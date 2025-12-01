NeoBull Breakout Indicator MT4

NeoBull Breakout Indicator - Professional Breakout Trading Made Easy

The NeoBull Breakout Indicator is a powerful technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, specifically designed for breakout traders. It combines proven Highest High/Lowest Low levels with the SMA 200 trend filter to identify high-probability breakout setups.

Main Features:

  • Stepped Highest High (20) Line - Shows the highest high of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line (like in TradingView)
  • Stepped Lowest Low (20) Line - Shows the lowest low of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line
  • SMA 200 Trend Filter - Identifies the overall trend for more precise signals
  • Intelligent Breakout Alerts:
    • HH Breakout Alert: Triggered when price breaks through Highest High AND is above SMA 200 (uptrend)
    • LL Breakdown Alert: Triggered when price breaks through Lowest Low AND is below SMA 200 (downtrend)
  • Mobile Push Notifications - Don't miss any opportunity! Receive alerts directly on your smartphone, wherever you are
  • Popup Alerts & Sound Notifications - Multiple alert channels for maximum flexibility
  • Customizable Parameters:
    • HH/LL Period (Default: 20)
    • SMA Period (Default: 200)
    • Alert On/Off
    • Popup, Sound & Mobile Alerts individually controllable

How to Trade with the NeoBull Breakout Indicator:

1. Setup Phase:

  • Add the indicator to your chart (works on all timeframes)
  • The green line shows the highest high of the last 20 candles
  • The red line shows the lowest low of the last 20 candles
  • The yellow line (SMA 200) shows the main trend

2. Long Setup (Buy):

  • Wait for a price breakout ABOVE the green HH line
  • Confirmation: Price must be ABOVE SMA 200 (uptrend)
  • Alert is triggered automatically
  • Entry: At/after the breakout
  • Stop-Loss: Below the low of the breakout candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
  • Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant resistance

3. Short Setup (Sell):

  • Wait for a price breakdown BELOW the red LL line
  • Confirmation: Price must be BELOW SMA 200 (downtrend)
  • Alert is triggered automatically
  • Entry: At/after the breakdown
  • Stop-Loss: Above the high of the breakdown candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
  • Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant support

4. Risk Management:

  • Only trade breakouts in trend direction (SMA 200 filter)
  • Always use Stop-Loss orders
  • Risk maximum 1-2% of your capital per trade
  • Wait for clear breakouts with momentum (no false breakouts)
  • Tight stop-loss at breakout candle allows multiple attempts with small losses

5. Best Practices:

  • Works on all timeframes - choose the timeframe you feel most comfortable with as a trader
  • Combine with volume analysis for stronger signals
  • Avoid trading during major news events
  • Use mobile alerts to not miss any opportunity
  • Not all breakouts work - the tight stop-loss protects your capital

Who is this Indicator suitable for? ✓ Breakout traders looking for clear entry and exit signals ✓ Swing traders on higher timeframes ✓ Scalpers on lower timeframes ✓ Traders who prefer trend-following strategies ✓ Working traders who need mobile alerts ✓ Beginner to advanced traders

Technical Details:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Programming: MQL4
  • Chart Type: Indicator (Chart Window)
  • Compatibility: All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.)
  • Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)

Installation:

  1. Copy the .mq4 or .ex4 file to your MT4 folder: MQL4/Indicators/
  2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or press F4 and compile the indicator
  3. Drag the "NeoBull Breakout Indicator" onto your chart
  4. Adjust settings according to your needs
  5. Activate mobile push notifications in MetaTrader 4 settings

More from author
NeoBull Predictive Ranges
Marco Scherer
5 (1)
Indicators
NeoBull Predictive Ranges is a comprehensive technical analysis system for MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced volatility calculations with volume-based trend analysis in a single indicator. This tool is designed to provide traders with precise information on market structure and order flow. I am providing this professional tool to the community for free. Concept & Background The strategic foundation and the combination of these specific indicators (Predictive Ranges & Volumatic VIDYA) are based
FREE
Trend Catalyst Pro
Marco Scherer
Indicators
Trend Catalyst Pro Professional Multi-Trend Indicator with 7-fold Confirmation, Smart Alerts, News Overview, and Integrated Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Trend Catalyst Pro combines the signals from seven proven market indicators into a single, clear score. Instead of analyzing each indicator individually, you get a visible result on the chart candle: Arrows and text such as "6/7 LONG" or "7/7 SHORT" Color-coded candles based on signal strength A dashboard showing all values clearly in real-time
FREE
Smoothed Supertrend
Marco Scherer
Indicators
Smoothed Supertrend Indicator - Volatility-Based Trend Indicator with Smoothing Function The Smoothed Supertrend Indicator is an advanced variant of the classic Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5. Through the integration of an additional smoothing function, market noise is reduced and the quality of trend signals is improved. Technical Description: The indicator is based on the Average True Range (ATR) for measuring market volatility and combines this with a Moving Average smoothing of price
FREE
Smoothed Supertrend MT4
Marco Scherer
Indicators
Smoothed Supertrend Indicator - Volatility-Based Trend Indicator with Smoothing Function The Smoothed Supertrend Indicator is an enhanced variant of the classic Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 4 . By integrating an additional smoothing function, market noise is reduced and the quality of trend signals is improved. Technical Description: The indicator is based on the Average True Range (ATR) for measuring market volatility and combines it with Moving Average smoothing of price data. The resul
FREE
NeoBull Breakout Indicator
Marco Scherer
5 (1)
Indicators
NeoBull Breakout Indicator - Professional Breakout Trading Made Easy The NeoBull Breakout Indicator is a powerful technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for breakout traders. It combines proven Highest High/Lowest Low levels with the SMA 200 trend filter to identify high-probability breakout setups. Key Features: * Stepped Highest High (20) Line - Displays the highest high of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line (like in TradingView) * Stepped Lowest Low (20) Line
FREE
Filter:
pan898899
524
pan898899 2025.12.04 00:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Scherer
1668
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2025.12.04 05:56
I appreciate your feedback.
