TopAI Gold Let AI Trade Gold for You
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Teh Chin Han
- Sürüm: 1.70
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
TopAI Gold Trader – AI Smart Auto Gold Trading System
✨ （Short description）
AI-based smart trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD). Auto trend entry, trailing profit, dynamic lot, and reversal after TP.
📖 （Full description）
🧠 Overview
TopAI Gold Trader is a next-generation AI-style auto trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD).
It combines trend-following logic with real-time Stochastic analysis, trailing lock profit, and dynamic lot sizing.
The system trades 24/7 with strict risk control — suitable for both short-term scalping and trend riding.
✅ Fully automated, no manual action required
✅ Multi-layer protection: spread filter, trading time, loss streak pause
✅ Smart profit management: fixed TP/SL, trailing stop, resistance-based TP
✅ Reverse on Take Profit — instantly capture the next trend
⚙️ Core Features
|Feature
|Description
|AI Trend Logic
|Uses Stochastic direction to identify buy/sell trends
|Auto Add-on System
|Adds positions every N pips or seconds in the same direction
|Dynamic Lot Control
|Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance
|Trailing QuickLock
|Locks profit after reaching defined pips gain
|Resistance TP Mode
|Automatically adjusts TP near recent resistance/support
|Auto Reversal
|After TP, reverses to opposite direction automatically
|Loss-Streak Pause
|Stops trading for a cooldown period after consecutive losses
|Time & Spread Filter
|Trades only in allowed time range and acceptable spread
💼 Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M5 or M15
-
Account type: ECN or Raw spread
-
Minimum balance: $100+
-
Default lot: 0.01 (auto-scale with equity)
📊 Parameters (Inputs)
|Category
|Parameter
|Function
|General
|StartHour / EndHour
|Define daily trading window
|Trade Direction
|Buy / Sell / Both
|Choose allowed direction
|Stochastic Filter
|High / Low Levels
|Block trades at overbought/oversold extremes
|Lot Mode
|Fixed / Dynamic
|Use fixed lot or balance-based lot
|Add-on Control
|StepPips / TimeGap
|Continue adding orders with spacing
|TP/SL
|Fixed or Trailing
|Choose static TP/SL or trailing QuickLock
|Resistance TP
|Enable/Disable
|Adjust TP to near resistance/support
|Reversal
|Enable/Disable
|Auto reverse after TP
|Loss Protection
|MaxLossStreak / PauseMin
|Pause trading after losses
|Debug
|Interval (sec)
|Print debug log in Experts tab
⚡ Advantages
-
Works in both trend and range conditions
-
No martingale, no grid, no hedging
-
All parameters are customizable
-
Suitable for both manual supervision and full automation
🧩 Disclaimer
This EA does not guarantee profits — performance depends on market conditions and broker execution.
Please always test on demo accounts before running live.
Recommended to use VPS for 24/7 stable operation.