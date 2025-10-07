TopAI Gold Let AI Trade Gold for You

TopAI Gold Trader – AI Smart Auto Gold Trading System

✨ （Short description）

AI-based smart trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD). Auto trend entry, trailing profit, dynamic lot, and reversal after TP.





📖 （Full description）

🧠 Overview

TopAI Gold Trader is a next-generation AI-style auto trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD).

It combines trend-following logic with real-time Stochastic analysis, trailing lock profit, and dynamic lot sizing.

The system trades 24/7 with strict risk control — suitable for both short-term scalping and trend riding.

✅ Fully automated, no manual action required

✅ Multi-layer protection: spread filter, trading time, loss streak pause

✅ Smart profit management: fixed TP/SL, trailing stop, resistance-based TP

✅ Reverse on Take Profit — instantly capture the next trend

⚙️ Core Features

Feature Description AI Trend Logic Uses Stochastic direction to identify buy/sell trends Auto Add-on System Adds positions every N pips or seconds in the same direction Dynamic Lot Control Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance Trailing QuickLock Locks profit after reaching defined pips gain Resistance TP Mode Automatically adjusts TP near recent resistance/support Auto Reversal After TP, reverses to opposite direction automatically Loss-Streak Pause Stops trading for a cooldown period after consecutive losses Time & Spread Filter Trades only in allowed time range and acceptable spread

💼 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 or M15

Account type: ECN or Raw spread

Minimum balance: $100+

Default lot: 0.01 (auto-scale with equity)

📊 Parameters (Inputs)

Category Parameter Function General StartHour / EndHour Define daily trading window Trade Direction Buy / Sell / Both Choose allowed direction Stochastic Filter High / Low Levels Block trades at overbought/oversold extremes Lot Mode Fixed / Dynamic Use fixed lot or balance-based lot Add-on Control StepPips / TimeGap Continue adding orders with spacing TP/SL Fixed or Trailing Choose static TP/SL or trailing QuickLock Resistance TP Enable/Disable Adjust TP to near resistance/support Reversal Enable/Disable Auto reverse after TP Loss Protection MaxLossStreak / PauseMin Pause trading after losses Debug Interval (sec) Print debug log in Experts tab

⚡ Advantages

Works in both trend and range conditions

No martingale, no grid, no hedging

All parameters are customizable

Suitable for both manual supervision and full automation

🧩 Disclaimer