NeoBull Breakout Indicator MT4
- Indicateurs
- Marco Scherer
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 20
NeoBull Breakout Indicator - Professional Breakout Trading Made Easy
The NeoBull Breakout Indicator is a powerful technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, specifically designed for breakout traders. It combines proven Highest High/Lowest Low levels with the SMA 200 trend filter to identify high-probability breakout setups.
Main Features:
- Stepped Highest High (20) Line - Shows the highest high of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line (like in TradingView)
- Stepped Lowest Low (20) Line - Shows the lowest low of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line
- SMA 200 Trend Filter - Identifies the overall trend for more precise signals
- Intelligent Breakout Alerts:
- HH Breakout Alert: Triggered when price breaks through Highest High AND is above SMA 200 (uptrend)
- LL Breakdown Alert: Triggered when price breaks through Lowest Low AND is below SMA 200 (downtrend)
- Mobile Push Notifications - Don't miss any opportunity! Receive alerts directly on your smartphone, wherever you are
- Popup Alerts & Sound Notifications - Multiple alert channels for maximum flexibility
- Customizable Parameters:
- HH/LL Period (Default: 20)
- SMA Period (Default: 200)
- Alert On/Off
- Popup, Sound & Mobile Alerts individually controllable
How to Trade with the NeoBull Breakout Indicator:
1. Setup Phase:
- Add the indicator to your chart (works on all timeframes)
- The green line shows the highest high of the last 20 candles
- The red line shows the lowest low of the last 20 candles
- The yellow line (SMA 200) shows the main trend
2. Long Setup (Buy):
- Wait for a price breakout ABOVE the green HH line
- Confirmation: Price must be ABOVE SMA 200 (uptrend)
- Alert is triggered automatically
- Entry: At/after the breakout
- Stop-Loss: Below the low of the breakout candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
- Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant resistance
3. Short Setup (Sell):
- Wait for a price breakdown BELOW the red LL line
- Confirmation: Price must be BELOW SMA 200 (downtrend)
- Alert is triggered automatically
- Entry: At/after the breakdown
- Stop-Loss: Above the high of the breakdown candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
- Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant support
4. Risk Management:
- Only trade breakouts in trend direction (SMA 200 filter)
- Always use Stop-Loss orders
- Risk maximum 1-2% of your capital per trade
- Wait for clear breakouts with momentum (no false breakouts)
- Tight stop-loss at breakout candle allows multiple attempts with small losses
5. Best Practices:
- Works on all timeframes - choose the timeframe you feel most comfortable with as a trader
- Combine with volume analysis for stronger signals
- Avoid trading during major news events
- Use mobile alerts to not miss any opportunity
- Not all breakouts work - the tight stop-loss protects your capital
Who is this Indicator suitable for? ✓ Breakout traders looking for clear entry and exit signals ✓ Swing traders on higher timeframes ✓ Scalpers on lower timeframes ✓ Traders who prefer trend-following strategies ✓ Working traders who need mobile alerts ✓ Beginner to advanced traders
Technical Details:
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Programming: MQL4
- Chart Type: Indicator (Chart Window)
- Compatibility: All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.)
- Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)
Installation:
- Copy the .mq4 or .ex4 file to your MT4 folder: MQL4/Indicators/
- Restart MetaTrader 4 or press F4 and compile the indicator
- Drag the "NeoBull Breakout Indicator" onto your chart
- Adjust settings according to your needs
- Activate mobile push notifications in MetaTrader 4 settings