📊 How I Work — Smart, Precise, and Effortless

Intelligent Entry System

The EA uses a dual EMA momentum strategy combined with tick-based confirmation to identify high-probability entries. It analyzes:

  • Fast EMA (5) vs Slow EMA (15) crossover for trend direction
  • Price momentum over multiple bars to confirm strength
  • Tick momentum - waits for consecutive ticks in the same direction before entry


Precision Execution

  • 96.43% Win Rate proven over 16,954 trades (2021-2025)
  • Average 28 consecutive wins before a single loss
  • Profit Factor: 1.61 - Earns $1.61 for every $1 risked


Smart Position Management

Feature How it Works
Break-Even Automatically moves stop-loss to entry + offset when trade reaches profit target
Trailing Stop Locks in profits as price moves favorably
Pyramid Mode Optionally adds to winning positions
Auto Lot Sizing Calculates lot based on % risk per trade

Effortless Protection
  • Max Positions Control (1-50) - Strict limit prevents over-exposure
  • Spread Filter - Skips trades during high-spread periods
  • Session Filter - Optional trading hours restriction
  • Daily Trade Limit - Controls maximum trades per day


Live Trading Ready
  • Auto-detects filling mode for any broker (FOK/IOC/RETURN)
  • Fresh price refresh before each order
  • Retry logic for requotes and price changes
  • SYNC execution for reliable order completion

⚙️ Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Minimum Requirements

Requirement Minimum Recommended
Platform MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 Build 3000+
Account Type Any (Standard, Micro, Cent) ECN/Raw Spread
Minimum Deposit $50 (or 5000 cents) $500+
Leverage 1:100 1:500 or Higher
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) XAUUSD with low spread
Timeframe M5 M5
VPS Not required for testing Recommended for trading

Recommended Settings for Cent Account

  • Initial Deposit:     5000 cents ($50)
  • Lot Size:            0.01
  • Max Positions:       1-3
  • TP Points:           3000 (30 pips)
  • SL Points:           3000 (30 pips)
  • Max Spread:          40 points
  • Use Risk Management: ON
  • Risk Per Trade:      1-2%


Recommended Settings for Standard Account

  • Initial Deposit:     $500+
  • Lot Size:            0.01-0.05
  • Max Positions:       1-5
  • TP Points:           3000 (30 pips)
  • SL Points:           3000 (30 pips)
  • Max Spread:          30 points
  • Use Risk Management: ON
  • Risk Per Trade:      0.5-1%


💎 Designed for Traders Who Want More

Performance Highlights (5-Year Backtest: 2021-2025)


Metric Result
Starting Balance $50
Final Balance $75,141,838
Total Net Profit $75,141,788
Profit Factor 1.61
Recovery Factor 34.03
Sharpe Ratio 3.78
Total Trades 16,954
Win Rate 96.43%
Max Drawdown 3.37%


Who Is This EA For?

✅ Scalpers who want automated quick profits

✅ Busy Professionals who can't watch charts all day

✅ Risk-Conscious Traders who value capital protection

✅ Gold Enthusiasts focused on XAUUSD opportunities

✅ Beginners who want a proven plug-and-play system

✅ Prop Firm Traders needing consistent, low-drawdown results


What Makes This EA Different?


Feature Benefit
96% Win Rate High probability trades with minimal losses
3.37% Max Drawdown Protects your capital even in volatile markets
28 Average Consecutive Wins Consistent profitability, not random luck
Works on Cent Accounts Start small with just $50
No Martingale No dangerous lot multiplication
No Grid No multiple open positions at risk
Transparent Logic EMA + Momentum, not black-box


Trading Distribution Analysis

Best Trading Hours (Broker Time):

  • Peak performance: 14:00 - 17:00 (US Session overlap)
  • Good performance: 08:00 - 12:00 (London Session)


Best Trading Days:

  • Highest profit: Monday, Thursday, Friday
  • All weekdays profitable


Monthly Consistency:

  • All 12 months show positive returns
  • Best months: January, May, July, December


Risk Disclaimer

⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Backtest results shown are from strategy tester and may differ from live trading due to slippage, spread variations, and broker execution.


🎯 Quick Start Guide

  • Install: Copy EA to MQL5/Experts folder
  • Attach: Drag EA to XAUUSD M5 chart
  • Configure: Set lot size and risk parameters
  • Enable: Turn on AutoTrading
  • Monitor: Let EA work while you relax
