QORA is a professional Expert Advisor built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) - the same institutional trading methodology used by banks and hedge funds. Unlike indicator-based systems that lag behind price, QORA analyzes pure price action to identify high-probability trade setups.

🎯 Why Smart Money Concepts?

Traditional indicators (RSI, MACD, Moving Averages) are lagging - they show you what already happened. Smart Money Concepts reveal where institutions are placing their orders by analyzing:

  • Order Blocks (OB) - Zones where institutional buying/selling occurred
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) - Imbalances that price tends to revisit
  • Market Structure - Higher Highs/Lows and Lower Highs/Lows for trend direction

This is pure price action analysis - no indicators, no repainting, no lag.

🌍 Universal Multi-Market Trading

QORA works across all major markets:

Market Symbols Timeframes
Forex EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD... M1 to D1
Crypto BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD... M5 to H4
Indices US30, NAS100, GER40... M15 to D1

The EA features automatic timeframe scaling - parameters adjust automatically based on your chosen timeframe.

⚙️ NOT Pre-Optimized - YOU Control Optimization

IMPORTANT: QORA is delivered as a blank canvas for optimization. This is intentional:

  • No curve-fitted parameters that fail in live trading
  • All optimization ranges are built into the settings [Min|Max|Step]
  • Optimize for YOUR broker, YOUR symbols, YOUR timeframe
  • Full transparency - you understand every parameter

Example parameter format:

Min Signal Score [20|80|5] → Optimize from 20 to 80, step 5 SL Ratio x ATR [0.5|2.0|0.25] → Optimize from 0.5 to 2.0, step 0.25

📊 Smart Signal Scoring System

QORA uses a weighted confluence scoring system:

Component Weight Analysis
Fair Value Gap 45% Gap detection, fill percentage, freshness
Order Block 40% Volume ratio, strength, retest status
Market Structure 15% HH/HL/LH/LL sequences, trend strength

Trades only execute when minimum score AND confluence thresholds are met.

🛡️ Professional Risk Management

  • Percentage-based risk per trade (dynamic lot sizing)
  • Maximum daily risk limit
  • Maximum concurrent trades control
  • Stop-Out protection - validates potential loss before execution
  • Automatic lot reduction when risk exceeds limits
  • Trailing Stop & Breakeven with customizable activation levels

⏰ Session & News Filtering

  • Trade specific sessions (Asia, London, New York)
  • Configurable GMT offset for any broker
  • Weekend protection with Friday close
  • News filter with before/after buffers
  • Simulated news events for backtesting

🔄 Adaptive Mode (Optional)

For live trading, enable Adaptive Mode to automatically adjust:

  • Lookback periods based on ATR volatility
  • Score thresholds based on ADX trend strength
  • SL/TP ratios based on market conditions
  • Trail distances based on recent performance

Phase 1: Optimize with Adaptive OFF
Phase 2: Enable Adaptive ON for live trading

📈 Dashboard & Statistics

Real-time dashboard showing:

  • Current signal scores (FVG, OB, Structure)
  • Total confluence and signal type
  • Win rate and profit factor
  • Daily P&L tracking
  • News status and next event
  • Adaptive values (if enabled)

✅ Key Features Summary

✓ Pure Price Action - No lagging indicators
✓ Smart Money Concepts (OB + FVG + Structure)
✓ Multi-Market: Forex, Crypto, Indices
✓ Multi-Timeframe: M1 to D1 with auto-scaling
✓ NOT pre-optimized - full optimization control
✓ Built-in optimization ranges [Min|Max|Step]
✓ Weighted scoring system with confluence
✓ Professional risk management
✓ Session and news filtering
✓ Trailing Stop & Breakeven
✓ Optional Adaptive Mode for live trading
✓ Real-time dashboard
✓ State auto-save for recovery


