Advanced automated trading solution with intelligent risk management for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Phoenix Hedge Pro EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines hedge mechanics with progressive lot management. Designed for consistent performance across major currency pairs with comprehensive built-in safety features to protect trading capital.

Key Features

Smart Hedge System

Automatically manages position reversals with calculated lot progression. When trades move unfavorably, the system closes the original position and opens a counter-direction trade with increased lot size. Successful trades reset the system to base lot sizing.

Advanced Risk Protection

Real-time drawdown monitoring with automatic position closure when risk thresholds are exceeded. Configurable daily profit and loss limits provide additional capital protection. Maximum martingale step limitation prevents unlimited position size growth.

Multi-Indicator Strategy

Combines RSI, Moving Averages, MACD, and ATR for high-probability trade identification. Includes trend strength filters to avoid extreme market conditions. Spread and volatility filters ensure optimal entry timing.

Professional Dashboard

Clean interface displaying real-time account metrics, win rate statistics, current martingale status, active positions and pending orders. Visual chart markers show entry prices, take profit levels, and hedge order placements.

Flexible Configuration

Fully customizable parameters including initial lot size and multiplier, take profit and hedge distances, maximum steps and drawdown limits, trading time restrictions, and indicator settings.

How It Works

The EA analyzes market conditions using multiple technical indicators to identify trade opportunities. Each position includes automatic take profit targets and pre-calculated hedge orders. When price hits take profit, the trade closes with profit and lot size resets. If price reverses and triggers the hedge order, the original position closes and a new opposite trade opens with increased lot size.

Proven Performance

Successfully backtested on six major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, and EURGBP. Testing conducted using Exness broker conditions with 1:500 leverage and starting capital of $100 standard or 10,000 cent account, demonstrating consistent results across various market conditions.

Safety Features

Percentage-based drawdown protection with auto-close

Maximum martingale step limitation

Daily profit and loss caps

High spread filtering

Volatility-based entry control

MA200 distance filter for trend strength

Configurable trading hours

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Exness Cent Account

MetaTrader 5 Exness Cent Account Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

1:500 or higher recommended Minimum Capital: $10.000 standart, or $10.000 cent ($100) or higher

$10.000 standart, or $10.000 cent ($100) or higher Best Performance: Major forex pairs with stable conditions

Major forex pairs with stable conditions Recommended: VPS hosting for 24/7 operation

Important Notice

⚠️ This EA uses progressive lot sizing strategies which carry inherent risks. Thorough demo testing is essential before live deployment. Configure parameters according to your risk tolerance and account size. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.