|
void OnStart()
{
//--- 显示AccountInfoInteger()函数中所有有效信息
printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));
printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));
bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);
bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);
ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);
//--- 通知完成交易操作的可能性
if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)
Print("Trade for this account is permitted");
else
Print("Trade for this account is prohibited!");
//--- 找出是否可能通过EA交易进行这个账户的交易
if(EATradeAllowed)
Print("Trade by Expert Advisors is permitted for this account");
else
Print("Trade by Expert Advisors is prohibited for this account!");
//--- 找出账户类型
switch(tradeMode)
{
case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):
Print("This is a demo account");
break;
case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):
Print("This is a competition account");
break;
default:Print("This is a real account!");
}
//--- 找出止损离场水平设置模式
switch(stopOutMode)
{
case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):
Print("The StopOut level is specified percentage");
break;
default:Print("The StopOut level is specified in monetary terms");
}
}