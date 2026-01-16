Phoenix Hedge Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- M Fariz Haykal
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 16 Ocak 2026
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Advanced automated trading solution with intelligent risk management for MetaTrader 5
Overview
Phoenix Hedge Pro EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines hedge mechanics with progressive lot management. Designed for consistent performance across major currency pairs with comprehensive built-in safety features to protect trading capital.
Key Features
Smart Hedge System
Automatically manages position reversals with calculated lot progression. When trades move unfavorably, the system closes the original position and opens a counter-direction trade with increased lot size. Successful trades reset the system to base lot sizing.
Advanced Risk Protection
Real-time drawdown monitoring with automatic position closure when risk thresholds are exceeded. Configurable daily profit and loss limits provide additional capital protection. Maximum martingale step limitation prevents unlimited position size growth.
Multi-Indicator Strategy
Combines RSI, Moving Averages, MACD, and ATR for high-probability trade identification. Includes trend strength filters to avoid extreme market conditions. Spread and volatility filters ensure optimal entry timing.
Professional Dashboard
Clean interface displaying real-time account metrics, win rate statistics, current martingale status, active positions and pending orders. Visual chart markers show entry prices, take profit levels, and hedge order placements.
Flexible Configuration
Fully customizable parameters including initial lot size and multiplier, take profit and hedge distances, maximum steps and drawdown limits, trading time restrictions, and indicator settings.
How It Works
The EA analyzes market conditions using multiple technical indicators to identify trade opportunities. Each position includes automatic take profit targets and pre-calculated hedge orders. When price hits take profit, the trade closes with profit and lot size resets. If price reverses and triggers the hedge order, the original position closes and a new opposite trade opens with increased lot size.
Proven Performance
Successfully backtested on six major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, and EURGBP. Testing conducted using Exness broker conditions with 1:500 leverage and starting capital of $100 standard or 10,000 cent account, demonstrating consistent results across various market conditions.
Safety Features
- Percentage-based drawdown protection with auto-close
- Maximum martingale step limitation
- Daily profit and loss caps
- High spread filtering
- Volatility-based entry control
- MA200 distance filter for trend strength
- Configurable trading hours
Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 Exness Cent Account
- Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended
- Minimum Capital: $10.000 standart, or $10.000 cent ($100) or higher
- Best Performance: Major forex pairs with stable conditions
- Recommended: VPS hosting for 24/7 operation
Important Notice
⚠️ This EA uses progressive lot sizing strategies which carry inherent risks. Thorough demo testing is essential before live deployment. Configure parameters according to your risk tolerance and account size. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.