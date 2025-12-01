NeoBull Breakout Indicator MT4

NeoBull Breakout Indicator - Professional Breakout Trading Made Easy

The NeoBull Breakout Indicator is a powerful technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, specifically designed for breakout traders. It combines proven Highest High/Lowest Low levels with the SMA 200 trend filter to identify high-probability breakout setups.

Main Features:

  • Stepped Highest High (20) Line - Shows the highest high of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line (like in TradingView)
  • Stepped Lowest Low (20) Line - Shows the lowest low of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line
  • SMA 200 Trend Filter - Identifies the overall trend for more precise signals
  • Intelligent Breakout Alerts:
    • HH Breakout Alert: Triggered when price breaks through Highest High AND is above SMA 200 (uptrend)
    • LL Breakdown Alert: Triggered when price breaks through Lowest Low AND is below SMA 200 (downtrend)
  • Mobile Push Notifications - Don't miss any opportunity! Receive alerts directly on your smartphone, wherever you are
  • Popup Alerts & Sound Notifications - Multiple alert channels for maximum flexibility
  • Customizable Parameters:
    • HH/LL Period (Default: 20)
    • SMA Period (Default: 200)
    • Alert On/Off
    • Popup, Sound & Mobile Alerts individually controllable

How to Trade with the NeoBull Breakout Indicator:

1. Setup Phase:

  • Add the indicator to your chart (works on all timeframes)
  • The green line shows the highest high of the last 20 candles
  • The red line shows the lowest low of the last 20 candles
  • The yellow line (SMA 200) shows the main trend

2. Long Setup (Buy):

  • Wait for a price breakout ABOVE the green HH line
  • Confirmation: Price must be ABOVE SMA 200 (uptrend)
  • Alert is triggered automatically
  • Entry: At/after the breakout
  • Stop-Loss: Below the low of the breakout candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
  • Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant resistance

3. Short Setup (Sell):

  • Wait for a price breakdown BELOW the red LL line
  • Confirmation: Price must be BELOW SMA 200 (downtrend)
  • Alert is triggered automatically
  • Entry: At/after the breakdown
  • Stop-Loss: Above the high of the breakdown candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
  • Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant support

4. Risk Management:

  • Only trade breakouts in trend direction (SMA 200 filter)
  • Always use Stop-Loss orders
  • Risk maximum 1-2% of your capital per trade
  • Wait for clear breakouts with momentum (no false breakouts)
  • Tight stop-loss at breakout candle allows multiple attempts with small losses

5. Best Practices:

  • Works on all timeframes - choose the timeframe you feel most comfortable with as a trader
  • Combine with volume analysis for stronger signals
  • Avoid trading during major news events
  • Use mobile alerts to not miss any opportunity
  • Not all breakouts work - the tight stop-loss protects your capital

Who is this Indicator suitable for? ✓ Breakout traders looking for clear entry and exit signals ✓ Swing traders on higher timeframes ✓ Scalpers on lower timeframes ✓ Traders who prefer trend-following strategies ✓ Working traders who need mobile alerts ✓ Beginner to advanced traders

Technical Details:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Programming: MQL4
  • Chart Type: Indicator (Chart Window)
  • Compatibility: All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.)
  • Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)

Installation:

  1. Copy the .mq4 or .ex4 file to your MT4 folder: MQL4/Indicators/
  2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or press F4 and compile the indicator
  3. Drag the "NeoBull Breakout Indicator" onto your chart
  4. Adjust settings according to your needs
  5. Activate mobile push notifications in MetaTrader 4 settings

Altri dall’autore
Predective Ranges
Marco Scherer
Indicatori
NeoBull Predictive Ranges è un sistema completo di analisi tecnica per MetaTrader 5. Combina calcoli avanzati di volatilità con un'analisi dei trend basata sui volumi. Questo strumento è stato progettato per fornire ai trader informazioni precise sulla struttura del mercato e sull'Order Flow. Offro questo strumento professionale gratuitamente alla community. Dettagli Tecnici: Predictive Ranges: L'indicatore proietta zone di supporto e resistenza adattive basate sull'ATR. Volumatic VIDYA: Il cuor
Smoothed Supertrend
Marco Scherer
Indicatori
Smoothed Supertrend Indicator - Indicatore di Tendenza Basato sulla Volatilità con Funzione di Levigatura Lo Smoothed Supertrend Indicator è una variante avanzata dell'indicatore Supertrend classico per MetaTrader 5. Attraverso l'integrazione di una funzione di levigatura aggiuntiva, il rumore di mercato viene ridotto e la qualità dei segnali di tendenza viene migliorata. Descrizione Tecnica: L'indicatore si basa sull'Average True Range (ATR) per misurare la volatilità del mercato e lo combina
NeoBull Breakout Indicator
Marco Scherer
Indicatori
NeoBull Breakout Indicator - Trading di Breakout Professionale Reso Facile Il NeoBull Breakout Indicator è un potente indicatore tecnico per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per i trader di breakout. Combina livelli comprovati di Massimo Più Alto/Minimo Più Basso con il filtro di trend SMA 200 per identificare setup di breakout ad alta probabilità. Caratteristiche Principali: * Linea a Gradini Massimo Più Alto (20) - Mostra il massimo più alto degli ultimi 20 periodi come una linea orizz
Smoothed Supertrend MT4
Marco Scherer
Indicatori
Indicatore Smoothed Supertrend - Indicatore di Tendenza Basato sulla Volatilità con Funzione di Livellamento L'Indicatore Smoothed Supertrend è una variante migliorata dell'indicatore Supertrend classico per MetaTrader 4 . Attraverso l'integrazione di una funzione di livellamento aggiuntiva, il rumore di mercato viene ridotto e la qualità dei segnali di tendenza viene migliorata. Descrizione Tecnica: L'indicatore si basa sull'Average True Range (ATR) per misurare la volatilità del mercato e lo c
Trend Catalyst Pro
Marco Scherer
Indicatori
Trend Catalyst Pro Indicatore Professionale Multi-Tendenza con Conferma 7 volte, Avvisi Intelligenti, Panoramica Notizie e Dashboard Integrato per MetaTrader 5. Trend Catalyst Pro combina i segnali di sette indicatori di mercato comprovati in un unico punteggio chiaro. Invece di analizzare ogni indicatore individualmente, ottieni un risultato visibile sulla candela del grafico: Frecce e testo come "6/7 LONG" o "7/7 SHORT" Candele codificate per colore in base alla forza del segnale Una dashboar
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione