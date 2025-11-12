IntraScalperEA

IntraScalper EA (Presently Two built-in difference strategy) 

IntraScalper EA is a professionally designed for calculated level-based trading. At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA performs a fresh market calculation to identify key trading levels, which remain valid throughout the day.

This version uses a Two built-in seperate strategy and fixed Stop Loss (SL) mechanism and activates only the primary decider level for precise entries. 

Min Balance/Required Capital : $150 for one strategy with fix lot size 0.01.  

Auto Lot Size is specially designed for Moderate/High risk or return.

Even within this version, traders can improve profitability potential by aligning the EA’s SL and execution approach with current market behavior.

⚙️ Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart)

⚠️ Important Notice:

  • This EA is specifically developed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • No trading system can guarantee profits — results depend entirely on market volatility, liquidity, and the user’s risk management.

  • It is strongly advised to test and optimize the EA on a demo account before using it in live trading.


More from author
IntraScalpermt4
Mangesh Popat Ubale
Indicators
IntraScalpermt4 Indicator   is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles. At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive   Golden Level —a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities. The   upper blue line   signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a   90% likelihood of reversal   based o
IntraScalper
Mangesh Popat Ubale
Indicators
IntraScalper is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles. At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive Golden Level —a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities. The upper blue line signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a 90% likelihood of reversal based on historical price action
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review