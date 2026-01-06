Equity Multiplier Pro

💲Professional High Level Trading System for XAUUSD





📊 How I Work — Smart, Precise, and Effortless

Intelligent Entry System

The EA uses a dual EMA momentum strategy combined with tick-based confirmation to identify high-probability entries. It analyzes:

Fast EMA (5) vs Slow EMA (15) crossover for trend direction

Price momentum over multiple bars to confirm strength

Tick momentum - waits for consecutive ticks in the same direction before entry





Precision Execution

96.43% Win Rate proven over 16,954 trades (2021-2025)

Average 28 consecutive wins before a single loss

Profit Factor: 1.61 - Earns $1.61 for every $1 risked





Smart Position Management

Feature How it Works Break-Even Automatically moves stop-loss to entry + offset when trade reaches profit target Trailing Stop Locks in profits as price moves favorably Pyramid Mode Optionally adds to winning positions Auto Lot Sizing Calculates lot based on % risk per trade

Effortless Protection Max Positions Control (1-50) - Strict limit prevents over-exposure

Spread Filter - Skips trades during high-spread periods

Session Filter - Optional trading hours restriction

Daily Trade Limit - Controls maximum trades per day

Live Trading Ready Auto-detects filling mode for any broker (FOK/IOC/RETURN)

Fresh price refresh before each order

Retry logic for requotes and price changes

SYNC execution for reliable order completion





⚙️ Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Minimum Requirements

Requirement Minimum Recommended Platform MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 Build 3000+ Account Type Any (Standard, Micro, Cent) ECN/Raw Spread Minimum Deposit $50 (or 5000 cents) $500+ Leverage 1:100 1:500 or Higher Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) XAUUSD with low spread Timeframe M5 M5 VPS Not required for testing Recommended for trading

Recommended Settings for Cent Account





Initial Deposit: 5000 cents ($50)

Lot Size: 0.01

Max Positions: 1-3

TP Points: 3000 (30 pips)

SL Points: 3000 (30 pips)

Max Spread: 40 points

Use Risk Management: ON

Risk Per Trade: 1-2%





Recommended Settings for Standard Account

Initial Deposit: $500+

Lot Size: 0.01-0.05

Max Positions: 1-5

TP Points: 3000 (30 pips)

SL Points: 3000 (30 pips)

Max Spread: 30 points

Use Risk Management: ON

Risk Per Trade: 0.5-1%





💎 Designed for Traders Who Want More

Performance Highlights (5-Year Backtest: 2021-2025)



Metric Result Starting Balance $50 Final Balance $75,141,838 Total Net Profit $75,141,788 Profit Factor 1.61 Recovery Factor 34.03 Sharpe Ratio 3.78 Total Trades 16,954 Win Rate 96.43% Max Drawdown 3.37%







Who Is This EA For?

✅ Scalpers who want automated quick profits

✅ Busy Professionals who can't watch charts all day

✅ Risk-Conscious Traders who value capital protection

✅ Gold Enthusiasts focused on XAUUSD opportunities

✅ Beginners who want a proven plug-and-play system

✅ Prop Firm Traders needing consistent, low-drawdown results





What Makes This EA Different?





Feature Benefit 96% Win Rate High probability trades with minimal losses 3.37% Max Drawdown Protects your capital even in volatile markets 28 Average Consecutive Wins Consistent profitability, not random luck Works on Cent Accounts Start small with just $50 No Martingale No dangerous lot multiplication No Grid No multiple open positions at risk Transparent Logic EMA + Momentum, not black-box





Trading Distribution Analysis

Best Trading Hours (Broker Time):

Peak performance: 14:00 - 17:00 (US Session overlap)

Good performance: 08:00 - 12:00 (London Session)





Best Trading Days:

Highest profit: Monday, Thursday, Friday

All weekdays profitable





Monthly Consistency:

All 12 months show positive returns

Best months: January, May, July, December





Risk Disclaimer

⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Backtest results shown are from strategy tester and may differ from live trading due to slippage, spread variations, and broker execution.





