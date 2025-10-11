Probability Meter Indicator MT4
- Göstergeler
- Eda Kaya
- Sürüm: 1.2
Probability Meter Indicator MT4
The Probability Meter Indicator MT4 is a powerful analytical tool that merges data from several technical indicators across multiple timeframes to display the probability of price direction as a percentage. This indicator provides traders with a clear overview of market sentiment, trend probability, and indicator strength.
In addition, it integrates popular analytical tools such as MACD and Stochastic Oscillator to generate reliable confirmation signals across various currency pairs and trading instruments.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | Probability Meter Indicator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4
Specification Table of Probability Meter Trend Indicator
|
Category
|
Trading Tool – Signal & Forecast – Strength
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Markets
Overview of the Probability Meter Indicator
The Probability Meter Indicator MT4 generates buy and sell probabilities expressed in both percentages and colors, providing traders with an at-a-glance understanding of the prevailing market direction. Signal generation functions in two steps: first, it identifies the trend direction as “Long” or “Short”, and second, it quantifies signal intensity by assigning a percentage value to represent confidence strength.
Bullish Signal Example
On a 30-minute XAG/USD (Silver vs USD) chart, the Probability Meter Indicator MT4 produced a buy signal showing 55% bullish probability. Both MACD and Stochastic indicators displayed green confirmations, reinforcing the upward bias suggested by the meter.
Bearish Signal Example
In the case of the NZD/USD pair, the indicator presented a sell probability of 45%, displayed within its signal box. Supporting indicators—MACD and Stochastic—also validated the bearish move, confirming the downward trend continuation.
Probability Meter Indicator Settings
Box Settings
- ShowValuesOnly: Display numeric probability without colored visuals
- X_box: Adjust horizontal position of the display box
- Y_box: Adjust vertical placement on the chart
MACD Settings
- Fast_EMA: Define period for the fast exponential moving average
- Slow_EMA: Define period for the slow exponential moving average
- MACD_SMA: Set period for the simple moving average line
Stochastic Settings
- K_period: Period for the %K line
- D_period: Period for the %D line
- Slowing: Adjust the smoothing factor for Stochastic calculations
Color Settings
- Colorsymbol: Determines color of chart symbols and indicator marks
- Colorfont: Sets text label color
- Colorline: Defines the color of indicator lines
- Colorvalues: Sets the color for percentage and numerical values
Alert Settings
- SignalAlert: Enable or disable signal notifications
- SendAlertEmail: Forward alerts directly via email
- Alert_Trigger: Specify threshold for alert activation
Conclusion
The Probability Meter Indicator MT4 integrates widely-used momentum and trend indicators such as MACD and Stochastic to visually and numerically represent market movement probabilities.
By identifying market direction as “Long” or “Short” and assigning color-coded probability percentages, it simplifies complex data into actionable insights. This makes it a valuable forecasting and confirmation tool for traders seeking clarity in dynamic market conditions.