Smart Close Manager v1

Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions.

This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders.

Key Features

  • Close all orders with one click

  • Close only BUY / only SELL positions

  • Close only profitable or only losing positions

  • Close only the current chart symbol or all symbols

  • Delete pending orders automatically (optional)

  • Fast execution using FOK processing

  • Simple interface — no indicators, no charts, no lag

Why this tool?

  • Avoid mistakes during volatile markets

  • Quickly clean unwanted positions

  • Speed up manual trading

  • Reduce trading pressure and human error

  • Works with any broker, any symbol, any timeframe

How to use

  1. Drag the script onto the chart

  2. Choose your closing options

  3. Confirm — orders are processed instantly

No complicated settings. No performance load.
Just fast, safe, professional order control.

Version 1.1 – What’s new

  • Improved pending order detection (fully MT5-compatible)

  • Faster execution logic

  • Fixed all compatibility errors

  • More stable order-handling sequence


