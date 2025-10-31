Smart RR Entry Utility MT5

It's a very simple indicator. This is simply the CCI moving average. The CCI Moving Average Indicator allows us to reduce false signals and optimize our trading. The required indicator inputs are: CCI Period, CCI Applied Price, Period of CCI Moving Average and Method of CCI Moving Average. The chart displays the original CCI and its moving average. This is my first indicator that I publish. I hope the indicator will benefit you. The author of this indicator is Tomasz Buliński.

