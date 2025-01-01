文档部分
MQL5参考账户信息AccountInfoInteger 

AccountInfoInteger

返回账户属性值。

long  AccountInfoInteger(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  property_id      // 属性标识符
   );

参量

property_id

[in]  属性标识符，值可以是 ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER值中一个。

返回值

长整型 类型值

整数

属性可以是 布尔整型 或者 长整型 类型中的一个。

示例：

void OnStart()
  {
//--- 显示AccountInfoInteger()函数中所有有效信息
   printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN =  %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));
   printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE =  %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));
   bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);
   bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);
 
//--- 通知完成交易操作的可能性
   if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)
      Print("Trade for this account is permitted");
   else
      Print("Trade for this account is prohibited!");
 
//--- 找出是否可能通过EA交易进行这个账户的交易
   if(EATradeAllowed)
      Print("Trade by Expert Advisors is permitted for this account");
   else
      Print("Trade by Expert Advisors is prohibited for this account!");
 
//--- 找出账户类型
   switch(tradeMode)
     {
      case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):
         Print("This is a demo account");
         break;
      case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):
         Print("This is a competition account");
         break;
      default:Print("This is a real account!");
     }
 
//--- 找出止损离场水平设置模式
   switch(stopOutMode)
     {
      case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):
         Print("The StopOut level is specified percentage");
         break;
      default:Print("The StopOut level is specified in monetary terms");
     }
  }

另见

账户信息