AX Forex Indicator MT4

The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This powerful indicator simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliable signals, it serves as a valuable asset in navigating the complexities of the forex market. The indicator also offers the option to enable alerts on the chart, as well as notifications sent by e-mail and Mobile when a signal appears. Additionally, we have added a panel where you can view minimum and maximum daily levels of a given currency pair. To simplify the process of starting the Indicator, all functions have been set to default. The AX Forex Indicator is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. The AX Forex Indicator can be used on FX pairs and CFDsThis indicator is appropriate for various types of traders, including those who like to trade on M1-M5, as well as those who prefer to trade on the H1 chart.

The discounted price of $149 is available until 3 October 2025. The price without a discount is $249.

Features:

  • Generates buy and sell signals based on comprehensive market analysis
  • Provides real-time updates on trend changes to keep traders informed and ready to act
  • Provides clear visual signals and alerts, reducing the complexity of market analysis
  • The Ax Forex Indicator’s advanced algorithms and comprehensive analysis reduce false signals, leading to more accurate trades

Parameters:

  • Showpanel (true-false) - option to hide the panel
  • Color lines - change the color of all visible lines on the chart
  • AlertChart (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected
  • AlertMail(true/false) – activation of sending mail with an alert when a signal is detected
  • AlertMobile(true/false) – activation of sending alert for mobile when a signal is detected
  • Dailylevels - display daily minimum and maximum levels as lines on the graph

Info:
TimeFrame: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Crypto: BITCOIN
CFDs: GOLD, US30
FX Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD
Type of account: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium, RAW or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this Indicator is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

Price:
The AX Forex Indicator costs $149, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Indicator, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the Indicator. 


