X PRO TREND EA — Swing Dot Entries + Smart Risk & Prop-Firm Guards 🚀
Ride the trend. Protect the account. Pass challenges with discipline.
Summary:
X PRO TREND EA is a fast, clean trend-following robot that times entries from Swing-Dot / Pivot structure (trendline logic) and manages trades with dynamic RR, trailing, and prop-firm grade guardrails (Daily Loss & Max Loss). Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and adaptable to majors, indices, and crypto on lower timeframes.
Best for: Traders who want quality trend entries, simple controls, and strong risk governance to align with prop-firm rules.
✅ Key Benefits
-
High-probability entries from confirmed / provisional swing pivots
-
Risk first: % risk per trade + % SL sizing + fixed RR targets
-
Prop-firm Safe: Daily Loss & Max Loss guards to help prevent violations
-
Session filter: trade only during your best hours (US session by default)
-
Lightweight & fast: no heavy stacks; suitable for HFT-lean setups
-
Plug & trade UX: meaningful defaults + clean parameter naming
🧠 Strategy in One Look
-
Detect Swing-Dots (Pivots):
Confirms fresh swing highs/lows using SwingLeft / SwingRight. Optional ProvisionalRight allows earlier entries.
-
Market Filter:
MinSlopePoints avoids flat/choppy phases by requiring a minimum points/bar slope.
-
Entry & Exit:
-
Position sizing by Risk % and StopLoss % of price
-
RiskRewardRatio to place TP
-
TrailingStopPercentage follows momentum with broker-safe buffers
-
-
Risk Guardrails:
-
Daily Loss: auto-lock for the day if cap reached (optionally close trades)
-
Max Loss: tripwire lock if equity/balance breaches a hard floor (+ buffer)
-
🛠️ Quick Start
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframes: M1–M15 (M1 users: consider provisional dots; M5–M15: standard dots)
-
Session: Enable US session window for best liquidity
-
Risk: 0.25–1.0% per trade during testing
-
Prop-Firms: Set EnablePropfirmGuards = true and configure caps to your plan
🌟 Features
-
Swing-Dot pivot recognition (confirmed & provisional)
-
Dynamic SL/TP by % of entry with fixed RR
-
Adaptive trailing stop by %
-
Prop-firm suite: Daily Loss, Max Loss + tripwire lock
-
LockRestOfDay and BlockNewOrdersOnly behavior modes
-
Session filter with overnight support
-
Broker-safe stop/freeze handling and minimal server load
📦 Inputs & Detailed Explanations
Information
-
Info_Message1 — Welcome text (UI only)
-
Info_Message2 — Tip text (default: works best on Gold)
Risk Management
-
Message1 — UI hint about risk discipline
-
RiskPercentage (double, %) — % of balance risked per trade; drives lot sizing
Tip: Start 0.25–1.00%
-
StopLossPercentage (double, %) — SL distance as % of price (e.g., 1.0 = ~1%)
-
MaxOrders (int) — Max simultaneous positions per symbol/magic
Trading Settings
-
Message2 — UI hint
-
RiskRewardRatio (double) — TP = SL distance × RR (e.g., 1% SL × 3.5 RR ⇒ 3.5% TP)
-
TrailingStopPercentage (double, %) — Trail from best price since entry; only improves SL and respects broker levels
-
ProfitThresholdPercentage (double, %) — Reserved (keep default)
-
magicNumber (int) — Magic ID to isolate EA trades
-
userComment (string) — Order comment (first 30 chars applied)
Trading Logic (Swing-Dot / Pivot)
-
SwingLeft (int) — Bars left of pivot must be lower/higher to validate swing
-
SwingRight (int) — Bars right required to confirm swing (higher = slower but cleaner)
-
UseProvisionalDots (bool) — Allow earlier entries using ProvisionalRight
-
ProvisionalRight (int) — Right-side window for provisional swing (0 < value < SwingRight)
-
OnlyOnM1 (bool) — If true, entries only on M1 (management runs on any TF)
-
