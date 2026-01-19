Ruhm Regime
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Sürüm: 1.2
RUHM REGIME (TF M1)
This Expert Advisor (EA) is provided FREE OF CHARGE for testing and educational purposes only.
It is NOT recommended for use on live (real) trading accounts.
If you choose to use this EA on a real account, all risks, losses, and consequences are entirely your own responsibility. The developer assumes no liability for any financial loss. ## Test on XAU/GOLD | RAW Account (not suitable for microcent accounts), Adjust spread and level, minimum equity limit $100 ## Adjust the parameters according to your Trading Style, to get the estimated value of the strategy calculation. ## You must provide feedback in the comments column, regarding the trials you have conducted.
Trading Strategy
This EA is based on a price action and volatility-driven approach, featuring:
-
BUY/SELL entries based on internal technical signals
-
Use of ATR (Average True Range) for:
-
Adaptive Stop Loss
-
Adaptive Take Profit
-
Dynamic trailing stop
-
Automatic risk management using Risk Percentage
-
Spread, broker stop level, and trading condition validation
-
Designed to avoid execution during unfavorable market conditions (e.g., abnormal spreads)
This EA is intended for strategy testing, research, and automated trading system development.
Expert Advisor (EA) ini disediakan GRATIS hanya untuk keperluan uji coba dan edukasi.
EA ini tidak disarankan untuk digunakan pada akun real.
Jika Anda tetap menggunakan EA ini pada akun real, seluruh risiko, kerugian, dan konsekuensi sepenuhnya menjadi tanggung jawab pengguna. Pengembang tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian finansial dalam bentuk apa pun.
Strategi Perdagangan
EA ini menggunakan pendekatan price action dan volatilitas, dengan karakteristik utama:
-
Entry BUY/SELL berdasarkan sinyal teknikal internal
-
Penggunaan ATR (Average True Range) untuk:
-
Stop Loss adaptif
-
Take Profit adaptif
-
Trailing Stop dinamis
-
Manajemen risiko otomatis berbasis persentase risiko (Risk %)
-
Validasi spread, stop level broker, dan kondisi trading
-
Dirancang untuk menghindari eksekusi saat kondisi pasar tidak valid (misalnya spread abnormal)
EA ini ditujukan untuk pengujian strategi, riset, dan pengembangan sistem trading otomatis.
