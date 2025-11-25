TopAI Trend Gold Trend EA for XAUUSD
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Teh Chin Han
- Sürüm: 1.1
Overview
TopAI Trend Gold EA is a simple and stable trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and other trending instruments.
It uses a clean EMA-based structure (Fast EMA vs Slow EMA) to detect clear upward or downward market trends and open trades accordingly.
This EA is created as an easy-to-use, lightweight version suitable for beginners, testers, and traders who prefer transparent rules.
No martingale, no grid, no risky position stacking — only clear trend entries.
Key Features
-
✔ Trend-following entry using EMA cross logic
-
✔ Works best on Gold (XAUUSD)
-
✔ Can be used on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Metals)
-
✔ One position at a time (safe & simple)
-
✔ Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
✔ Clean execution with minimal parameters
-
✔ No martingale
-
✔ No grid
-
✔ No averaging
-
✔ No dangerous recovery systems
This makes the EA ideal for:
-
New traders
-
Users testing strategies
-
Demonstrating trend logic
-
Running safe, simple setups
How It Works
-
The EA continuously monitors two EMAs:
-
Fast EMA
-
Slow EMA
-
-
When Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA → BUY
-
When Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA → SELL
The EA opens only one trade at a time, ensuring full control of risk.
Stop Loss and Take Profit are set automatically based on user-defined points.
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (best performance)
-
Timeframe: M15 / M30 / H1
-
Lot Size: 0.10 or higher based on account size
-
Stop Loss: 400–800 points
-
Take Profit: 600–1200 points
Inputs
-
LotSize – trade volume
-
FastEMA – fast moving average period
-
SlowEMA – slow moving average period
-
StopLossPoints – SL distance in points
-
TakeProfitPoints – TP distance in points
-
SlipPoints – max slippage
All parameters are simple and suitable for beginners.
Compatibility
This EA works on:
-
✔ XAUUSD (recommended)
-
✔ Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
-
✔ Indices (NAS100, US30)
-
✔ Metals (XAU, XAG)
-
✔ Crypto symbols (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)
Performance varies based on volatility — highest volatility instruments produce more signals.
Important Notes
-
This EA does not use machine learning or neural networks.
-
The name “TopAI” is a brand name only.
-
The logic is fully deterministic and transparent.
-
Always test in Strategy Tester before live use.
Conclusion
TopAI Trend Gold EA is a clean, safe, trend-following tool created for traders who want simplicity, stability, and easy testing.
Perfect for new users, demo trading, and those learning trend systems.
If you want more advanced features like:
-
multi-timeframe confirmation
-
trailing stop
-
pullback entry
-
breakouts
-
smart filters
-
add-on logic
a full Pro version is available separately.