Nova RSI Trader is a disciplined automation of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) — one of the most widely used momentum indicators in trading. This EA transforms RSI’s simple yet powerful logic into a structured strategy that balances overbought and oversold signals with strict execution filters.

Instead of reacting to every dip or spike, Nova RSI Trader waits for the right setups — when price and momentum confirm each other. It avoids chasing false reversals and focuses only on clear signals backed by structure.

The result is a clean, rules-based system that captures turning points with discipline while filtering out the noise.

Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full cost rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova RSI Trader:

RSI, Fully Automated

Implements the classic Relative Strength Index with strict entry conditions.

Clear Momentum Signals

Trades only when RSI confirms overbought or oversold conditions with context.

Risk Control by Design

Each trade has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Versatile Market Coverage

Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — optimized for H1 to daily charts.

Efficient and Transparent

Simple rules, fast execution, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees profits — but Nova RSI Trader delivers a structured, momentum-based approach built on one of trading’s most trusted indicators.

Try the demo today and secure your launch license before the price rises to $350.