SAR in Volatility
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with the Parabolic SAR indicator during periods of volatility monitored by Bollinger Bands based on a percentage between the upper and lower bands, always in favor of the trend. It offers optional stop-loss control based on a percentage of price change or "stop and reverse" between these periods of volatility, and lot scaling based on the balance increase.