IntraScalperEA

IntraScalper EA MT5 – Level-Based Intraday EA

IntraScalper EA is a professionally designed intraday Expert Advisor built for level-based trading as range-bound (sideways)/ tranding market conditions.

At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA performs a fresh market calculation to identify key trading levels, which remain valid throughout the day.

This version uses a fixed Stop Loss (SL) mechanism and activates only the primary decider level for precise entries. Future updates will introduce advanced level-handling logic and adaptive modules to further enhance decision-making efficiency.

Even within this version, traders can improve profitability potential by aligning the EA’s SL and execution approach with current market behavior.

⚙️ Recommended Settings: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart)