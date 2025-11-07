Gold Crown AI — Adaptive Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (H1)

Launch Offer To celebrate the debut of Gold Crown AI, we’re offering a limited promotion for the first 50 clients. Early purchasers receive lifetime access, updates, and priority support at a discounted one‑time rate: First 10 buyers: US$300

Next 20 buyers: US$450

Final 20 buyers: US$600

Standard price after 50 sales: US$899 Once 50 licences are sold, this promotion ends.







Product Overview

Gold Crown AI is a dedicated trading system engineered specifically for gold (XAUUSD) on the 1‑hour timeframe. It blends adaptive hedging with volatility‑aware order execution and robust risk controls to offer a disciplined approach to gold trading. Two operating profiles allow for tailored performance:

Dynamic Mode : Higher activity and potential returns.

Stable Mode: Smoother equity curve with lower exposure.

Core Advantages

Exclusively focused on XAUUSD (H1) to minimise multi‑pair noise.

Adaptive hedging with price‑step logic for smoother equity curves.

No martingale, no grid trading, and no aggressive leveraging.

Built‑in profit targets and capital preservation mechanisms.

Compatible with low‑latency VPS setups and ECN/STP brokers.

Recommended Settings

Dynamic Mode (0.02 lots)

Designed for traders seeking higher activity and greater return potential. Default parameters employ a fixed base lot of 0.02 with a margin risk allocation of 0.2.

Stable Mode (0.01 lots)

Geared toward a smoother equity curve with reduced exposure. This mode uses a base lot of 0.01 while maintaining the same margin risk percentage and volatility thresholds as the dynamic profile, making it ideal for traders prioritising stability over aggressive growth.

Backtest Highlights

Profile Initial Deposit Net Profit Winning Trades Recovery Factor Max Equity Drawdown Dynamic (0.02) US$500 US$6,600.19 ~81% 4.89 ~35.72% Stable (0.01) US$1,000 US$2,688.70 ~80% 3.90 ~30.48%

These figures reflect historical backtests using real tick data and do not guarantee future performance.

Deployment Guidelines

Symbol/Timeframe: XAUUSD on the 1‑hour chart.

Capital: US$500–US$2,000+, depending on the chosen profile.

Leverage: Up to 1:500.

Environment: Low‑latency VPS with an ECN/STP broker is recommended.

Testing: Use real tick data with variable spreads for realistic backtests.

Why Choose Gold Crown AI?

Gold Crown AI isn’t a generic trading robot—it’s a focused, carefully engineered system designed to convert XAUUSD volatility into structured trading opportunities. With two finely tuned modes, you can align the system’s behaviour with your own risk tolerance and performance goals.





About the Developer Black Code for Smart Systems is a technology firm specializing in advanced AI‑driven trading solutions. Our expertise lies in designing and maintaining algorithmic strategies that leverage machine‑learning techniques and adaptive risk management. By combining AI research with practical trading experience, we aim to provide traders with sophisticated tools that enhance decision‑making and transparency.

Disclaimer

Gold Crown AI is a professional trading tool for XAUUSD (H1). All statistics provided are drawn from historical backtests and forward tests; they do not guarantee future results. Always practise sound risk management and recognise the inherent risks in trading financial markets.