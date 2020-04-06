Nova RSI Trader is a disciplined automation of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) — one of the most widely used momentum indicators in trading. This EA transforms RSI’s simple yet powerful logic into a structured strategy that balances overbought and oversold signals with strict execution filters.

Instead of reacting to every dip or spike, Nova RSI Trader waits for the right setups — when price and momentum confirm each other. It avoids chasing false reversals and focuses only on clear signals backed by structure.

The result is a clean, rules-based system that captures turning points with discipline while filtering out the noise.

Why traders choose Nova RSI Trader

RSI, Fully Automated:

Implements the classic Relative Strength Index with strict entry conditions.

Clear Momentum Signals:

Trades only when RSI confirms overbought or oversold conditions with context.

Risk Control by Design:

Each trade has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Versatile Market Coverage:

Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — optimized for H1 to daily charts.

Efficient and Transparent:

Simple rules, fast execution, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees profits — but Nova RSI Trader delivers a structured, momentum-based approach built on one of trading’s most trusted indicators.

Try the demo today and secure your discount license.