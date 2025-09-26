FTMO Protector PRO MT5

Short Description:
FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA works with all different Prop Firm service providers.


Overview:
FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders participating in Prop Firm challenges, particularly those who need to strict equity and drawdown limits. This EA acts as an automated risk manager, continuously monitoring your trading account to safeguard it from exceeding the daily drawdown or equity targets. With a focus on simplicity and reliability, this EA is an essential tool for serious traders looking to maintain compliance and protect their accounts.


Key Features:

  • Equity Monitoring: The EA continuously tracks your account's equity, ensuring that it stays within the defined profit targets and drawdown limits.
  • Automated Trade Management: Automatically closes all open trades and pending orders when the upper profit target equity is reached or the drawdown limit is breached, helping you to stay within Prop Firm requirements.
  • Visual Information: Displays real-time account metrics, including current equity, target equity, daily starting balance, daily starting equity, daily profit target and daily profit/loss, directly on the chart.
  • Adaptive Daily Starting Balance and Daily Starting Equity calculation.
  • Daily Reset Balance and Equity. Normally Daily Starting Balance is used for main calculation if P/L is negative. If overnight Reset Time the account is in positive floating profit and equity exceeds the balance then Daily Starting Equity will be used for main calculations that day.

  • Configurable parameters:

    • Target Equity to Close All Trades: Profit target equity to automatically close all trades once reached.
    • Target Equity to Close All Charts: Profit target equity reached and all trades are closed then Close All Charts.
    • Daily Drawdown Limit to Close All Trades: Define the maximum acceptable daily drawdown to protect your account.
    • Daily Drawdown Limit to Close All Charts: Daily Drawdown Limit hit and all trades are closed then Close All Charts and EAs. 
      IMPORTANT! If your strategy involves frequent trading and your EA operates aggressively, we highly recommend "Daily Drawdown Limit to Close All Charts" option to be EnabledWhen the Drawdown Limit is Hit, it will automatically close all EAs and Charts in MT5, preventing any further trades for the current day, protecting your prop firm account, and ensuring you remain compliant with trading rules.

      • Daily Profit Target (Optional): Optionally set a daily profit target to automatically close trades when achieved. Default settings is 200 (+2%) for $10,000 account. 
      • Daily Reset Time: Automatically reset the daily starting balance and daily starting equity to current balance and equity at a specified time (01:00) each day, aligning with Prop Firm rules.
      • Slippage: Control slippage when closing orders to ensure smooth execution.
      • Closing Pause Between Orders (ms): Adding small delay between closing orders to avoid server spamming.
      • Show Daily Starting Equity: Show or hide Daily Starting Equity on info panel.
      • Show Digits: Determine how many digits are displayed after the balance/equity decimal point.
      • Visual panel:

        • Current Equity: The current equity on the account.
        • Target Equity: Profit target equity level to automatically close all trades once reached.
        • Daily Starting Balance: Daily starting account balance.
        • Daily Starting Equity: Daily starting account equity.
        • Daily Drawdown Limit: Define the maximum acceptable daily drawdown to protect your account and close all trades.
        • Daily Profit Target (Optional): Optionally set a daily profit target to automatically close trades when achieved.
        • Daily Current P/L: Current day floating profit loss on the account.

      Compliant Trading Approach:

      • Daily Balance Reset Time: Resets the daily starting balance to current balance and daily starting equity to current equity at a specified time, ensuring that the account's daily drawdown and profit calculations are accurate and aligned with the Prop Firm's rules.
      • Trade Management: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 automatically manages all trades by closing them if the set equity thresholds are reached, preventing violations of the Prop Firm's rules.


        Specifications:

        • Platform: MT5
        • Account Type: Designed for Prop Firm accounts (e.g., FTMO)
        • Default Account Size: Default settings are optimized for a $10,000 account. Can be used on all Prop Firm Accounts with different balance sizes. (settings below).
        • Default settings: Profit Target at 10% and Daily Drawdown Limit at 4.5%.
        • Timeframe: H1 or lower.


