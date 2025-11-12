IntraScalperEA

IntraScalper EA MT5 – Level-Based Intraday EA

IntraScalper EA is a professionally designed intraday Expert Advisor built for level-based trading as range-bound (sideways)/ tranding market conditions.
At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA performs a fresh market calculation to identify key trading levels, which remain valid throughout the day.

This version uses a fixed Stop Loss (SL) mechanism and activates only the primary decider level for precise entries. Future updates will introduce advanced level-handling logic and adaptive modules to further enhance decision-making efficiency.

Even within this version, traders can improve profitability potential by aligning the EA’s SL and execution approach with current market behavior.

⚙️ Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart)

⚠️ Important Notice:

  • This EA is specifically developed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • No trading system can guarantee profits — results depend entirely on market volatility, liquidity, and the user’s risk management.

  • It is strongly advised to test and optimize the EA on a demo account before using it in live trading.


