RRS Impulse Plus

RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, Moving Average Bool (True/False) RSI: Enable to use the RSI indicator for market analysis and trade execution.

Stochastic: Enable to use the Stochastic indicator for market analysis and trade execution.

Bollinger Bands: Enable to use the Bollinger Bands indicator for market analysis and trade execution.

Moving Average: Enable to use the Moving Average indicator for market analysis and trade execution.



You can enable multiple indicators together. At least one indicator must be enabled for EA operation.

Timeframe M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 Bool (True/False)

TradeDirection Trend, CounterTrend Trend: Opens trades in the direction of the trend (e.g., if RSI touches the overbought line, it takes a buy trade; if RSI touches the oversold line, it takes a sell trade).

CounterTrend: Trades against the trend, waiting for a trend reversal (e.g., if RSI touches the overbought line, it takes a sell trade; if RSI touches the oversold line, it takes a buy trade).

SignalStrength SingleTF, MultiTF SingleTF: The EA checks timeframes one by one. For example, if RSI and Bollinger Bands are enabled and the selected timeframes are M1 & M15, the EA will first check signals for both indicators on M1, then on M15, and open a trade if any condition is met.

MultiTF: The EA checks all selected timeframes together. For example, if RSI and Stochastic are enabled with timeframes M1, M5 & M15, the EA will confirm signals across all timeframes simultaneously before executing a trade.



SingleTF follows OR logic, while MultiTF follows AND logic for timeframes.

Inverse Bool True/false By using Inverse Mode, it will reverse the order type. This means a buy trade will become a sell trade, and a sell trade will become a buy trade.



LotMode Random_Lot, Lot_Percentage Random Lot: Trades with a random lot size between minLot_Size and maxLot_Size .

Lot_Percentage: Trades based on the risk percentage per trade and ensures that the lot size does not go below minLot_Size or exceed maxLot_Size .



If you want to use a fixed lot size, set minLot_Size and maxLot_Size to the same value.

StopLoss_Type Virtual_SL, Classic_SL Virtual SL: The EA will close the trade when your specified stop loss is reached, but the stop loss level will not be visible to the broker’s server (remains on your local PC).

Classic SL: The EA will place a visible stop loss that reflects on the broker’s server.



This feature is useful if your broker does not support hyperactive EAs, has a limit on modification quotas per day, or if you suspect your broker is hunting your stop loss.

StopLoss Int Value Set your Stop Loss value in points/pips. Set 0 to disable Stop Loss.

TakeProfit_Type Virtual_TP, Classic_TP Virtual TP: The take profit level is not visible to the broker’s server.

Classic TP: The take profit level is visible to the broker’s server.

TakeProfit Int Value Set your Take Profit value in points/pips. Set 0 to disable Take Profit.

Trailing_Type Classic_Trailing, Virtual_Trailing Virtual Trailing: The trailing stop loss is hidden from the broker’s server (remains on your local PC).

Classic Trailing: A visible trailing stop loss is placed and reflects on the broker’s server.

Note: This feature is useful if your broker does not support hyperactive EAs, has modification limits per day, or if you suspect stop-loss hunting.

Recommendation: Martingale relies on strict calculations, so it's better to use Classic Trailing.

Trailing_Start Int Value (Points/Pips) Number of pips from the open trade price at which trailing should begin. Set 0 to disable trailing.

Trailing_Gap Int Value (Points/Pips) Set the gap (in pips) between the market price and the trailing stop loss. Set 0 to disable trailing.