Önerilen ürünler
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Göstergeler
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Adaptive Heiken Ashi Candle Indicator
Daniel Matos De Paula
Göstergeler
MT4 için Uyarlanabilir Heiken Ashi Mum Göstergesi MT4 için Uyarlanabilir Heiken Ashi Mum Göstergesi, işlem deneyiminizi geliştirmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü ve görsel olarak çekici bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Bu gösterge, fiyat verilerini yumuşatarak piyasa trendlerini daha iyi belirleyen, gürültüyü azaltan ve daha net işlem sinyalleri sağlayan Heiken Ashi mumlarının prensiplerini uygular. Bu göstergenin uyarlanabilir yapısı, piyasa koşullarına dinamik olarak uyum sağladığı ve çeşitli işlem s
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Göstergeler
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir ticaret aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktallar mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük noktalarına ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Gösterged
MESA Spectrum
Christopher Kryza
Göstergeler
The MESA Spectrum indicator calculates the power spectrum of a data series using the Maximum Entropy Spectrum Estimation method and produces a power spectrum plot. The Maximum Entropy algorithm, unlike a simple FFT transform, will include frequencies from the entire complex frequency plane and not just the Nyquist interval which, in general terms, means that it can resolve cycle periods that are larger than the data window passed to the function. In addition, MESA has the ability to fit very sha
Riko Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Turuncu çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gös
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are plott
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator alerts about Heiken Ashi Smoothed color changes. As a bonus it can also scan for Hull Moving Average trend (color) changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful trading system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitor every time frame,
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
BOA Multi Currency Dashboard MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Göstergeler
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT4) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BOA_BURN_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy (MACD & Stochastic) BOA_COLD_Indicator_v1   Strategy :  Amalia Trader Binary Options Strategy (Keltner & Stochastic) BOA_CHILL_Indicator_v1  
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Dynamic Power Oscillator m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Güç Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Bu çok kullanışlı bir teknik momentum göstergesidir. - Dinamik Güç Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım d
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Deal Trading SPT
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Göstergeler
Deal Trading SPT (Super Trend) is an indicator, shows the market trend direction, entry position, take profit level, stop loss level and trend strength. Utility Help to further filter and develop strategy to trade Market overview on the chart Stop loss and take profit calculation with market volatility Resistance and support for trialing stop No repaint after the finished bar Works in any timeframe and financial instrument, including forex, CFD and crypto etc. Message pop-up, notification with
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Urgently
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Göstergeler
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Scalping Modulator
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Scalping Modulator is a scalping trading system. The indicator consists of several analytical modules. It automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader all the necessary information for trading. Scalping Modulator draws two trend lines on the chart. One line shows the long-term direction of the price, the second line shows the medium-term direction of the price. The indicator also draws red and blue dots on the chart. They indicate a likely change in price movement. In order to open a
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF Ichimoku MT4 için. - Ichimoku göstergesi en güçlü trend göstergelerinden biridir. HTF - Daha Yüksek Zaman Çerçevesi anlamına gelir. - Bu gösterge Trend Yatırımcıları için mükemmeldir ve Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle birleştirilebilir. - HTF Ichimoku Göstergesi, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinden Ichimoku'yu mevcut grafiğinize eklemenizi sağlar. - Yukarı trend - mavi olanın üzerindeki kırmızı çizgi (ve her iki çizgi de bulutun üzerindedir) / Aşağı trend - mavi olanın altı
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Göstergeler
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal tamamen yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Belirli bir TP-SL ve hangi ÇİFTLER/TF'lerde en iyi performansı gösterdiğini önceden değerlendirmek isteyenler için idealdir. Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal stratejisi, her trader ve her tür ticaret için temel bir araçtır çünkü yalnızca yeniden çizim yapmayan kesin sinyaller sağlamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda her Parite ve TF için başarı oranının ayrıntılı bir kaydını tutar ve önceden t
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Purpose of the indicator Oracle Flow – is designed to search for entry points into the BUY/SELL market based on a combination of several technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart, signaling possible reversals or continuation of the trend, and, if necessary, accompanies them with sound/text notifications (Alerts). ️ The main elements used: Moving averages (EMA) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. With their help, intersections are recorded, confir
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (1)
Göstergeler
GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali göstergesi, XAU/USD'de yüksek hızlı, kısa vadeli scalperlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış hassas, gerçek zamanlı trend analizi sağlar. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimi için özel olarak tasarlanan bu araç, net giriş noktaları için yön okları gösterir ve scalper'ların değişken piyasa koşullarında güvenle hareket etmelerini sağlar. Gösterge, PRIMARY ve SECONDARY uyarı oklarından oluşur. PRIMARY sinyalleri, trend yönündeki değişikliği gösteren Beyaz ve
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Abiroid Scanner NRTR
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
Detailed blog post with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762513 Features: This scanner will show: NRTR Basket Trading Trend direction Last NRTR Switch (breakout) - number of bars and if it was a high volume bar How many bars has the SR stayed steady for When price last entered an NRTR shadow When price bounced off the NRTR shadow back inside NRTR Explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762509 Basket Trading If you like to basket trade, then you can set multiple scann
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
"Binary Smart Eye" MT4 göstergesi, M1'den W1'e kadar geniş bir zaman diliminde çalışan, hem ikili opsiyon hem de forex piyasaları için ticaret sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Potansiyel giriş noktalarını belirlemek için trend seviyelerini, akıllı bir hareketli ortalamayı ve optimize edilmiş ticaret dönemlerini birleştiren özel bir strateji kullanır. İşte temel özelliklerinin bir dökümü: Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Analizi: Göstergenin çok yönlülüğü, yatırımcıların M1'de scalping'den W1'de uzun
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Göstergeler
ENIGMERA: Pazarın Kalbi Önemli: MQL5.com demosu Strategy Tester'da çalışır ve Enigmera'nın tüm işlevlerini tam olarak yansıtmayabilir. Daha fazla bilgi için açıklamayı, ekran görüntülerini ve videoyu kontrol edin. Herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, bana mesaj göndermekten çekinmeyin! Göstergenin kodu tamamen yeniden yazılmıştır. 3.0 sürümü, yeni işlevler ekler ve göstergenin başlangıcından bu yana biriken hataları giderir. Giriş Bu gösterge ve ticaret sistemi, finansal piyasalara dikkat çekici bir ya
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Göstergeler
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Candle Predictor
Ramiz Mavludov
Göstergeler
Selam dostlar, uzun zamandır size güvenle sunabileceğim yeni ürünlerim olmamıştı, şimdi o zaman geldi. Bu, ilk göstergeme dayanan yeni ürünüm; gereksiz ayarları olmayan, Altın için optimize edilmiş bir geliştirmedir. Sık sık ticaret için kullanışlı bir şeyler yapmam istendi, ancak başaramadım; bu kolay değil, test etme ve hata ayıklama çok fazla zaman alıyor. Önceki gibi, bu göstergenin de kendine has nüansları var, ancak optimizasyon sırasındaki temel amaç, göstergeyi pratik kullanıma uygun hal
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Göstergeler
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Beast Super Signal
Dustin Vlok
4.73 (89)
Göstergeler
Kârlı ticaret fırsatlarını kolaylıkla belirlemenize yardımcı olabilecek güçlü bir forex ticaret göstergesi mi arıyorsunuz? Beast Super Signal'den başka bir yere bakmayın. Bu kullanımı kolay trend tabanlı gösterge, sürekli olarak piyasa koşullarını izleyerek yeni gelişen trendleri araştırır veya mevcut trendlere atlar. Canavar Süper Sinyali, tüm dahili stratejiler birbiriyle uyumlu ve %100 örtüştüğünde bir al ya da sat sinyali vererek ek onay ihtiyacını ortadan kaldırır. Sinyal oku uyarısını aldı
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Göstergeler
MT4 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda: Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenlerin geo/h
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Göstergeler
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Göstergeler
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Linear Trend Predictor - Giriş noktalarını ve yön destek çizgilerini birleştiren bir trend göstergesi. Yüksek/Düşük fiyat kanalını kırma prensibiyle çalışır. Gösterge algoritması piyasa gürültüsünü filtreler, oynaklığı ve piyasa dinamiklerini dikkate alır. Gösterge yetenekleri  Düzeltme yöntemleri kullanılarak piyasa trendi ve ALIM veya SATIŞ emirlerinin açılabileceği giriş noktaları gösterilir.  Herhangi bir zaman dilimindeki grafikleri analiz ederek kısa ve uzun vadeli piyasa hareketlerini
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Göstergeler
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precision Index Osilatörü (Pi-Osc) - Precision Trading Systems'dan Roger Medcalf Sürüm 2, grafiklerinizde hızlı bir şekilde yüklenmek üzere dikkatle yeniden kodlandı ve deneyimi artırmak için bazı teknik geliştirmeler de içerdi. Pi-Osc, herkesin stoplarını almak için zorlanan pazarların gitmek zorunda kaldığı aşırı yorgunluk noktalarını bulmak için tasarlanmış doğru ticaret zamanlama sinyalleri sunmak amacıyla oluşturuldu. Bu ürün, aşırı noktaların nerede olduğunu bilmek gibi yaşlı bir sorun
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.68 (135)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Scalping Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.05 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Yardımcı programlar
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Göstergeler
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt