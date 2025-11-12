IntraScalperEA
- Experts
- Mangesh Popat Ubale
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 December 2025
- Activations: 10
IntraScalper EA (Presently Two built-in difference strategy)
IntraScalper EA is a professionally designed for calculated level-based trading. At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA performs a fresh market calculation to identify key trading levels, which remain valid throughout the day.
This version uses a Two built-in seperate strategy and fixed Stop Loss (SL) mechanism and activates only the primary decider level for precise entries.
Min Balance/Required Capital : $150 for one strategy with fix lot size 0.01.
Auto Lot Size is specially designed for Moderate/High risk or return.
Even within this version, traders can improve profitability potential by aligning the EA’s SL and execution approach with current market behavior.
⚙️ Recommended Settings:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart)
⚠️ Important Notice:
-
This EA is specifically developed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
-
No trading system can guarantee profits — results depend entirely on market volatility, liquidity, and the user’s risk management.
-
It is strongly advised to test and optimize the EA on a demo account before using it in live trading.