Zcandle Robot

The logic of this robot is simple, but very powerful.

It monitors the current trend using long-term candlesticks, using multiple candlesticks to increase reliability.

The EA first monitors the current trend and then places orders in line with the trend.

The timing of the orders is based on an internal RCI indicator.

The entry value for RCI can be freely adjusted.

A value closer to 1 will increase accuracy, but decrease the frequency of entries. It trades with a TP of 50 and an SL of 50, but if the stop loss is hit, it will enter in the opposite direction with a larger lot size in the direction opposite to the trend.

These settings can be changed. Enjoy using it!

The best pair and Time frame

XAUUSD TF M5

If you run the Robot for XAUUSD, please check set file (screen shot) and change TP=500, SL=500 , RCI=0.8  , TF M5



Produits recommandés
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
Experts
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
FREE
MA Semi Automated EA
Tadanori Tsugaya
Experts
"The settings are intricate, but make sure to take full advantage of them." MA Touch and Cross Trade Focused Semi-Automated EA This EA is specialized in MA touch and cross trades, with two MA exit conditions, one of which can also be used as a trailing stop! The usage is entirely up to you! I’ve never seen an MA trade EA with so many adjustable settings! MA Entry and Mass MA Exit for Open Positions Not only can this EA handle MA entry , but it can also be used for mass MA exits on open position
FREE
Big Chief
Joel Protusada
Experts
BIG CHIEF    Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost half of them are
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Rsi Macd EA
Alexander Chertnik
4.25 (4)
Experts
Rsi Macd Expert Advisor uses combined signal from 2 indicators (Rsi / Macd). Minimum trading account 500. best pairs: GBPCAD / EURUSD / CADJPY / USDCHF / GBPUSD / GBPJPY / USDJPY best timeframe: 1H Setting can be define by the user: rsi levels / rsi period / macd period / risk / there are no stop loss or take profit and the expert closes orders by the indicator signal. developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   " platform. Recommended broker > Vantage
FREE
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Experts
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
Candle Cross DCR MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Description de l’Expert Advisor : Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR est un Expert Advisor entièrement automatisé pour MetaTrader 5. Il génère des signaux de trading précis lorsqu’une bougie franchit une moyenne mobile exponentielle (EMA), ce qui constitue un signal technique classique et puissant de retournement ou de continuation de tendance. Il peut aussi, en option, utiliser un filtre DCR composé de trois indicateurs (DeMarker, CCI et RSI) pour confirmer ou bloquer les entrées. Cet EA est ha
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
PZ Bollinger Bands EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.75 (4)
Experts
This EA trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable indicator settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4
Tomas Vanek
4.5 (2)
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Experts
Automatic trading system based on the morning Flat indicator, puts pending orders on the borders of the night channel .All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .The traded pair GBPUSD H1, can be used on other instruments after optimization. The EA contains a switchable flat indicator . The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually. * Use default settings  * Does not use dangerous
FREE
Sunflower
Kun Jiao
Experts
Cette stratégie utilise principalement l’indicateur   MACD , suit la tendance principale et ouvre des trades lorsqu’un signal apparaît sur le   graphique M1 . Adaptée pour trader l’ or (XAUUSD)   et d’autres matières premières avec des tendances marquées. Paramètres: Activer les positions longues/courtes:   Activé Solde du compte:   1 000$ ou 10 000$ Pour   1 000$ ,   1 trade à la fois   est recommandé. Pour   10 000$ , la limite peut être augmentée à   10 trades . Taille de lot fixe:   0,01 Ge
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
Vik Standart
Ivan Kopchuk
4.33 (6)
Experts
Features: 1. Your constructor strategies. 2. Large selection of standard indicators. 3. Exact market entry according to your strategy. 4. Slip filter. 5. Support for four and five characters. 6. Trend trading. 7. Trading in flat. 8. Minimum deposit. 9. Aggressive or quiet trade. 10. Limit the lot. 11. Position tracking. 12. Restoring balance after loss. Input parameters    Lot - fixed lot size.    StopLot - lot restriction.    UseVxod - enable / disable login pattern.    UseStop -
FREE
The Waiter mt4 FREE
Massimiliano Pirola
4 (2)
Experts
What is  The Waiter ? It is an automated system to always be ready to catch the big movements of the market How does it work? Set the mode (stop or limit) Set the pending orders distance Set Take Profit / Stop Loss Wait for the big candle settings: entry : 0.OFF  (the expert advisor won't operate. only for chart info purposes.) 1.New candle, new STOP orders  (each new candle two stop orders are placed. If they are not activated by the end of the candle, they will be cancelled) 2.New candle, ne
FREE
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Experts
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
Candle Strike Basic
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
