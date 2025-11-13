X Pro Trend

X PRO TREND EA — Swing Dot Entries + Smart Risk & Prop-Firm Guards 🚀

Ride the trend. Protect the account. Pass challenges with discipline.

Summary:
X PRO TREND EA is a fast, clean trend-following robot that times entries from Swing-Dot / Pivot structure (trendline logic) and manages trades with dynamic RR, trailing, and prop-firm grade guardrails (Daily Loss & Max Loss). Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and adaptable to majors, indices, and crypto on lower timeframes.

Best for: Traders who want quality trend entries, simple controls, and strong risk governance to align with prop-firm rules.

✅ Key Benefits

  • High-probability entries from confirmed / provisional swing pivots

  • Risk first: % risk per trade + % SL sizing + fixed RR targets

  • Prop-firm Safe: Daily Loss & Max Loss guards to help prevent violations

  • Session filter: trade only during your best hours (US session by default)

  • Lightweight & fast: no heavy stacks; suitable for HFT-lean setups

  • Plug & trade UX: meaningful defaults + clean parameter naming

🧠 Strategy in One Look

  1. Detect Swing-Dots (Pivots):
    Confirms fresh swing highs/lows using SwingLeft / SwingRight. Optional ProvisionalRight allows earlier entries.

  2. Market Filter:
    MinSlopePoints avoids flat/choppy phases by requiring a minimum points/bar slope.

  3. Entry & Exit:

    • Position sizing by Risk % and StopLoss % of price

    • RiskRewardRatio to place TP

    • TrailingStopPercentage follows momentum with broker-safe buffers

  4. Risk Guardrails:

    • Daily Loss: auto-lock for the day if cap reached (optionally close trades)

    • Max Loss: tripwire lock if equity/balance breaches a hard floor (+ buffer)

🛠️ Quick Start

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframes: M1–M15 (M1 users: consider provisional dots; M5–M15: standard dots)

  • Session: Enable US session window for best liquidity

  • Risk: 0.25–1.0% per trade during testing

  • Prop-Firms: Set EnablePropfirmGuards = true and configure caps to your plan

🌟 Features

  • Swing-Dot pivot recognition (confirmed & provisional)

  • Dynamic SL/TP by % of entry with fixed RR

  • Adaptive trailing stop by %

  • Prop-firm suite: Daily Loss, Max Loss + tripwire lock

  • LockRestOfDay and BlockNewOrdersOnly behavior modes

  • Session filter with overnight support

  • Broker-safe stop/freeze handling and minimal server load

📦 Inputs & Detailed Explanations

Information

  • Info_Message1 — Welcome text (UI only)

  • Info_Message2 — Tip text (default: works best on Gold)

Risk Management

  • Message1 — UI hint about risk discipline

  • RiskPercentage (double, %) — % of balance risked per trade; drives lot sizing
    Tip: Start 0.25–1.00%

  • StopLossPercentage (double, %) — SL distance as % of price (e.g., 1.0 = ~1%)

  • MaxOrders (int) — Max simultaneous positions per symbol/magic

Trading Settings

  • Message2 — UI hint

  • RiskRewardRatio (double) — TP = SL distance × RR (e.g., 1% SL × 3.5 RR ⇒ 3.5% TP)

  • TrailingStopPercentage (double, %) — Trail from best price since entry; only improves SL and respects broker levels

  • ProfitThresholdPercentage (double, %) — Reserved (keep default)

  • magicNumber (int) — Magic ID to isolate EA trades

  • userComment (string) — Order comment (first 30 chars applied)

Trading Logic (Swing-Dot / Pivot)

  • SwingLeft (int) — Bars left of pivot must be lower/higher to validate swing

  • SwingRight (int) — Bars right required to confirm swing (higher = slower but cleaner)

  • UseProvisionalDots (bool) — Allow earlier entries using ProvisionalRight

  • ProvisionalRight (int) — Right-side window for provisional swing (0 < value < SwingRight)

  • OnlyOnM1 (bool) — If true, entries only on M1 (management runs on any TF)