        Account Sizes and Settings:

        • $10,000 Account: Target Equity: 11010 / Drawdown Limit: 450  / Daily Profit Target: 200 (Default Settings)
        • $20,000 Account: Target Equity: 22020 / Drawdown Limit: 900  / Daily Profit Target: 400
        • $50,000 Account:  Target Equity: 55050 / Drawdown Limit: 2250  / Daily Profit Target: 1000
        • $100,000 Account: Target Equity: 110100 /  Drawdown Limit: 4500  / Daily Profit Target: 2000
        • $200,000 Account: Target Equity: 220200 /  Drawdown Limit: 9000 / Daily Profit Target: 4000


        Who Should Use This EA?
        FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is ideal for traders in Prop Firm challenges who require drawdown risk management and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. Whether you're new to Prop Firm challenges or a seasoned trader, this EA offers the robust protection needed to safeguard your account and achieve your trading goals.


        Version: v1.18
        Last update: September 26, 2025

        Önerilen ürünler
        Margin Call Shield MT5
        DigitalPrime
        Yardımcı programlar
        Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
        Trading Utility
        Tahir Hussain
        Yardımcı programlar
        Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
        Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
        Harifidy Razafindranaivo
        Yardımcı programlar
        BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
        Premium level Pro
        Dmitriy Kashevich
        Göstergeler
        Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
        Inverted Chart EA
        Samuele Borella
        Yardımcı programlar
        Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
        Ultimate Candle Patterns
        Wojciech Daniel Knoff
        Göstergeler
        This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
        Noize Absorption Index
        Ekaterina Saltykova
        Göstergeler
        Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
        Owl Smart Levels MT5
        Sergey Ermolov
        4.07 (30)
        Göstergeler
        MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
        Expert TP SL v04
        Mikhail Ostashov
        Yardımcı programlar
        Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
        KopierMaschineMT5
        Denis Nikolaev
        Yardımcı programlar
        KopierMaschine - локальный копировщик сделок между различными счетами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 в любом направлении расположенных на одном компьютере с интуитивно понятным интерфейсом. Направления копирования: MT4 --> MT5 MT4 --> MT4 MT5 --> MT5 MT5 --> MT4 для копирования между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и   MetaTrader   5 необходимо приобрести версию продукта   KopierMaschine  для    MetaTrader  4 Особенности Программа работает в двух режимах Master и Slave На один подчиненный счет можно копир
        SMC Drawing tool
        Yue Li
        Yardımcı programlar
        Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
        Your Trend Friend
        Luigi Nunes Labigalini
        5 (1)
        Göstergeler
        The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
        Mine Farm
        Maryna Kauzova
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
        AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
        Aleksej Poljakov
        Göstergeler
        Sayı dizilerinden birine "Orman Yangını Dizisi" denir. En güzel yeni dizilerden biri olarak kabul edildi. Başlıca özelliği, bu dizinin lineer trendlerden, hatta en kısa olanlardan kaçınmasıdır. Bu göstergenin temelini oluşturan bu özelliktir. Bir finansal zaman serisini analiz ederken, bu gösterge tüm olası trend seçeneklerini reddetmeye çalışır. Ve ancak başarısız olursa, bir trendin varlığını tanır ve uygun sinyali verir. Bu yaklaşım, yeni trendlerin başladığı anların doğru bir şekilde belirl
        Golden Gestion TP SL No Limit MT5
        Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
        Yardımcı programlar
        Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
        Lot calculator tool MT5
        Ernestas Kvedaras
        3.67 (3)
        Yardımcı programlar
        More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
        Capital Manager
        Pham Cong Chinh
        Yardımcı programlar
        Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
        TradePad
        Ruslan Khasanov
        5 (2)
        Yardımcı programlar
        TradePad hem manuel hem de algoritmik ticaret için bir araçtır. Size hızlı ticaret işlemleri ve çeşitli ticaret enstrümanlarındaki pozisyonların kontrolü için basit bir çözüm sunuyoruz. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor! Demo hesabı için uygulamanın deneme sürümü ve tüm araçların açıklaması Uygulama arayüzü yüksek çözünürlüklü monitörler için uyarlanmıştır, basit ve sezgiseldir. Rahat bir çalışma için, tüccara aşağıdaki araç seti sunulur: Ticaret işlemlerini yönetmek, ana grafi
        DG trade scalper
        Xuan Long Hoang
        Yardımcı programlar
        EA otomatik kar al, otomatik al/sat, hacim yöneticisi, yanal işlem, takip eden açık nokta 1 – Otomatik al/sat aç EA ayarlara göre otomatik olarak al veya sat açar: kar, zararı durdur, hacim. Hacim yönetimi: toplam emir sayısı ve sabit boyut 2 – Otomatik kar al: ayarlara göre minimum karla kar al, minimum ve maksimum karlara göre kar al düğmesi 3 – Emir işleme: EA'da ayarlanan pip sayısına göre pozisyonun 3 seviyede zararı durdur vardır 4 – Yanal işlem: yanal tepe noktasında satış emri aç – yana
        DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
        Mark David Griffin
        Yardımcı programlar
        DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem sistemidir. Giriş ve çıkış noktalarını tanımlamak için Fibonacci tabanlı fiyat seviyelerini trend ve yapı analiziyle birleştirir. EA hem uzun hem de kısa pozisyonları destekler ve yerleşik risk yönetimi parametreleri içerir. Temel Özellikler: • Giriş, SL ve TP noktalarını çizmek için Fibonacci geri çekilme ve uzatma mantığını kullanır. • Yapılandırılabilir lot büyüklüğü ve zarar durdurma/kâr alma seviyeleri •
        FREE
        Trade Panel R3p
        Eduardo Terra
        Yardımcı programlar
        Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Risk control with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to avoid possible loss abov
        Close Trades Premium MT5
        Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
        Yardımcı programlar
        Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
        Granite Anvil NQ MT5
        Marco Mendez Antuña
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
        ChangePeriod MT5
        Kazuya Yamaoka
        Göstergeler
        You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
        Basic Support and Resistance MT5
        Mehran Sepah Mansoor
        Göstergeler
        Basic Support and Resistance   Göstergimiz, teknik analizinizi artırmak için ihtiyacınız olan çözümdür.Bu gösterge, destek ve direnç seviyelerini grafikte yansıtmanıza olanak tanır/ MT4 sürümü Özellikler Fibonacci seviyelerinin entegrasyonu: Fibonacci seviyelerini destek ve direnç seviyelerinin yanı sıra görüntüleme seçeneğiyle, göstergemiz size piyasa davranışı ve olası tersine dönme alanları hakkında daha derin bir fikir verir. Performans Optimizasyonu: Genişletilmiş satırları yalnızca her ç
        Auto SLTP Maker MT5
        Oleg Remizov
        5 (1)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
        Volume Profile V6
        Andrey Kolesnik
        4.5 (2)
        Göstergeler
        The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
        WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
        Wissam Hussein
        Göstergeler
        Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
        EquityGuard PRO
        Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
        Yardımcı programlar
        Protect Your Profits. Limit Your Losses. Trade With Confidence. The ultimate tool for professional traders and prop firms. EquityGuard PRO doesn’t just stop losses before they exceed your daily limit—it also locks in profits automatically with its optional Auto-TakeProfit feature. Maximum Protection: closes trades or locks your account when hitting the daily loss limit. Auto-TakeProfit: set your targets and let the system secure gains—emotion-free. Foolproof Trading: no more overtrading,
        Manus Pro
        Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
        Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
        Forex Trade Manager MT5
        InvestSoft
        4.98 (551)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
        TradePanel MT5
        Alfiya Fazylova
        4.86 (140)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
        Gann Model Forecast MT5
        Kirill Borovskii
        Yardımcı programlar
        I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
        Grid Manual MT5
        Alfiya Fazylova
        4.89 (19)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
        MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
        Lukas Roth
        4.96 (27)
        Yardımcı programlar
        MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
        Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
        Dilwyn Tng
        5 (2)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
        Telegram To MT5 Copier
        Trinh Dat
        5 (47)
        Yardımcı programlar
        The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
        EasyInsight AIO MT5
        Alain Verleyen
        4.89 (9)
        Yardımcı programlar
        EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
        Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        3.82 (34)
        Yardımcı programlar
        MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
        Risk Manager for MT5
        Sergey Batudayev
        4.56 (16)
        Yardımcı programlar
        MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
        Trade Manager DaneTrades
        Levi Dane Benjamin
        4.31 (26)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
        Telegram To MT5 Receiver
        Levi Dane Benjamin
        4.53 (15)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
        MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
        Shaoping Kuang
        5 (1)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
        Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
        Sirikorn Rungsang
        4.67 (3)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
        YuClusters
        Yury Kulikov
        4.93 (41)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
        Take a Break MT5
        Eric Emmrich
        4.83 (23)
        Yardımcı programlar
        The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
        DrawDown Limiter
        Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