Introducing  Free Version Of  Candle Strike EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years. What we Got in Free Version: In this version you cannot change the Lot size anda cannot use compound feature.  The default lot size is 0.01 Real-time results can be viewed  here . Presets for EA    here  *Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase $25 with every
FREE
The Midnight Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
3 (3)
Experts
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE :   Afte
FREE
Greed Advisor
Vertex Investments LLC
4.75 (12)
Experts
Free version of Greed Advisor PRO . This is a flexible grid Expert Advisor, created specifically for greedy traders. Operation principle: set the desired daily profit, and the robot will attempt to achieve this result by any means possible. It uses the dangerous martingale principle to cope with drawdowns, because making the order chain profitable is the main purpose of the robot. Do not forget about the risks of martingale. In general, the EA is intended for those who understand why they need i
FREE
ZGold
Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
3.57 (7)
Experts
zGold  is an Expert Advisor built, designed and configured to be used with Gold/XAUUSD . The system uses custom Trend algorithms to find key entry points into the market and executes them once the right criteria is met and it uses a mixture of Indicators and Price Action. The Expert Advisor also has a custom filtering algorithm to disregard false signals and work around possible market reversals. To combat spread related issues the closing strategy is based around account profits, totals and cur
FREE
Accumulo
Hoang Loc Tran
5 (1)
Experts
Accumulo – Automatic EA for multi-symbol trading Accumulo is an automated trading tool that applies a bi-directional grid strategy with volume control. It uses technical indicators such as ATR, MA, and CCI to determine entry and exit points. All operations are automated and require no complex user configuration. Accumulo is designed to work across different types of markets and instruments, including currency pairs, precious metals, and digital assets. It can run on multiple charts at the same
FREE
Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
Vincenzo Tignola
5 (2)
Experts
This Expert advisor (100% Automatic) is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA  "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market ,  or follow the link   at the bottom of the page   that will take you to my Telegram contact. If you can't
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Experts
EA Black Dragon fonctionne sur l'indicateur Black Dragon. L'EA ouvre un trade par la couleur de l'indicateur, il est alors possible d'augmenter le réseau d'ordres ou de travailler avec un stop loss. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tous les paramètres peuvent être trouvés ici! Paramètres entrant
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
Plus de l'auteur
Balance Hedge Tanaka
Hong Ling Mu
4 (5)
Experts
<Amazing Low DD Forex robot> Balance Hedge EA is designed for Low Draw-down. The EA robot always make long and short order to monitor the each profit. For this reason . DD is always low even the market changes drastically. <Input parameter> Main input parameter is lot size. Main lot size is 0.01 Recovery lot size is 0.03. This lot is placed when long and short profit balance is somehow different. After placed recovery order, all order are closed together with profit target. Profit target is mad
FREE
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Forex Robot Dude
Hong Ling Mu
4.33 (3)
Experts
Entry Logic The EA (Expert Advisor) will monitor price movements (M5, M15, H1, H4) during the specified input period. If these price movements exceed the input parameters, an entry will be executed. Take Profit (TP) = 50 pips Stop Loss (SL) = 50 pips Maximum Order Quantity = 1 To facilitate profit loss recovery, the robot offers the option to increase the lot size in the next entry (True/False choice). The best pair GBPUSD  / EURUSD TF M5 Set file (default)
FREE
Miracle Robot
Hong Ling Mu
5 (2)
Experts
The robot examines candlestick highs and lows on multiple timeframes during the course of the week. Also, entry is made with predicting a reversal at that price. The best currency pair is EURUSD and the timeframes H1 and H4 are a good match. With certain settings, you can enter up to 10 entries at the same time, so please adjust the number of entries. Close the basket and close multiple entries together when the profit reaches a certain value. As a default, the stop loss is set to 30 pips, so pl
FREE
Quick Gold EA
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA was created based on a certain phenomenon incorporating my ideas. The logic was inspired by observing the XAUUSD chart. When the candlestick size is very large, it tends to indicate a trend. This EA enters a trade when the candlestick size exceeds a predefined input value. It conditions the entry such that if it's a BUY entry, the previous candlestick must be bearish, and for a SELL entry, the previous candlestick must be bullish. Additionally, the EA comes equipped with a Trend Followi
FREE
EA GapAngle
Hong Ling Mu
5 (1)
Experts
FOREX market is life itself. There is no such thing as a stable life. The same applies to FOREX. It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range. Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently. Eventually, things will return to a stable range. When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity. You shouldn't miss out on this chance. This robot uses the Envelope indicator to e
FREE
Gold Bloom
Hong Ling Mu
2.33 (3)
Experts
