测试结果写入数据数组。 在此处设置图表的初始值。 对于“利润”类型为“货币”，初始值为“货币”。 对于 "点数" 则为零。

现在我们来查看 AddDeal() 数据添加方法：

void CProgram::AddDeal( int points, int index) { if (m_profit_type.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()== 0 ) { if (index== 0 ) { ArrayResize (data,index+ 1 ); data[index]= 0 ; return ; } ArrayResize (data,index+ 1 ); data[index]=data[index- 1 ]+points; } else if (m_profit_type.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()== 1 ) { if (index== 0 ) { ArrayResize (data,index+ 1 ); data[index]= StringToDouble (m_init_deposit.GetValue()); return ; } ArrayResize (data,index+ 1 ); string symbol=m_table_symb.GetValue( 0 ,m_table_symb.SelectedItem()); string basesymbol= AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string tf=m_timeframe1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemText(); double lot= StringToDouble (m_base_lot.GetValue()); if (m_lot_type.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()> 0 ) { lot*=data[index- 1 ]; lot=GetLotForOpeningPos(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,lot); } double pip_price= 1 ; int shift= 0 ; if ( StringSubstr (symbol, 3 , 3 )==basesymbol) { pip_price= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE )* SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )*lot, 2 ); } else if ( StringSubstr (symbol, 0 , 3 )==basesymbol) { shift= iBarShift (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),m_start_date, false ); pip_price= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE )* SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )*lot/ iOpen (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),shift), 2 ); } else { StringConcatenate (symbol, StringSubstr (symbol, 3 , 3 ),basesymbol); if ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID )!= 0 ) { shift= iBarShift (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),m_start_date, false ); pip_price= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE )* SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )*lot/ iOpen (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),shift), 2 ); } StringConcatenate (symbol,basesymbol, StringSubstr (symbol, 0 , 3 )); if ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID )!= 0 ) { shift= iBarShift (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),m_start_date, false ); pip_price= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE )* SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )*lot* iOpen (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),shift), 2 ); } } if (points> 0 ) m_all_profit+=pip_price*points; else m_all_losses+=pip_price*-points; data[index]=data[index- 1 ]+pip_price*points; } }

在参数中有两个值：

points 用于图表的新值。 所接收的值是以点数为单位成交平仓结果。 这既可以是止盈，亦或是止损。 index 是交易的索引。

根据所选的利润显示模式，将在方法中计算相应的数据，并添加到数据数组中。 对于“点数”利润模式，数组中的每个新元素都是以点数为单位的先前值与交易结果之和。 在“货币”模式下，收到的以点数为单位的成交结果将转换为存款币种。 此操作考虑了测试货币对的类型：直盘，颠倒盘或交叉盘。

其他两个修改过的方法是 CalculateBuyDeals() 和 CalculateSellDeals()。 它们处理找到的信号，并在必要时虚拟开仓。 我们观察其中一个方法（第二种方法的修改类似）：

void CProgram::CalculateBuyDeals( const string symbol, datetime start) { MqlRates rt[]; int TP= int (m_takeprofit1.GetValue()); int SL= int (m_stoploss1.GetValue()); string tf=m_timeframe1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemText(); int copied= CopyRates (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),m_start_date,m_end_date,rt); double deal_price= iOpen (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),copied); for ( int j= 0 ; j<copied; j++) { if (( iHigh (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),copied-j)-deal_price)/ SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )>=TP) { m_counter++; AddDeal(TP,m_counter); m_report.profit_trades++; m_report.profit+=TP; m_report.profit_pips+=TP; m_report.long_trades++; m_report.profit_long++; m_report.total_trades++; m_start_date=IndexToDate(m_start_date,StringToTimeframe(tf),j); return ; } else if ((deal_price- iLow (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),copied-j))/ SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )>=SL) { m_counter++; AddDeal(-SL,m_counter); m_report.loss_trades++; m_report.profit-=SL; m_report.loss_pips+=SL; m_report.long_trades++; m_report.total_trades++; m_start_date=IndexToDate(m_start_date,StringToTimeframe(tf),j); return ; } } m_start_date=m_end_date; }

修改涉及止盈和止损触发。 此处，上述 AddDeal() 方法实际处理成交平仓。此外，新参数 profit_pips 和 loss_pips 已添加到 REPORT m_report 结构中。 这些参数允许计算报告中的新特征。

