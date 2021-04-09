BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2

 

🔍 Summary of the Indicator Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection.

The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows, entry alerts, and mobile push notifications, making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring.

📋 How to Use the Indicator

  1. Install on MT5:
    • Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder.
    • Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart.
  2. Apply to Any Symbol or Timeframe:
    • Supports all pairs (Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Indices).
    • Use on any timeframe (M1–MN1) — ideal for M15 or H1.
  3. Configure Settings:
    • ATR period and method: Adjust for sensitivity.
    • Alert/Push Notification: Enable or disable sound and mobile notifications.
    • Notification Delay: Prevents spamming within a set interval.
  4. Visual Output:
    • Blue Arrow (BUY Signal): Placed below the candle.
    • Red Arrow (SELL Signal): Placed above the candle.
  5. Signal Message Includes:
    • Direction (Buy/Sell)
    • Entry price
    • Stop Loss
    • 3 Target Prices (TP1–TP3)
    • Pip range
    • Pip value in USD
    • Symbol and timeframe

Key Features and Advantages

Feature

Description

Trend Filter

Detects reversals and trend shifts using price and ATR volatility.

ATR-Based Calculation

Includes multiple ATR methods: SMA, EMA, WMA, and custom RMA.

Buy/Sell Arrows

Clearly displayed arrows on chart for trade entries.

Push Notifications

Sends custom, formatted alerts to mobile via MT5's Push Notification system.

TP/SL Calculation

Automatically calculates TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL using ATR.

Flexible Timeframes

Can be used on any timeframe and auto-detects it for messages.

Pip & Value Calculation

Computes pip range and pip value (USD) for your account and lot size.

Supports All Instruments

Works with Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Indices, etc.

⚙️ VPS + Mobile Notification Workflow

This indicator is ideal for VPS use:

  1. Install MT5 on VPS and set it to run 24/7.
  2. Enable Push Notifications in MT5 and connect your mobile app.
  3. Add the indicator to all symbols/timeframes you want to monitor.
  4. You'll receive real-time alerts with detailed information like:

📢 EURUSD (M15) 📈🔵BUY NOW!!

Entry: 1.08500

👽 SL: 1.08350 🚥

🤖 Predict:

TP1: 1.08538 (38.2%)

TP2: 1.08562 (61.8%)

TP3: 1.08600 (100%)

📏 Range: 10.0 pips

💰 Pip Value: 0.90 USD

🦂ᴿᶦᵗᶻᴱᴬᵉʰᵃ

🔧 Technical Notes

  • River Logic: The trend is determined by a price flow logic (river) which shifts between bullish and bearish zones.
  • Buffer Usage:
    • BuyBuffer: Plots BUY arrows.
    • SellBuffer: Plots SELL arrows.
  • ATR Logic: Dynamically calculated using selected smoothing method.
  • Entry Detection: Signals are only fired on new bar (bar index 0) with a change in signal and delay restriction.
  • Message Formatting: Clean and emoji-enhanced notification formatting for mobile readability.

   

🔹 1. Scalping Strategy

Goal:

Take quick profits from small price movements (5–15 pips).

Template Settings:

  • Timeframe: M1 or M5
  • ATR_Period: 7
  • ATR_Multiplier: 0.8
  • ATR_Method: ATR_EMA (more responsive)
  • EnablePushNotification: true
  • NotificationDelay: 1
  • Lot Size: 0.01 or 0.02 (low risk)

Tips:

  • Best used during active market sessions (London/New York)
  • Prioritize pairs with low spreads (EURUSD, GBPUSD)
  • Close position when TP1 is reached

🔹 2. Intraday Strategy

Goal:

Enter in the morning/afternoon, exit on the same day. Target: 15–30 pips.

Template Settings:

  • Timeframe: M15 or M30
  • ATR_Period: 10
  • ATR_Multiplier: 1.0
  • ATR_Method: ATR_RMA (default of the indicator)
  • EnablePushNotification: true
  • NotificationDelay: 2
  • Lot Size: 0.05 – 0.1 (moderate risk)

Tips:

  • Suitable for daily trending pairs (XAUUSD, GBPJPY)
  • Confirm with trend direction using MA(50)
  • Focus on London and early New York sessions

🔹 3. Swing Trading Strategy

Goal:

Hold positions for 1–3 days with larger targets (50–150 pips).

Template Settings:

  • Timeframe: H1 or H4
  • ATR_Period: 14
  • ATR_Multiplier: 1.5 – 2.0
  • ATR_Method: ATR_SMA (stable, less noise)
  • EnablePushNotification: true
  • NotificationDelay: 5
  • Lot Size: 0.05 – 0.2 (depending on capital)

Tips:

  • Confirm entry with additional indicators (e.g., RSI/Trendline)
  • Enter at daily support/resistance levels
  • Use trailing stop to lock in profits

📲 Example Notification Sent to Your Phone

📢 EURUSD (M15) 📈🔵BUY NOW!!

Entry: 1.08500

👽 SL: 1.08350 🚥

🤖 Predict:

TP1: 1.08538 (38.2%)

TP2: 1.08562 (61.8%)

TP3: 1.08600 (100%)

📏 Range: 10.0 pips

💰 Pip Value: 0.90 USD

🦂ᴿᶦᵗᶻᴱᴬᵉʰᵃ


Indicator Highlights

Feature

Description

📱 Push Notification

Can be sent directly to your phone via MT5 Mobile

📊 Auto Entry + TP/SL

Calculates TP1–TP3 and SL using ATR-based logic

🔃 Multi-timeframe

Compatible with M1 to H4

⚙️ Fully Configurable

Adjustable ATR method, period, and multiplier to suit any strategy

🎯 Visual Entry Arrows

Buy/Sell arrows automatically appear on the chart

📈 Pip Value Estimator

Calculates pip value for better risk management

 

You Can booth with Detect Trend and Consolidation Push Notification :  Free