Welcome to Gold Bloom World! This forex robot, "Gold Bloom," is made for gold lovers around the world. The entry logic is sophisticated for the XAUUSD forex pair. The robot monitors the previous day's candle pattern and places a pending order in one direction. Take profit is determined by a trailing stop, while the stop loss is placed automatically based on the previous candle's price. Simple input Just enter initial lot size and set trailing stop.(points) For XAUUSD , please input points val
FREE
Forex Super Robot AIB
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
"Forex Super Robot AIB is a free robot that anyone can easily trade with. By simply attaching it to the EURUSD H1 chart, your life will be rosy from today on. This robot was created to fulfill your dreams. Please enjoy. The robot will make multiple entries, with a default of 20 orders. These orders will be closed together. The initial settings are TP=50 and SL=50, so please find the best settings for yourself."
FREE
Mystic Swing
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA has been designed to achieve stable trades regardless of market fluctuations. The optimal time frame for this EA is M5. It calculates the price changes in higher time frames, such as H1 and H4, and looks for entry points after a significant trend has occurred and the price starts to retrace. It is recommended to set wider take profit and stop loss levels. This setup works well for one trade per day. If a trade ends in a loss, the EA waits for an opportunity to re-enter with double the l
FREE
Rosoku Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA has a very unique logic, meaning it does not use any indicators at all. It relies solely on monitoring the movement of candlesticks to determine entries. Specifically, it enters trades when certain conditions are met, such as the relationship between the previous candlestick and the current candlestick, or the timing of new highs or lows being reached. The number of entries is not significant, but it consistently generates profits by increasing the lot size when a loss occurs. Please Tr
FREE
Range Robot
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
This forex robot was specially designed for XAUUSD Gold. The best time frame is H1 and the logid is base on Moving average. If the price touch the range of 2 moving average, the EA will make an entry. Stoploss is made based on the outer band of the moving average. The trade time is already ptmized and you can use the time filter to make a good profit. You can change these parameters. tp and stoploss and time trade time and lot size.
FREE
Nogi Nogi Robot
Hong Ling Mu
3 (1)
Experts
This EA (Expert Advisor) is based on the logic of the ADX and utilizes the strength of trends as entry signals. The most crucial factor here is the success rate of these entries. By increasing the success rate, even with smaller profits for each individual trade, it becomes possible to accumulate substantial gains when trading across numerous currency pairs. This EA primarily operates on longer timeframes because it makes it easier to determine whether the trend is upward or downward. Addi
FREE
Muscle ZigZag
Hong Ling Mu
3.86 (7)
Experts
I had never come up with such a logic before. One time, in a dream, a muscular man said to me, "Well, why don't you try using the ZigZag indicator along with the moving average line? By doing so, you will be able to contribute to world peace." I immediately started working on creating an Expert Advisor (EA). In just about 30 minutes, I had created an ideal EA. I was aware of using moving average lines before, but the idea of combining it with ZigZag was truly divine. I couldn't help but laugh
FREE
Forex OJP Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
I like a simple Robot and I will share with you. I can provide some information about using Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a trading strategy in Forex. SMA is a commonly used technical analysis tool in Forex trading. It calculates the average price of a currency pair over a specified period of time, and the resulting line can be used to identify trends in the market. Traders often use the crossover of different time period SMAs (e.g. 50-day and 200-day) to identify potential buy or sell signals.
FREE
Hedge Obasan EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
I have designed a logic based on the widely used RSI indicator in Forex trading. Normally, it is well known that entering trades when the RSI value is overbought or oversold is effective, but it is not very effective when the trend reverses. Therefore, as a countermeasure, this EA (Expert Advisor) enters counter-trend trades after entering based on the RSI value. In other words, it uses a grid order strategy, but instead of placing orders at fixed intervals, it places additional sell orders when
FREE
Acromaachin
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> EA will place order based on the original logic. This EA should work with take profit and stoploss. Default TP is 50pips and SL is 50pips. If the order was closed with stoploss, EA will stop in that day. Next day, EA will restart and trade again with lot size increasing. Lot size and volume multiple is changeable in the parameters. <Best Pair and TF> EURUSD and GBPUSD TF H1 <Default set> Already optimized TP 50pips SL 50pips Martingale Volume muti X 2 Max martingale 5
FREE
Break The BOX NOW
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Entry logic The EA, called EA_BreakTheBox, creates a rectangle BOX based on the highest and lowest price within a certain time period. Once the BOX is formed, the EA is ready for entry. It allows you to input the time period for forming the BOX, and you can set a time filter for the EA. The default setting for EntryPips is 2 pips, but this can be changed. If the price breaks the upper price of the BOX by 2 pips, then a BUY Entry is placed (if Reverse mode=true). If the price breaks the lower pri
