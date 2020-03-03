IntraScalperEA

IntraScalper EA (Presently Two built-in difference strategy) 

IntraScalper EA is a professionally designed for calculated level-based trading. At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA performs a fresh market calculation to identify key trading levels, which remain valid throughout the day.

This version uses a Two built-in seperate strategy and fixed Stop Loss (SL) mechanism and activates only the primary decider level for precise entries. 

Min Balance/Required Capital : $150 for one strategy with fix lot size 0.01.  

Auto Lot Size is specially designed for Moderate/High risk or return.

Even within this version, traders can improve profitability potential by aligning the EA’s SL and execution approach with current market behavior.

⚙️ Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart)

⚠️ Important Notice:

  • This EA is specifically developed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • No trading system can guarantee profits — results depend entirely on market volatility, liquidity, and the user’s risk management.

  • It is strongly advised to test and optimize the EA on a demo account before using it in live trading.


