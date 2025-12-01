NeoBull Breakout Indicator MT4

NeoBull Breakout Indicator - Professional Breakout Trading Made Easy

The NeoBull Breakout Indicator is a powerful technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, specifically designed for breakout traders. It combines proven Highest High/Lowest Low levels with the SMA 200 trend filter to identify high-probability breakout setups.

Main Features:

  • Stepped Highest High (20) Line - Shows the highest high of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line (like in TradingView)
  • Stepped Lowest Low (20) Line - Shows the lowest low of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line
  • SMA 200 Trend Filter - Identifies the overall trend for more precise signals
  • Intelligent Breakout Alerts:
    • HH Breakout Alert: Triggered when price breaks through Highest High AND is above SMA 200 (uptrend)
    • LL Breakdown Alert: Triggered when price breaks through Lowest Low AND is below SMA 200 (downtrend)
  • Mobile Push Notifications - Don't miss any opportunity! Receive alerts directly on your smartphone, wherever you are
  • Popup Alerts & Sound Notifications - Multiple alert channels for maximum flexibility
  • Customizable Parameters:
    • HH/LL Period (Default: 20)
    • SMA Period (Default: 200)
    • Alert On/Off
    • Popup, Sound & Mobile Alerts individually controllable

How to Trade with the NeoBull Breakout Indicator:

1. Setup Phase:

  • Add the indicator to your chart (works on all timeframes)
  • The green line shows the highest high of the last 20 candles
  • The red line shows the lowest low of the last 20 candles
  • The yellow line (SMA 200) shows the main trend

2. Long Setup (Buy):

  • Wait for a price breakout ABOVE the green HH line
  • Confirmation: Price must be ABOVE SMA 200 (uptrend)
  • Alert is triggered automatically
  • Entry: At/after the breakout
  • Stop-Loss: Below the low of the breakout candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
  • Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant resistance

3. Short Setup (Sell):

  • Wait for a price breakdown BELOW the red LL line
  • Confirmation: Price must be BELOW SMA 200 (downtrend)
  • Alert is triggered automatically
  • Entry: At/after the breakdown
  • Stop-Loss: Above the high of the breakdown candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
  • Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant support

4. Risk Management:

  • Only trade breakouts in trend direction (SMA 200 filter)
  • Always use Stop-Loss orders
  • Risk maximum 1-2% of your capital per trade
  • Wait for clear breakouts with momentum (no false breakouts)
  • Tight stop-loss at breakout candle allows multiple attempts with small losses

5. Best Practices:

  • Works on all timeframes - choose the timeframe you feel most comfortable with as a trader
  • Combine with volume analysis for stronger signals
  • Avoid trading during major news events
  • Use mobile alerts to not miss any opportunity
  • Not all breakouts work - the tight stop-loss protects your capital

Who is this Indicator suitable for? ✓ Breakout traders looking for clear entry and exit signals ✓ Swing traders on higher timeframes ✓ Scalpers on lower timeframes ✓ Traders who prefer trend-following strategies ✓ Working traders who need mobile alerts ✓ Beginner to advanced traders

Technical Details:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Programming: MQL4
  • Chart Type: Indicator (Chart Window)
  • Compatibility: All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.)
  • Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)

Installation:

  1. Copy the .mq4 or .ex4 file to your MT4 folder: MQL4/Indicators/
  2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or press F4 and compile the indicator
  3. Drag the "NeoBull Breakout Indicator" onto your chart
  4. Adjust settings according to your needs
  5. Activate mobile push notifications in MetaTrader 4 settings