FREE
BUMAN Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
EA BUMAN may not have a high frequency of entries, but it can provide stable profits. The entry logic is quite simple. It only uses one moving average line. It enters trades when the candlestick crosses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) line. If the closing price of the candlestick is above the moving average line, a BUY entry is executed. If it is below the moving average line, a SELL entry is executed. To increase the profit-taking win rate, it is important to effectively use the Break Ev
FREE
BOBOB Forex Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Forex Robot BOBOB This EA forex robot concept is based on Market range value. EA check the certain range (highest and lowest price) price  and if the price break that level, then EA will place the order in reversal. Also the entry is judged based on Market trend directions. EA can be run in any pairs but most of time, the major pair is desired. Time frame is longer is better but short time frame such as M15 is possible. EA default set is already optimized ,  so you can just run EA with
FREE
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
Candle Pattern Master
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<EA main logic> 1. EA reads candle pattern for most profitable of BUY & SELL. 2. If these pattern matches , then EA places the order. 3. If the order was closed with stoploss, then EA should stop trade on that day. 4. Next day EA will re-start again with increasing lot size to recover the loss. <INPUT parameters> Slippage 3 pips MaxPosition 1 BaseLots 0,01 takeprofit 10pips stoploss 20pips Martingale True/False Max martingale 2 (times) Multiplier (lot size) 2,5 <Best pair & time frame>
FREE
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Golden Attacker Super
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Basic logic > The Golden attacker Super is designed to follow the trend. The entry is made following market big trend and if the order was in the wrong directions, the grid order is placed. However Grid order is also follow the trend to reduce the draw down. Grid order is placed in the same direction of the Trend. There is no tp/sl , instead if the market trend changes, the order is closed with opposite signal. <The best pair and time frame> XAUUSD M5 <Myfxbool> Check here <Setfile> Set fi
Forex Robot VIX
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> Forex Robot EA VIX used VIX indicator. The VIX Index is a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500 Index (SPX ) call and put options. On a global basis, it is one of the most recognized measures of volatility -- widely reported by financial media and closely followed by a variety of market participants as a daily market indicator. After entry is made with VIX index v
EMACrossRenko
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
ATR Tanaka
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> The EA entry based on ATR indicator. The Average True Range (ATR) is a technical indicator that measures the volatility of an asset’s price. If market move with big volatility, then ATR value will increase. The EA reads a certain period of the ATR value and make an order with ATR input value. Also once EA made an order, it will be closed with a profit or it will be closed when the market volatility decreased. <Best parameter> After some FT result I shared the best set file. Please see t
OBONdesuyo
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Obondesu forex robot is amazing low DD EA. The best pair is GBPUSD and EURUSD TF H1. <LOGIC> The EA makes entry based on candlestick pattern and price movement. <Take profit  and stoploss> Take profit is profit dollars. The robot make Grid entry with stoploss 100pips. The main order and each grid order are closed with total profit $1 with lot size 0,01. These parameters can be changed. <Recommend equity> $1000, lot size 0,01
Forex Super Robot ZABC
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
The super forex Robot Z-ABC is made based on Hedge logic. Can you imagine how wonderful if we could reduce draw down during the trade. Many people feel that it is very scarly during trades and want to reduce the high floating percentage. Now you don't worry about it. The Z-ABC uses the Hedge logic and this enable to reduce floating money. Normal Grid order is only in the same type of order in the wrong direction. But this robot has buy and sell order at the same time and they are closed togeth
EA Matsuwa
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Thank you for seeing this information about the Forex Robot Matsuwa. It appears that the robot's main trading logic is based on analyzing the price gap between the current price and the price of the candlesticks that have passed over a specified barback period. Based on this analysis, the robot determines the future price trend and makes either a BUY or SELL order when the price gap reaches a certain intensity value. The EA template seems to have several functions, including Grid entry, trailin
ProtoNinja
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
The EA (Expert Advisor) is built on the Parabolic logic combined with multi-time frame analysis. Utilizing Parabolic indicators across multiple time frames allows for more stable entry points, enhancing accuracy in trading decisions. The EA incorporates numerous useful functions, but not all of them need to be utilized. To make adjustments, focus on changing the lot size, take profit (TP), and stop loss (SL) settings. By default, both the TP and SL are set at 50 pips each. If a trade is closed
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis