Welcome to Gold Bloom World!



This forex robot, "Gold Bloom," is made for gold lovers around the world.

The entry logic is sophisticated for the XAUUSD forex pair.

The robot monitors the previous day's candle pattern and places a pending order in one direction.

Take profit is determined by a trailing stop, while the stop loss is placed automatically based on the previous candle's price.





Simple input



Just enter initial lot size and set trailing stop.(points)

For XAUUSD , please input points value not pips. EX) 50/50



Max spread filter (0 is for unuse).







Attach EA in Timeframe D1





