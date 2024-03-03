MasterEA trustfultrading

Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years.

It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system.

I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strategies and then let them trade fully automatically. Since I don't believe in selling ready-made strategies, I offer this EA so that everyone can create their own strategies. I will, however, provide a few set files in the documentation.

Documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756466

İncelemeler 2
Christian Mueller
23
Christian Mueller 2025.05.23 06:56 
 

very useful tool with many possible combinations, very good support

cadumt5
16
cadumt5 2025.06.21 10:11 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Tobias Christian Witzigmann
36241
Geliştiriciden yanıt Tobias Christian Witzigmann 2025.06.26 13:45
Thank you very much for that feedback. Also check out the new update with new features. I will also provide a new set file for AUDCAD.
Christian Mueller
23
Christian Mueller 2025.05.23 06:56 
 

very useful tool with many possible combinations, very good support

Tobias Christian Witzigmann
36241
Geliştiriciden yanıt Tobias Christian Witzigmann 2025.05.23 13:46
Thank you very much, was nice talking to you!
