Mafio

📊 Mafio EA – Smart Trading with Modified Moving Average & Fibonacci Logic


Mafio EA is an Expert Advisor built on a powerful combination of Modified Moving Averages and Fibonacci-based strategies to identify potential market opportunities. This EA is designed with a focus on precision and adaptability for changing market conditions.


⚠️ Important Notice


Past performance does not guarantee future results. The fact that Mafio EA performed well in previous tests does not mean it will always remain profitable.


Mafio EA is not optimized over decades of historical data. Instead, it is fine-tuned based on the latest 1-year market structure to align with current trading dynamics.


Market conditions are always changing. Therefore, we will continuously release updated versions to adapt to new structures. We strongly recommend using the latest version whenever an update is available.


✅ Core Features:


Based on Modified Moving Average strategy combined with Fibonacci retracement levels.

Designed for dynamic markets with a flexible approach.

Regular updates for continuous optimization.


✔️ Recommended:

  • Run on 2 Digit Brokers especially IC Markets and similar brokers.

  • Stay updated with the latest EA versions for optimal performance.

  • Test on demo before live trading.

  • Use appropriate risk management as part of your strategy.


Download Set File




