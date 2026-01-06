Equity Multiplier Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
- Sürüm: 7.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
💲Professional High Level Trading System for XAUUSD
📊 How I Work — Smart, Precise, and Effortless
Intelligent Entry System
The EA uses a dual EMA momentum strategy combined with tick-based confirmation to identify high-probability entries. It analyzes:
- Fast EMA (5) vs Slow EMA (15) crossover for trend direction
- Price momentum over multiple bars to confirm strength
- Tick momentum - waits for consecutive ticks in the same direction before entry
Precision Execution
- 96.43% Win Rate proven over 16,954 trades (2021-2025)
- Average 28 consecutive wins before a single loss
- Profit Factor: 1.61 - Earns $1.61 for every $1 risked
Smart Position Management
|Feature
|How it Works
|Break-Even
|Automatically moves stop-loss to entry + offset when trade reaches profit target
|Trailing Stop
|Locks in profits as price moves favorably
|Pyramid Mode
|Optionally adds to winning positions
|Auto Lot Sizing
|Calculates lot based on % risk per trade
- Max Positions Control (1-50) - Strict limit prevents over-exposure
- Spread Filter - Skips trades during high-spread periods
- Session Filter - Optional trading hours restriction
- Daily Trade Limit - Controls maximum trades per day
- Auto-detects filling mode for any broker (FOK/IOC/RETURN)
- Fresh price refresh before each order
- Retry logic for requotes and price changes
- SYNC execution for reliable order completion
⚙️ Minimum Requirements and Recommendations
Minimum Requirements
|Requirement
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
|MetaTrader 5 Build 3000+
|Account Type
|Any (Standard, Micro, Cent)
|ECN/Raw Spread
|Minimum Deposit
|$50 (or 5000 cents)
|$500+
|Leverage
|1:100
|1:500 or Higher
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|XAUUSD with low spread
|Timeframe
|M5
|M5
|VPS
|Not required for testing
|Recommended for trading
- Initial Deposit: 5000 cents ($50)
- Lot Size: 0.01
- Max Positions: 1-3
- TP Points: 3000 (30 pips)
- SL Points: 3000 (30 pips)
- Max Spread: 40 points
- Use Risk Management: ON
- Risk Per Trade: 1-2%
Recommended Settings for Standard Account
- Initial Deposit: $500+
- Lot Size: 0.01-0.05
- Max Positions: 1-5
- TP Points: 3000 (30 pips)
- SL Points: 3000 (30 pips)
- Max Spread: 30 points
- Use Risk Management: ON
- Risk Per Trade: 0.5-1%
💎 Designed for Traders Who Want More
|Metric
|Result
|Starting Balance
|$50
|Final Balance
|$75,141,838
|Total Net Profit
|$75,141,788
|Profit Factor
|1.61
|Recovery Factor
|34.03
|Sharpe Ratio
|3.78
|Total Trades
|16,954
|Win Rate
|96.43%
|Max Drawdown
|3.37%
Who Is This EA For?
✅ Scalpers who want automated quick profits
✅ Busy Professionals who can't watch charts all day
✅ Risk-Conscious Traders who value capital protection
✅ Gold Enthusiasts focused on XAUUSD opportunities
✅ Beginners who want a proven plug-and-play system
✅ Prop Firm Traders needing consistent, low-drawdown results
What Makes This EA Different?
|Feature
|Benefit
|96% Win Rate
|High probability trades with minimal losses
|3.37% Max Drawdown
|Protects your capital even in volatile markets
|28 Average Consecutive Wins
|Consistent profitability, not random luck
|Works on Cent Accounts
|Start small with just $50
|No Martingale
|No dangerous lot multiplication
|No Grid
|No multiple open positions at risk
|Transparent Logic
|EMA + Momentum, not black-box
Trading Distribution Analysis
Best Trading Hours (Broker Time):
- Peak performance: 14:00 - 17:00 (US Session overlap)
- Good performance: 08:00 - 12:00 (London Session)
Best Trading Days:
- Highest profit: Monday, Thursday, Friday
- All weekdays profitable
Monthly Consistency:
- All 12 months show positive returns
- Best months: January, May, July, December
Risk Disclaimer
⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Backtest results shown are from strategy tester and may differ from live trading due to slippage, spread variations, and broker execution.
🎯 Quick Start Guide
- Install: Copy EA to MQL5/Experts folder
- Attach: Drag EA to XAUUSD M5 chart
- Configure: Set lot size and risk parameters
- Enable: Turn on AutoTrading
- Monitor: Let EA work while you relax