IntraScalper EA (Presently Two built-in difference strategy)

IntraScalper EA is a professionally designed for calculated level-based trading. At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA performs a fresh market calculation to identify key trading levels, which remain valid throughout the day.

This version uses a Two built-in seperate strategy and fixed Stop Loss (SL) mechanism and activates only the primary decider level for precise entries.

Min Balance/Required Capital : $150 for one strategy with fix lot size 0.01.

Auto Lot Size is specially designed for Moderate/High risk or return.

Even within this version, traders can improve profitability potential by aligning the EA’s SL and execution approach with current market behavior.

⚙️ Recommended Settings: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart)