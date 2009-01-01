//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ButtonClickExpert.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



string buttonID="Button";

string labelID="Info";

int broadcastEventID=5000;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 专家初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 创建按钮发送自定义事件

ObjectCreate(0,buttonID,OBJ_BUTTON,0,100,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrGray);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_XSIZE,200);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_YSIZE,50);

ObjectSetString(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");

ObjectSetString(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_TEXT,"Button");

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,10);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,0);



//--- 创建标签展示信息

ObjectCreate(0,labelID,OBJ_LABEL,0,100,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,labelID,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);

ObjectSetInteger(0,labelID,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,labelID,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,50);

ObjectSetString(0,labelID,OBJPROP_FONT,"Trebuchet MS");

ObjectSetString(0,labelID,OBJPROP_TEXT,"No information");

ObjectSetInteger(0,labelID,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,20);

ObjectSetInteger(0,labelID,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,0);



//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 专家无法初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//---

ObjectDelete(0,buttonID);

ObjectDelete(0,labelID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 专家订单号函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//---



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam)

{

//--- 通过按下鼠标键检测事件

if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)

{

string clickedChartObject=sparam;

//--- 如果点击带有按键ID名的物件

if(clickedChartObject==buttonID)

{

//--- 按键状态-按或者不按

bool selected=ObjectGetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_STATE);

//--- 调试信息日志

Print("Button pressed = ",selected);

int customEventID; // 发送的自定义事件数

string message; // 事件中被发送的信息

//--- 如果按下按键

if(selected)

{

message="Button pressed";

customEventID=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+1;

}

else // 不按按键

{

message="Button in not pressed";

customEventID=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+999;

}

//--- 发送自定义事件“our”图表

EventChartCustom(0,customEventID-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM,0,0,message);

///--- 发送信息到所有打开的图表

BroadcastEvent(ChartID(),0,"Broadcast Message");

//--- 调试信息

Print("Sent an event with ID = ",customEventID);

}

ChartRedraw();// 强制重画所有图表物件

}



//--- 检测属于用户事件的事件

if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)

{

if(id==broadcastEventID)

{

Print("Got broadcast message from a chart with id = "+lparam);

}

else

{

//--- 阅读事件中的文本信息

string info=sparam;

Print("Handle the user event with the ID = ",id);

//--- 标签中展示信息

ObjectSetString(0,labelID,OBJPROP_TEXT,sparam);

ChartRedraw();// 强制重画所有图表物件

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 发送广播事件到所有打开的图表 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void BroadcastEvent(long lparam,double dparam,string sparam)

{

int eventID=broadcastEventID-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM;

long currChart=ChartFirst();

int i=0;

while(i<CHARTS_MAX) // 打开图表不能多于CHARTS_MAX

{

EventChartCustom(currChart,eventID,lparam,dparam,sparam);

currChart=ChartNext(currChart); // 从上一个接收新图表

if(currChart==-1) break; // 达到图表列表末端

i++; // 不要忘记增加计数器

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+