IntraScalperEA
- Experts
- Mangesh Popat Ubale
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
IntraScalper EA MT5 – Level-Based Intraday EA
IntraScalper EA is a professionally designed intraday Expert Advisor built for level-based trading as range-bound (sideways)/ tranding market conditions.
At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA performs a fresh market calculation to identify key trading levels, which remain valid throughout the day.
This version uses a fixed Stop Loss (SL) mechanism and activates only the primary decider level for precise entries. Future updates will introduce advanced level-handling logic and adaptive modules to further enhance decision-making efficiency.
Even within this version, traders can improve profitability potential by aligning the EA’s SL and execution approach with current market behavior.
⚙️ Recommended Settings:
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart)
⚠️ Important Notice:
This EA is specifically developed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
No trading system can guarantee profits — results depend entirely on market volatility, liquidity, and the user’s risk management.
It is strongly advised to test and optimize the EA on a demo account before using it in live trading.