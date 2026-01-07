Steady Gain Protector
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
- Sürüm: 1.0
How I Work — Smart, Precise, and Effortless
This is a LITE version with limited features. (Entry Product)
Works on ALL SYMBOLS: Metals
LITE LIMITATIONS:
• Max 1 position at a time
• Fixed 0.01 lot size
• BUY direction only
• No Break-Even feature
• No Trailing Stop feature
• No Pyramid feature
• No Session Filter
• Fixed EMA periods (5/15)
⭐ UPGRADE TO PRO VERSION FOR:
✓ Unlimited positions (1-50)
✓ Custom lot size
✓ BUY/SELL/BOTH directions
✓ Break-Even protection
✓ Trailing Stop
✓ Pyramid scaling
✓ Session filter
✓ Full EMA customization
👉 Get PRO: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160396
✅Intelligent EMA Crossover System
- Strict lot size calculation with margin validation
- Pre-trade account state verification
- 80% margin safety buffer to prevent over-leveraging
- Automatic lot adjustment based on available margin
- Set-and-Forget Operation
- Once attached to a chart, the EA operates 24/7 without intervention. It monitors the market, identifies opportunities, and executes trades with predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.
💲Requirement Specification
- Minimum Deposit $100
- Minimum Lot 0.01
- Leverage 1:100 or higher recommended
- Execution Market execution
- Spread Variable or Fixed (max 40 points)
Slippage 20 points
- Beginners — Simple setup with fixed parameters. Just attach to chart and let it trade.
- Passive Income Seekers — Automated 24/5 trading without constant monitoring.
- Small Account Traders — Start with just $100 and 0.01 lot size.
- Diversification Enthusiasts — Works on multiple symbols: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals.
- 2,793% Return over 5-year backtest period
- 55.27% Win Rate with balanced risk/reward
- Consistent Growth — Steady equity curve from 2020 to 2025
- Low Deposit Load — Average margin usage under 25%
⚜️Trading Distribution Analysis:
- Best Hours: 14:00-18:00 (European/US overlap)
- Best Days: Monday and Wednesday show highest profitability
- Consistent Monthly: Profitable across all 12 months
💥What You Get with LITE Version:
- BUY-only trading (proven 55% win rate)
- Fixed 0.01 lot size (safe for small accounts)
- Maximum 1 position at a time (controlled risk)
- Full EMA-based entry system
- Automatic TP/SL management
🟢Upgrade to PRO for:
- BUY/SELL/BOTH directions
- Custom lot sizing
- Multiple positions (1-50)
- Break-Even protection
- Trailing Stop
- Pyramid scaling
- Session filters
- Custom EMA periods
🔗Link : Gold Rocket HFT
⭕Quick Start Guide:
- Download and install the EA in MT5
- Attach to any chart (M5 timeframe recommended)
- Set Take Profit and Stop Loss (default: 3000 points)
- Enable Auto Trading
- Let the EA work for you 24/7