最后一个方法经过重大修改，处理接收到的数据，并将结果输出到报告中。 同样，这是通过 PrintReport() 方法执行的：

void CProgram::PrintReport( void ) { string report_label[ 11 ]; if (m_lang_index== 0 ) { report_label[ 0 ]= "Всего трейдов: " ; report_label[ 1 ]= "Чистая прибыль: " ; report_label[ 2 ]= "Прибыль в пунктах: " ; report_label[ 3 ]= "Абс.просадка баланса: " ; report_label[ 4 ]= "Макс.просадка баланса: " ; report_label[ 5 ]= "Корот.трейды/% выигр: " ; report_label[ 6 ]= "Приб.трейды/% от всех: " ; report_label[ 7 ]= "Прибыльность: " ; report_label[ 8 ]= "Фактор восстановления: " ; report_label[ 9 ]= "Длин.трейды/% выигр: " ; report_label[ 10 ]= "Убыт.трейды/% от всех: " ; } else { report_label[ 0 ]= "Total trades: " ; report_label[ 1 ]= "Total profit: " ; report_label[ 2 ]= "Total profit(pips): " ; report_label[ 3 ]= "Balance Drawdown Abs: " ; report_label[ 4 ]= "Balance Drawdown Max: " ; report_label[ 5 ]= "Short trades/won %: " ; report_label[ 6 ]= "Profit trades/% of all: " ; report_label[ 7 ]= "Profit Factor: " ; report_label[ 8 ]= "Recovery Factor: " ; report_label[ 9 ]= "Long trades/won %: " ; report_label[ 10 ]= "Loss trades/% of all: " ; } m_report_text[ 0 ].LabelText(report_label[ 0 ]+ string (m_report.total_trades)); if (m_report.total_trades== 0 ) return ; if (m_profit_type.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()== 1 ) { double maxprofit= 0.0 ,maxdd= 0.0 ; for ( int i= 1 ; i< ArraySize (data); i++) { if (data[i]>maxprofit) maxprofit=data[i]; if (maxdd<maxprofit-data[i]) maxdd=maxprofit-data[i]; } m_report_text[ 1 ].LabelText(report_label[ 1 ]+ DoubleToString (data[ ArraySize (data)- 1 ], 2 )); m_report_text[ 3 ].LabelText(report_label[ 3 ]+ string (data[ 0 ]-data[ ArrayMinimum (data)])); m_report_text[ 4 ].LabelText(report_label[ 4 ]+ DoubleToString (maxdd/maxprofit* 100 , 2 )+ "%" ); m_report_text[ 7 ].LabelText(report_label[ 7 ]+ DoubleToString (m_all_profit/m_all_losses, 2 )); m_report_text[ 8 ].LabelText(report_label[ 8 ]+ DoubleToString ((data[ ArraySize (data)- 1 ]-data[ 0 ])/maxdd, 2 )); } else { m_report_text[ 1 ].LabelText(report_label[ 1 ]+ "-" ); m_report_text[ 3 ].LabelText(report_label[ 3 ]+ "-" ); m_report_text[ 4 ].LabelText(report_label[ 4 ]+ "-" ); m_report_text[ 7 ].LabelText(report_label[ 7 ]+ DoubleToString (m_report.profit_pips/( double )m_report.loss_pips, 2 )); } m_report_text[ 2 ].LabelText(report_label[ 2 ]+ string (m_report.profit)); m_report_text[ 5 ].LabelText(report_label[ 5 ]+ string (m_report.short_trades)+ "/" + DoubleToString (m_report.profit_short/( double )m_report.short_trades* 100 , 1 )+ "%" ); m_report_text[ 6 ].LabelText(report_label[ 6 ]+ string (m_report.profit_trades)+ "/" + DoubleToString (m_report.profit_trades/( double )m_report.total_trades* 100 , 1 )+ "%" ); m_report_text[ 9 ].LabelText(report_label[ 9 ]+ string (m_report.long_trades)+ "/" + DoubleToString (m_report.profit_long/( double )m_report.long_trades* 100 , 1 )+ "%" ); m_report_text[ 10 ].LabelText(report_label[ 10 ]+ string (m_report.loss_trades)+ "/" + DoubleToString (m_report.loss_trades/( double )m_report.total_trades* 100 , 1 )+ "%" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 11 ; i++) m_report_text[i].Update( true ); m_reported= true ; }

如概述中所述，某些参数（例如“总利润”或“恢复因子”）不适用于“点数”测试模式。





策略构建器测试和演示



在应用程序中实现改进和更新之后，接着需要更新用户手册。

步骤 1、 设置用户界面语言。

此步骤是可选的，仅在您希望更改语言时才需要。

步骤 2、 设置指标参数。

该应用程序已有默认参数，因此无需配置所有指标。 仅更改所需的参数。 如有必要，您可以随时更改设置。

步骤 3、 设置品种表格。

默认情况下，市场观察里所有名称中存在 USD 的品种均被筛选。 您只需取消选中复选框即可显示所有可用品种。

步骤 4-5\ 选择测试时间期和时间帧 - 这些步骤没有更改。

步骤 6、 启用卖出/买入信号，并选择测试模式。

信号设置步骤未更改。 不过，针对视觉显示进行的修改：如果禁用了其中一种信号类型，则所有相关设置都将被隐藏，如图例 3 所示。

图例 3 禁用买入或卖出信号。

步骤 7、 止盈和止损设置未更改。

步骤 8、 选择利润类型。

选择“点数”后，“报告”部分中的测试结果将以所选货币品种的点数显示。

如果选择了“货币”，则会出现其他设置：手数类型，手数和初始存款。 手数类型会在测试中影响手数的计算。 它可以是常量，也可以基于余额。

步骤 9、 在步骤 1-8 之后，通过在表中单击鼠标左键选择测试产品。

测试完成后，结果将显示在“报告”部分中。 之后，您可以单击打开图形。 下一个视频显示了按照上述算法进行的测试。





测试美林形态的建议：

结束语

下面的文档包含所有描述过的文件，这些文件应排列在相应的文件夹中。 为了正确操作，请将 MQL5 文件夹放置在终端的根目录中。 若要打开 MQL5 文件夹所在的终端根目录，请按 MetaTrader 5 终端中的 Ctrl+Shift+D 组合键，或使用关联菜单，如下面的图例 5 中所示。





图例 5. 在 MetaTrader 5 终端根目录中打开 MQL5 文件夹