        5 (20)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
        The News Filter MT5
        Leolouiski Gan
        4.72 (18)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
        Trade Copier Pro MT5
        Vu Trung Kien
        3.67 (3)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
        VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        4.57 (70)
        Yardımcı programlar
        1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
        Active Lines
        Yury Kulikov
        5 (2)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
        Trade Assistant 38 in 1
        Makarii Gubaydullin
        4.9 (21)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Çok amaçlı araçlar: Lot hesaplayıcı, fiyat analizi, risk/ödül oranı, pozisyon yönetici, arz  talep bölgelerini de içeren 66'den fazla fonksiyon Deneme sürümü   |   Kullanım Kılavuzu   |   MT4 Yardımcı program, strateji test cihazında çalışmaz: Ürünü test etmek için Demo Sürümünü BURADAN indirebilirsiniz. Sorularınız için iletişim İşlem sürecinizi kolaylaştırın, hızlandırın ve otomatikleştirin. Terminalin standart  özelliklerini bu program ile genişletin Yeni işlem açma : Lot / Risk / Risk/Ödül h
        Trader Evolution
        Siarhei Vashchylka
        5 (7)
        Yardımcı programlar
        " Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
        Botonera MT5
        Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
        5 (1)
        Yardımcı programlar
        İŞLEM KLAVYESİ Finans piyasalarında çevik ve hassas işlem yapmak için gelişmiş bir araç. DAX, XAU/USD, Forex ve diğer piyasalarda (scalping, gün içi, swing vb.) işlem yapan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu tuş takımı, tek tıklamayla ve birden fazla profesyonel yapılandırmayla işlem yapmanızı sağlar. "Günlük Scalping Tuş Takımı", tek tıklamayla işlemleri açmanıza, kapatmanıza ve korumanıza olanak tanır ve zaman kaybetmeden M1/M5'te işlem yapmak için idealdir. Hedging, başabaş noktası, toplam kap
        EmoGuardian
        Samuel Bandi Roccatello
        5 (4)
        Yardımcı programlar
        EmoGuardian'ı kullanarak alım satım hesabınıza gelişmiş risk limitleri uygulayarak aşırı alım satım, FOMO ve zorlayıcı davranışlardan kaçının. Pozisyonlara otomatik olarak Zarar Durdur ekleyin , EA kayıplarını yönetin , EA'ları otomatik olarak yükleyin/boşaltın.   Riski pozisyon başına, işlem başına, Zaman Aralığı başına, günlük olarak sınırlayın. Risk yönetimi seçenekleri, yatırımcıların hesaplarını patlatmalarına neden olan zorlayıcı davranışlarla özel olarak mücadele etmek için geliştirilmişt
        Trading box Order Management MT5
        Igor Zizek
        4.97 (36)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
        Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
        Trinh Dat
        4.5 (4)
        Yardımcı programlar
        The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
        Mentfx Mmanage mt5
        Anton Jere Calmes
        4.25 (8)
        Yardımcı programlar
        The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
        MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
        Lukas Roth
        5 (3)
        Yardımcı programlar
        MT4 to Discord Signal Provider , ticaret sinyallerini doğrudan Discord'a göndermek için tasarlanmış kullanıcı dostu ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Bu araç, ticaret hesabınızı etkili bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştürür. Mesaj formatlarını tarzınıza uyacak şekilde özelleştirin! Kolay kullanım için önceden tasarlanmış şablonlardan seçim yapın ve hangi mesaj öğelerini dahil etmek veya çıkarmak istediğinize karar verin. [ Demo ] [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Versiyonu
        Discord Signal Copier
        Trinh Dat
        5 (3)
        Yardımcı programlar
        The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
        Yazarın diğer ürünleri
        FTMO Protector PRO MT4
        Rando Pajuste
        5 (1)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
        Drawdown Control Limiter MT4
        Rando Pajuste
        Yardımcı programlar
        Overview: The Drawdown Control Limiter is a robust and efficient tool designed for traders who aim to monitor and limit drawdown levels in their MetaTrader4 Live/Demo accounts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time tracking of drawdown percentages or amounts and automatically closes positions if the specified limits are exceeded, helping protect your capital. EA account drawdown protector is designed for normal trading Live and Demo accounts (not for Prop Firms) . Key Features: Customizable D
        Range Breakout and Recovery
        Rando Pajuste
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Range Breakout and Recovery MT4 is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines range breakout strategy with unique  recovery functionality. This EA monitors price action during a specified time window, identifies the trading range, and automatically sets orders for potential breakouts. Key Features Dynamic Range Detection : Monitors and identifies price range during your specified time period Automated Order Management : Automatically sets Stop orders at range boundaries Flexible R
        Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4
        Rando Pajuste
        Yardımcı programlar
        Short Description: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules with Super Easy setup . This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor m
