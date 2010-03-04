SAR in Volatility

The Bullish PinBar Pro is scalper application designed to identify and trade bullish pin bar patterns in the financial markets with automatized trailing. Trades are opened 1:1 according to the size of the input parameter. A PinBar candle is of interest to us when the candle body fits into its shadow at least twice, this value is also optionally adjustable via parameter. The golden grail of this EA is that you can further set your own desired profit/disprofit value to close on each trade, these