  • MinSlopePoints (int) — Min slope (points/bar) between the last two same-side pivots; 0 disables

Trading Hours

  • USSessionStartUTC / USSessionEndUTC (int hour) — Session filter in server time, including overnight (e.g., 18 → 02)

Prop-Firm Settings (Master + Base)

  • EnablePropfirmGuards (bool)Master switch for all prop-firm guards; if false, Daily/Max guards are bypassed

  • UsePercentBased (bool) — Use % of InitialBalanceForLimits or fixed USD caps

  • InitialBalanceForLimits (double) — Baseline account size for guard math (e.g., 100000 for a 100K challenge)

Daily Loss (Guardrails)

  • DailyLossPercent (double, %) — Daily cap % (when UsePercentBased=true)

  • FixedDailyLossUSD (double) — Daily cap USD (when UsePercentBased=false)

  • UseStaticDailyLimit (bool) — If true, daily cap is static; if false, profits can increase the cap (only if your firm allows)

  • DailyResetHour / DailyResetMinute (int) — Daily reset time (server)

  • LockRestOfDay (bool) — If true, lock until reset when daily cap is breached

  • BlockNewOrdersOnly (bool) — If true, stop new entries only; if false, may also close open trades on breach

Max Loss (Hard Floor)

  • EnforceMaxLossGuard (bool) — Enable/disable the hard floor

  • MaxLossPercent (double, %) — Max loss % (UsePercentBased=true)

  • FixedMaxLossUSD (double) — Max loss USD (UsePercentBased=false)

  • MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (double) — Extra USD buffer above the floor to avoid spread/latency violations

  • LockAfterMaxBreach (bool) — Sets persistent tripwire after breach to keep EA locked

  • ClearMaxTripwireOnInit (bool) — If true, clears tripwire at OnInit to allow trading again (use with caution)

Diagnostics

  • EnableSelfTests (bool) — Prints minimal verification logs for guard math (dev/testing)

📊 Risk & Money Management Notes

  • Lot size derives from RiskPercentage × SL distance (StopLossPercentage), using instrument tick value & volume steps

  • The EA checks stop/freeze levels for safe SL/TP placement & modification

  • Trailing updates only when improvement exceeds a minimum delta to reduce server load

🤝 Prop-Firm Alignment Tips

  • Set InitialBalanceForLimits to your challenge size (e.g., 25K/50K/100K)

  • Keep UseStaticDailyLimit = true unless your firm explicitly allows profit-scaled daily drawdown

  • Add MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (e.g., 100–500) to cushion spread/slippage

  • Prefer LockRestOfDay = true and LockAfterMaxBreach = true during challenges

🔧 Installation & Use

  1. Attach EA to chart (start with XAUUSD, M5/M15)

  2. Configure risk & sessions; begin small (0.25–0.5% risk)

  3. Turn EnablePropfirmGuards = true for challenges; set limits to match your plan

  4. Forward test on your broker/firm feed before going live

❓ FAQ

Q: What is the minimum account balance required?
A: $1,000 (or equivalent). This ensures sensible lot sizing with the default risk settings and enough margin headroom for Gold volatility.

Q: Which timeframe is best?
A: M1–M15. For M1, consider enabling UseProvisionalDots = true and set a modest MinSlopePoints to avoid choppy entries.

Q: Can this pass prop challenges?
A: The EA includes Daily Loss and Max Loss guardrails to help prevent rule violations. However, markets carry risk. Use conservative risk and test on your firm’s feed.

Q: What symbols are supported?
A: Built for XAUUSD (Gold), and adaptable to FX majors, indices, and BTC with tuned parameters (tick value/volatility differ by instrument and broker).

Q: Any setup tips for prop-firm use?
A: Set InitialBalanceForLimits to your challenge size (e.g., 100,000). Keep UseStaticDailyLimit = true, add a MaxLossSafetyBufferUSD (100–500), and keep LockRestOfDay / LockAfterMaxBreach enabled during challenges.