MinSlopePoints (int) — Min slope (points/bar) between the last two same-side pivots; 0 disables
Trading Hours
-
USSessionStartUTC / USSessionEndUTC (int hour) — Session filter in server time, including overnight (e.g., 18 → 02)
Prop-Firm Settings (Master + Base)
-
EnablePropfirmGuards (bool) — Master switch for all prop-firm guards; if false, Daily/Max guards are bypassed
-
UsePercentBased (bool) — Use % of InitialBalanceForLimits or fixed USD caps
-
InitialBalanceForLimits (double) — Baseline account size for guard math (e.g., 100000 for a 100K challenge)
Daily Loss (Guardrails)
-
DailyLossPercent (double, %) — Daily cap % (when UsePercentBased=true)
-
FixedDailyLossUSD (double) — Daily cap USD (when UsePercentBased=false)
-
UseStaticDailyLimit (bool) — If true, daily cap is static; if false, profits can increase the cap (only if your firm allows)
-
DailyResetHour / DailyResetMinute (int) — Daily reset time (server)
-
LockRestOfDay (bool) — If true, lock until reset when daily cap is breached
-
BlockNewOrdersOnly (bool) — If true, stop new entries only; if false, may also close open trades on breach
Max Loss (Hard Floor)
-
EnforceMaxLossGuard (bool) — Enable/disable the hard floor
-
MaxLossPercent (double, %) — Max loss % (UsePercentBased=true)
-
FixedMaxLossUSD (double) — Max loss USD (UsePercentBased=false)
-
MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (double) — Extra USD buffer above the floor to avoid spread/latency violations
-
LockAfterMaxBreach (bool) — Sets persistent tripwire after breach to keep EA locked
-
ClearMaxTripwireOnInit (bool) — If true, clears tripwire at OnInit to allow trading again (use with caution)
Diagnostics
-
EnableSelfTests (bool) — Prints minimal verification logs for guard math (dev/testing)
📊 Risk & Money Management Notes
-
Lot size derives from RiskPercentage × SL distance (StopLossPercentage), using instrument tick value & volume steps
-
The EA checks stop/freeze levels for safe SL/TP placement & modification
-
Trailing updates only when improvement exceeds a minimum delta to reduce server load
🤝 Prop-Firm Alignment Tips
-
Set InitialBalanceForLimits to your challenge size (e.g., 25K/50K/100K)
-
Keep UseStaticDailyLimit = true unless your firm explicitly allows profit-scaled daily drawdown
-
Add MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (e.g., 100–500) to cushion spread/slippage
-
Prefer LockRestOfDay = true and LockAfterMaxBreach = true during challenges
🔧 Installation & Use
-
Attach EA to chart (start with XAUUSD, M5/M15)
-
Configure risk & sessions; begin small (0.25–0.5% risk)
-
Turn EnablePropfirmGuards = true for challenges; set limits to match your plan
-
Forward test on your broker/firm feed before going live
❓ FAQ
Q: What is the minimum account balance required?
A: $1,000 (or equivalent). This ensures sensible lot sizing with the default risk settings and enough margin headroom for Gold volatility.
Q: Which timeframe is best?
A: M1–M15. For M1, consider enabling UseProvisionalDots = true and set a modest MinSlopePoints to avoid choppy entries.
Q: Can this pass prop challenges?
A: The EA includes Daily Loss and Max Loss guardrails to help prevent rule violations. However, markets carry risk. Use conservative risk and test on your firm’s feed.
Q: What symbols are supported?
A: Built for XAUUSD (Gold), and adaptable to FX majors, indices, and BTC with tuned parameters (tick value/volatility differ by instrument and broker).
Q: Any setup tips for prop-firm use?
A: Set InitialBalanceForLimits to your challenge size (e.g., 100,000). Keep UseStaticDailyLimit = true, add a MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (100–500), and keep LockRestOfDay / LockAfterMaxBreach enabled during challenges.