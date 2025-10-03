Super RAMMR
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Piotr Karp
- Sürüm: 2.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Super RAMMR EA v2.1 – Advanced Multi-Regime Trading Robot
Super RAMMR EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to adapt to multiple market conditions. Using a combination of trend-following and mean-reversion strategies, it dynamically adjusts its trading behavior based on market volatility and price action.
Key Features:
-
Multi-Regime Trading: Detects high and low volatility regimes using ATR percentile and moving averages.
-
Trend & Mean-Reversion Modes: Operates in trend-following mode during low volatility and mean-reversion mode during high volatility.
-
Advanced Risk Management:
-
Customizable risk per trade (% of account balance)
-
Maximum dollar risk limit per trade
-
Equity protection with drawdown-based trading pause
-
Optional anti-martingale adjustments after losses
-
-
Dynamic Trade Management:
-
Trailing stop based on ATR
-
Dynamic take-profit depending on volatility
-
Breakeven stop and time-based trade exit
-
-
Advanced Filters:
-
RSI momentum filter
-
Trend confirmation based on EMA & VWMA
-
Volatility and volume filters
-
-
Flexible Position Sizing: Adjustable lot sizes with min, max, and step settings.
-
Session Filtering: Ability to trade only during selected hours.
Super RAMMR EA is ideal for traders seeking a fully automated solution that adapts to changing market conditions while prioritizing safety and capital preservation.