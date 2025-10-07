TopAI Gold Let AI Trade Gold for You

TopAI Gold Trader – AI Smart Auto Gold Trading System

AI-based smart trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD). Auto trend entry, trailing profit, dynamic lot, and reversal after TP.

🧠 Overview

TopAI Gold Trader is a next-generation AI-style auto trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD).
It combines trend-following logic with real-time Stochastic analysis, trailing lock profit, and dynamic lot sizing.
The system trades 24/7 with strict risk control — suitable for both short-term scalping and trend riding.

✅ Fully automated, no manual action required
✅ Multi-layer protection: spread filter, trading time, loss streak pause
✅ Smart profit management: fixed TP/SL, trailing stop, resistance-based TP
✅ Reverse on Take Profit — instantly capture the next trend

⚙️ Core Features

Feature Description
AI Trend Logic Uses Stochastic direction to identify buy/sell trends
Auto Add-on System Adds positions every N pips or seconds in the same direction
Dynamic Lot Control Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance
Trailing QuickLock Locks profit after reaching defined pips gain
Resistance TP Mode Automatically adjusts TP near recent resistance/support
Auto Reversal After TP, reverses to opposite direction automatically
Loss-Streak Pause Stops trading for a cooldown period after consecutive losses
Time & Spread Filter Trades only in allowed time range and acceptable spread

💼 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15

  • Account type: ECN or Raw spread

  • Minimum balance: $100+

  • Default lot: 0.01 (auto-scale with equity)

📊 Parameters (Inputs)

Category Parameter Function
General StartHour / EndHour Define daily trading window
Trade Direction Buy / Sell / Both Choose allowed direction
Stochastic Filter High / Low Levels Block trades at overbought/oversold extremes
Lot Mode Fixed / Dynamic Use fixed lot or balance-based lot
Add-on Control StepPips / TimeGap Continue adding orders with spacing
TP/SL Fixed or Trailing Choose static TP/SL or trailing QuickLock
Resistance TP Enable/Disable Adjust TP to near resistance/support
Reversal Enable/Disable Auto reverse after TP
Loss Protection MaxLossStreak / PauseMin Pause trading after losses
Debug Interval (sec) Print debug log in Experts tab

⚡ Advantages

  • Works in both trend and range conditions

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • All parameters are customizable

  • Suitable for both manual supervision and full automation

🧩 Disclaimer

This EA does not guarantee profits — performance depends on market conditions and broker execution.
Please always test on demo accounts before running live.
Recommended to use VPS for 24/7 stable operation.


