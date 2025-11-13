X PRO TREND EA — Swing Dot Entries + Smart Risk & Prop-Firm Guards 🚀

Ride the trend. Protect the account. Pass challenges with discipline.

Summary:

X PRO TREND EA is a fast, clean trend-following robot that times entries from Swing-Dot / Pivot structure (trendline logic) and manages trades with dynamic RR, trailing, and prop-firm grade guardrails (Daily Loss & Max Loss). Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and adaptable to majors, indices, and crypto on lower timeframes.

Best for: Traders who want quality trend entries, simple controls, and strong risk governance to align with prop-firm rules.

✅ Key Benefits

High-probability entries from confirmed / provisional swing pivots

Risk first: % risk per trade + % SL sizing + fixed RR targets

Prop-firm Safe: Daily Loss & Max Loss guards to help prevent violations

Session filter: trade only during your best hours (US session by default)

Lightweight & fast: no heavy stacks; suitable for HFT-lean setups

Plug & trade UX: meaningful defaults + clean parameter naming

🧠 Strategy in One Look

Detect Swing-Dots (Pivots):

Confirms fresh swing highs/lows using SwingLeft / SwingRight. Optional ProvisionalRight allows earlier entries. Market Filter:

MinSlopePoints avoids flat/choppy phases by requiring a minimum points/bar slope. Entry & Exit: Position sizing by Risk % and StopLoss % of price

RiskRewardRatio to place TP

TrailingStopPercentage follows momentum with broker-safe buffers Risk Guardrails: Daily Loss: auto-lock for the day if cap reached (optionally close trades)

Max Loss: tripwire lock if equity/balance breaches a hard floor (+ buffer)

🛠️ Quick Start

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: M1–M15 (M1 users: consider provisional dots; M5–M15: standard dots)

Session: Enable US session window for best liquidity

Risk: 0.25–1.0% per trade during testing

Prop-Firms: Set EnablePropfirmGuards = true and configure caps to your plan

🌟 Features

Swing-Dot pivot recognition (confirmed & provisional)

Dynamic SL/TP by % of entry with fixed RR

Adaptive trailing stop by %

Prop-firm suite : Daily Loss, Max Loss + tripwire lock

LockRestOfDay and BlockNewOrdersOnly behavior modes

Session filter with overnight support

Broker-safe stop/freeze handling and minimal server load

📦 Inputs & Detailed Explanations

Information

Info_Message1 — Welcome text (UI only)

Info_Message2 — Tip text (default: works best on Gold)

Risk Management

Message1 — UI hint about risk discipline

RiskPercentage (double, %) — % of balance risked per trade; drives lot sizing

Tip: Start 0.25–1.00%

StopLossPercentage (double, %) — SL distance as % of price (e.g., 1.0 = ~1%)

MaxOrders (int) — Max simultaneous positions per symbol/magic

Trading Settings

Message2 — UI hint

RiskRewardRatio (double) — TP = SL distance × RR (e.g., 1% SL × 3.5 RR ⇒ 3.5% TP)

TrailingStopPercentage (double, %) — Trail from best price since entry; only improves SL and respects broker levels

ProfitThresholdPercentage (double, %) — Reserved (keep default)

magicNumber (int) — Magic ID to isolate EA trades

userComment (string) — Order comment (first 30 chars applied)

Trading Logic (Swing-Dot / Pivot)

SwingLeft (int) — Bars left of pivot must be lower/higher to validate swing

SwingRight (int) — Bars right required to confirm swing (higher = slower but cleaner)

UseProvisionalDots (bool) — Allow earlier entries using ProvisionalRight

ProvisionalRight (int) — Right-side window for provisional swing (0 < value < SwingRight)

OnlyOnM1 (bool) — If true, entries only on M1 (management runs on any TF)

MinSlopePoints (int) — Min slope (points/bar) between the last two same-side pivots; 0 disables

Trading Hours

USSessionStartUTC / USSessionEndUTC (int hour) — Session filter in server time, including overnight (e.g., 18 → 02)

Prop-Firm Settings (Master + Base)

EnablePropfirmGuards (bool) — Master switch for all prop-firm guards; if false, Daily/Max guards are bypassed

UsePercentBased (bool) — Use % of InitialBalanceForLimits or fixed USD caps

InitialBalanceForLimits (double) — Baseline account size for guard math (e.g., 100000 for a 100K challenge)

Daily Loss (Guardrails)

DailyLossPercent (double, %) — Daily cap % (when UsePercentBased=true)

FixedDailyLossUSD (double) — Daily cap USD (when UsePercentBased=false)

UseStaticDailyLimit (bool) — If true, daily cap is static; if false, profits can increase the cap (only if your firm allows)

DailyResetHour / DailyResetMinute (int) — Daily reset time (server)

LockRestOfDay (bool) — If true, lock until reset when daily cap is breached

BlockNewOrdersOnly (bool) — If true, stop new entries only; if false, may also close open trades on breach

Max Loss (Hard Floor)

EnforceMaxLossGuard (bool) — Enable/disable the hard floor

MaxLossPercent (double, %) — Max loss % (UsePercentBased=true)

FixedMaxLossUSD (double) — Max loss USD (UsePercentBased=false)

MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (double) — Extra USD buffer above the floor to avoid spread/latency violations

LockAfterMaxBreach (bool) — Sets persistent tripwire after breach to keep EA locked

ClearMaxTripwireOnInit (bool) — If true, clears tripwire at OnInit to allow trading again (use with caution)

Diagnostics

EnableSelfTests (bool) — Prints minimal verification logs for guard math (dev/testing)

📊 Risk & Money Management Notes

Lot size derives from RiskPercentage × SL distance (StopLossPercentage), using instrument tick value & volume steps

The EA checks stop/freeze levels for safe SL/TP placement & modification

Trailing updates only when improvement exceeds a minimum delta to reduce server load

🤝 Prop-Firm Alignment Tips

Set InitialBalanceForLimits to your challenge size (e.g., 25K/50K/100K)

Keep UseStaticDailyLimit = true unless your firm explicitly allows profit-scaled daily drawdown

Add MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (e.g., 100–500) to cushion spread/slippage

Prefer LockRestOfDay = true and LockAfterMaxBreach = true during challenges

🔧 Installation & Use

Attach EA to chart (start with XAUUSD, M5/M15) Configure risk & sessions; begin small (0.25–0.5% risk) Turn EnablePropfirmGuards = true for challenges; set limits to match your plan Forward test on your broker/firm feed before going live

❓ FAQ

Q: What is the minimum account balance required?

A: $1,000 (or equivalent). This ensures sensible lot sizing with the default risk settings and enough margin headroom for Gold volatility.

Q: Which timeframe is best?

A: M1–M15. For M1, consider enabling UseProvisionalDots = true and set a modest MinSlopePoints to avoid choppy entries.

Q: Can this pass prop challenges?

A: The EA includes Daily Loss and Max Loss guardrails to help prevent rule violations. However, markets carry risk. Use conservative risk and test on your firm’s feed.

Q: What symbols are supported?

A: Built for XAUUSD (Gold), and adaptable to FX majors, indices, and BTC with tuned parameters (tick value/volatility differ by instrument and broker).

Q: Any setup tips for prop-firm use?

A: Set InitialBalanceForLimits to your challenge size (e.g., 100,000). Keep UseStaticDailyLimit = true, add a MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (100–500), and keep LockRestOfDay / LockAfterMaxBreach enabled during challenges.

