Aureum Logic Pro Gold Avarubenuy

This robot was designed and programmed by AVARUBENUY for the AVA Internacional Group.

Gold Scalping & Recovery System

Description: Aureum Logic Pro Gold Avarubenuy is an advanced algorithmic system specifically engineered for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The robot utilizes volatility-based entry logic combined with an intelligent lot management system to capitalize on market movements, aiming to close profit cycles swiftly.

Main Features:

  • Optimized for XAUUSD: Specifically configured to handle gold's unique liquidity and spreads.

  • High Profitability: As demonstrated in backtests, the system seeks aggressive balance growth.

  • Recovery Management: Uses a lot multiplier (InpLotMultiplier=3) to efficiently exit unfavorable positions.

  • Time Filter: The bot operates during specific hours to avoid high spreads or low volatility periods.

Statistical Analysis (Audit-Based):

  • Profit Factor: 3 to 5.

  • Win Rate: +80% profitable positions.

  • Recovery: High capacity to recover equity after drawdown periods through progressive lot management.

Recommendations:

  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD is recommended, though it has been successfully tested with $500.

  • Leverage: 1:500 is preferred, but it has been tested with 1:1000 in live accounts.

  • Broker: A broker with low gold spreads is recommended (e.g., Pepperstone Razor account, as shown in the tests).

"Set it and forget it" This is a "set it and forget it" robot. Check back in a few months and withdraw your profits. It has the potential to multiply your capital 6 to 8 times per year. While it operates with high-performance percentages, the risk of account blow-out is near zero. You can modify the parameters to achieve even better results. Please test it using real ticks.


